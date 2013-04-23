GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP * Asian shares steadied on Tuesday, supported by overnight gains in global equities, but were capped ahead of China's first economic report for the second quarter due later in the session. * The U.S. dollar was nursing a grudge in early Asian trade on Tuesday after another attempt at 100 yen failed due to options-related offers, but traders suspect it is only a matter of time before the psychological level is broken. * Brent crude futures rose for a third straight session to top $100 a barrel on Monday, lifted by gains in the U.S. stock market. * U.S. Treasuries prices stayed firm in Asia on Tuesday after small gains the previous day, with the 10-year yield stuck near four-month lows, on signs of an economic slowdown and low inflation in the United States. LOCAL MARKETS PREVIOUS CLOSE * BSE index 19,169.83 (up 0.81 pct) * NSE index 5,834.40 (up 0.89 pct) * Rupee 54.14/15 per dollar (53.96/97) * 10-year bond yield 7.75 pct (7.78 pct) * 5-year OIS rate 6.99 pct (7.00 pct) * 1-year OIS rate 7.25 pct (7.26 pct) * Call money 7.50/7.60 pct (7.40/7.50 pct) FACTORS TO WATCH * Prime Minister's economic advisory council to release report on economy. (0630 GMT) * RBI T-bill sale. * India cbank deputy KC Chakrabarty at event. (0430GMT) * State Bank of India press meet. (0630GMT) * Mumbai - Ignacio Garcia Bercero, director, trade, European Commission and Chief Negotiator, EU-India FTA Negotiations, Brussels speaking at a conference. OVERNIGHT NEWS * Foreign investors bid heavily in an auction for quota to buy federal debt in the last such sale ahead of the central bank's monetary policy review on May 3, when it is widely expected to cut interest rates by 25 basis points. MAJOR DEALS/ACQUISITIONS * The Singapore bond market is fast becoming the flavour of the month for Indian corporates. Two Indian issuers - Tata Steel and Ruchi Soya Industries - announced roadshows for their potential Singapore dollar-denominated offerings while Tata Communications reopened its S$250m 4.25 percent due 2016 issue which was originally raised in January. (IFR) * In the G3 market, state-run Union Bank of India (Baa3/BBB-) announced its new 5.5-year Reg S bonds at Treasuries plus 315bp. The bank is looking to lure investors in offering a premium around 18bp over the secondary levels of its own due 2017 and a 50bp pick-up over recently issued State Bank of India bonds with a new bonds. (IFR) USD/INR NDFs (NY closing prices) * For up-to-date prices, double click Close Open High Low Volume 54.40-54.42 54.40 54.48 54.29 High FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net dollars) April 22* $169.05 mln# Month-to-date** $302.06 mln Year-to-date** $10.73 bln * Provisional NSE data ** Source: Data as per custodial filing as on April 22 on SEBI website. #(As per Reuters conversion, $1 = 54.185 rupees) FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Dollars) * Debt April 18 -$118.58 mln Month-to-date -$731.48 mln Year-to-date $1.13 bln * Source: Data as per custodial filing as on April 22 on SEBI website. GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees) April 22 Foreign Banks 10.80 bln Public Sector Banks -18.93 bln Private Sector Banks -402.10 mln Mutual Funds 1.0 bln Others -3.23 bln Primary Dealers 10.77 bln Source: Clearing Corp of India Ltd MONEY MARKET INFLOWS (mln rupees) Instrument Payment Date Amount SDL 05.60%, 2014 Interest Apr 23 2100.08 (28 States) SDL 07.97%, 2018 Interest Apr 23 79.70 (HIMACHAL PRADESH) SDL 08.07%, 2018 Interest Apr 23 1250.85 (3 States) SDL 08.11%, 2018 Interest Apr 23 405.50 (ANDHRA PRADESH) SDL 08.50%, 2018 Interest Apr 23 269.88 (2 States) SDL 08.58%, 2018 Interest Apr 23 68.64 (NAGALAND) SDL 08.60%, 2018 Interest Apr 23 796.79 (WEST BENGAL) SDL 08.58%, 2016 Interest Apr 25 429.00 (KARNATAKA) SDL 08.79%, 2022 Interest Apr 25 439.50 (GUJARAT) SDL 08.80%, 2022 Interest Apr 25 1320.00 (3 States) SDL 08.81%, 2022 Interest Apr 25 477.94 (3 States) SDL 09.14%, 2022 Interest Apr 25 982.55 (3 States) SDL 09.16%, 2022 Interest Apr 25 29.77 (MIZORAM) SDL 09.31%, 2022 Interest Apr 25 1163.75 (WEST BENGAL) 91 days T-Bill Redemption Apr 26 90451.50 182 days T-Bill Redemption Apr 26 50000.00 SDL 08.45%, 2021 Interest Apr 27 63.38 (MIZORAM) SDL 08.47%, 2021 Interest Apr 27 762.30 (2 States) SDL 08.48%, 2020 Interest Apr 27 42.40 (GOA) SDL 08.50%, 2020 Interest Apr 27 233.75 (2 States) SDL 08.51%, 2020 Interest Apr 27 1191.40 (4 States) SDL 08.52%, 2020 Interest Apr 27 213.00 (ANDHRA PRADESH) SDL 08.53%, 2020 Interest Apr 27 1344.24 (2 States) SDL 08.55%, 2020 Interest Apr 27 641.25 (UTTAR PRADESH) For full table: ISSUANCES Instrument Date Amount (in rupees) T-Bills April 23 100 bln LIQUIDITY * The Reserve Bank of India accepted all 23 bids worth 797.45 billion rupees at its one-day repo auction on Monday, through which it injects liquidity into the banking system. It also accepted both bids for 700 million rupees at the reverse repo auction, through which it absorbs excess liquidity from the banking system. * Indian banks' refinancing with RBI rises to 298.67 billion rupees. * Indian banks' cash balances with RBI fall to 2.7 trillion rupees. (Compiled by Subhadip Sircar)