GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP * Bulls drove Japanese shares to nearly five-year highs as yen bears clawed at the symbolic 100 yen/dollar door after the Group of 20 gatherings in Washington all but endorsed the Bank of Japan's aggressive reflation drive. * The yen started the new week under pressure, with the dollar just a whisker away from the elusive 100 level, after the Group of 20 countries stopped short of criticising Japan's reflationary policies that have sent its currency tumbling. * Brent crude oil prices rose Friday, at one point pushing back above $100 a barrel, on a second day of modest gains boosted by a strong day in the equity markets to recover some ground after a steep six-day decline. * U.S. Treasuries prices edged down on Friday after a two-day rally left yields near four-month lows and investors turned to battered stocks, with many focused on the hunt for a bombing suspect in Boston that nearly emptied that city's financial district. LOCAL MARKETS PREVIOUS CLOSE * BSE index 19,016.46 (1.52 pct) * NSE index 5,783.10 (1.66 pct) * Rupee 53.96/97 per dollar (54.20/21) * 10-year bond yield 7.78 pct (7.80 pct) * 5-year OIS rate 7.00 pct (7.00 pct) * 1-year OIS rate 7.26 pct (7.27 pct) * Call money 7.40/7.50 pct (7.60/7.65 pct) FACTORS TO WATCH * FII debt auction limits. OVERNIGHT NEWS * More than three years after the end of the global recession, sluggish activity across rich and poor economies is confounding policymakers who expected more by now and raising concerns that options for kick-starting growth are increasingly limited. * Global finance officials on Saturday said monetary policy alone was not enough to restore confidence in the shaky global economy as they urged countries to take other steps to reinvigorate growth and create jobs. * Highlights-IMF, World Bank, G20 meetings in Washington MAJOR DEALS/ACQUISITIONS * Tata Communications is out with a tap of its outstanding Singapore dollar bond due 2016s at a clean price guidance of 101.00 area. Demand is said to be pretty good, considering that the bid in the secondary markets had been strong since the bonds were sold in January. USD/INR NDFs (NY closing prices) * For up-to-date prices, double click Close Open High Low Volume 54.14-54.16 54.12 54.18 54.07 High FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net dollars) April 18* $173.83 bln# Month-to-date** $110.89 mln Year-to-date** $10.43 bln * Provisional NSE data ** Source: Data as per custodial filing as on April 18 on SEBI website. #(As per Reuters conversion, $1 = 54.075 rupees) FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Dollars) * Debt April 17 $247.05 mln Month-to-date -$612.90 mln Year-to-date $1.25 bln * Source: Data as per custodial filing as on April 18 on SEBI website. GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees) April 18 Foreign Banks 2.31 bln Public Sector Banks 40.5 bln Private Sector Banks -32.95 bln Mutual Funds 5.50 bln Others 11.40 bln Primary Dealers -26.73 bln Source: Clearing Corp of India Ltd MONEY MARKET INFLOWS (mln rupees) Instrument Payment Date Amount SDL 07.45%, 2015 Interest Apr 22 111.75 (KERALA) SDL 08.30%, 2017 Interest Apr 22 311.25 (RAJASTHAN) SDL 08.44%, 2021 Interest Apr 22 748.21 (WEST BENGAL) SDL 08.60%, 2021 Interest Apr 22 860.00 (WEST BENGAL) 8.24% 2018 Interest Apr 22 30900.00 10.70% 2020 Interest Apr 22 3210.00 SDL 05.60%, 2014 Interest Apr 23 2100.08 (28 States) SDL 07.97%, 2018 Interest Apr 23 79.70 (HIMACHAL PRADESH) SDL 08.07%, 2018 Interest Apr 23 1250.85 (3 States) SDL 08.11%, 2018 Interest Apr 23 405.50 (ANDHRA PRADESH) SDL 08.50%, 2018 Interest Apr 23 269.88 (2 States) SDL 08.58%, 2018 Interest Apr 23 68.64 (NAGALAND) SDL 08.60%, 2018 Interest Apr 23 796.79 (WEST BENGAL) SDL 08.58%, 2016 Interest Apr 25 429.00 (KARNATAKA) SDL 08.79%, 2022 Interest Apr 25 439.50 (GUJARAT) SDL 08.80%, 2022 Interest Apr 25 1320.00 (3 States) SDL 08.81%, 2022 Interest Apr 25 477.94 (3 States) SDL 09.14%, 2022 Interest Apr 25 982.55 (3 States) SDL 09.16%, 2022 Interest Apr 25 29.77 (MIZORAM) SDL 09.31%, 2022 Interest Apr 25 1163.75 (WEST BENGAL) 91 days T-Bill Redemption Apr 26 90451.50 182 days T-Bill Redemption Apr 26 50000.00 SDL 08.45%, 2021 Interest Apr 27 63.38 (MIZORAM) SDL 08.47%, 2021 Interest Apr 27 762.30 (2 States) SDL 08.48%, 2020 Interest Apr 27 42.40 (GOA) SDL 08.50%, 2020 Interest Apr 27 233.75 (2 States) SDL 08.51%, 2020 Interest Apr 27 1191.40 (4 States) SDL 08.52%, 2020 Interest Apr 27 213.00 (ANDHRA PRADESH) SDL 08.53%, 2020 Interest Apr 27 1344.24 (2 States) SDL 08.55%, 2020 Interest Apr 27 641.25 (UTTAR PRADESH) For full table: ISSUANCES Instrument Date Amount (in rupees) T-Bills April 23 100 bln LIQUIDITY * The Reserve Bank of India accepted all 51 bids worth 1.03 trillion rupees at its two four-day repo auctions on Thursday, through which it injects liquidity into the banking system. It also accepted all nine bids for 18.80 billion rupees at the reverse repo auction, through which it absorbs excess liquidity from the banking system. * Indian banks' refinancing with RBI falls at 199.41 billion rupees. * Indian banks' cash balances with RBI fall to 3.04 trillion rupees.