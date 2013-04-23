GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP
* Asian shares steadied on Tuesday, supported by overnight
gains in global equities, but were capped ahead of China's first
economic report for the second quarter due later in the session.
* The U.S. dollar was nursing a grudge in early Asian trade
on Tuesday after another attempt at 100 yen failed due to
options-related offers, but traders suspect it is only a matter
of time before the psychological level is broken.
* Brent crude futures rose for a third straight session to
top $100 a barrel on Monday, lifted by gains in the U.S. stock
market.
* U.S. Treasuries prices stayed firm in Asia on Tuesday
after small gains the previous day, with the 10-year yield stuck
near four-month lows, on signs of an economic slowdown and low
inflation in the United States.
LOCAL MARKETS PREVIOUS CLOSE
* BSE index 19,169.83 (up 0.81 pct)
* NSE index 5,834.40 (up 0.89 pct)
* Rupee 54.14/15 per dollar (53.96/97)
* 10-year bond yield 7.75 pct (7.78 pct)
* 5-year OIS rate 6.99 pct (7.00 pct)
* 1-year OIS rate 7.25 pct (7.26 pct)
* Call money 7.50/7.60 pct (7.40/7.50 pct)
FACTORS TO WATCH
* Prime Minister's economic advisory council to release
report on economy. (0630 GMT)
* RBI T-bill sale.
* India cbank deputy KC Chakrabarty at event. (0430GMT)
* State Bank of India press meet. (0630GMT)
* Mumbai - Ignacio Garcia Bercero, director, trade, European
Commission and Chief Negotiator, EU-India FTA Negotiations,
Brussels speaking at a conference.
OVERNIGHT NEWS
* Foreign investors bid heavily in an auction for quota to
buy federal debt in the last such sale ahead of the central
bank's monetary policy review on May 3, when it is widely
expected to cut interest rates by 25 basis points.
MAJOR DEALS/ACQUISITIONS
* The Singapore bond market is fast becoming the flavour of
the month for Indian corporates. Two Indian issuers - Tata Steel
and Ruchi Soya Industries - announced roadshows for their
potential Singapore dollar-denominated offerings while Tata
Communications reopened its S$250m 4.25 percent due 2016 issue
which was originally raised in January. (IFR)
* In the G3 market, state-run Union Bank of India
(Baa3/BBB-) announced its new 5.5-year Reg S bonds at Treasuries
plus 315bp. The bank is looking to lure investors in offering a
premium around 18bp over the secondary levels of its own due
2017 and a 50bp pick-up over recently issued State Bank of India
bonds with a new bonds. (IFR)
USD/INR NDFs (NY closing prices)
* For up-to-date prices, double click
Close Open High Low Volume
54.40-54.42 54.40 54.48 54.29 High
FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net dollars)
April 22* $169.05 mln#
Month-to-date** $302.06 mln
Year-to-date** $10.73 bln
* Provisional NSE data
** Source: Data as per custodial filing as on April 22 on
SEBI website.
#(As per Reuters conversion, $1 = 54.185 rupees)
FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Dollars) *
Debt
April 18 -$118.58 mln
Month-to-date -$731.48 mln
Year-to-date $1.13 bln
* Source: Data as per custodial filing as on April 22 on
SEBI website.
GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees)
April 22
Foreign Banks 10.80 bln
Public Sector Banks -18.93 bln
Private Sector Banks -402.10 mln
Mutual Funds 1.0 bln
Others -3.23 bln
Primary Dealers 10.77 bln
Source: Clearing Corp of India Ltd
MONEY MARKET INFLOWS (mln rupees)
Instrument Payment Date Amount
SDL 05.60%, 2014 Interest Apr 23 2100.08
(28 States)
SDL 07.97%, 2018 Interest Apr 23 79.70
(HIMACHAL PRADESH)
SDL 08.07%, 2018 Interest Apr 23 1250.85
(3 States)
SDL 08.11%, 2018 Interest Apr 23 405.50
(ANDHRA PRADESH)
SDL 08.50%, 2018 Interest Apr 23 269.88
(2 States)
SDL 08.58%, 2018 Interest Apr 23 68.64
(NAGALAND)
SDL 08.60%, 2018 Interest Apr 23 796.79
(WEST BENGAL)
SDL 08.58%, 2016 Interest Apr 25 429.00
(KARNATAKA)
SDL 08.79%, 2022 Interest Apr 25 439.50
(GUJARAT)
SDL 08.80%, 2022 Interest Apr 25 1320.00
(3 States)
SDL 08.81%, 2022 Interest Apr 25 477.94
(3 States)
SDL 09.14%, 2022 Interest Apr 25 982.55
(3 States)
SDL 09.16%, 2022 Interest Apr 25 29.77
(MIZORAM)
SDL 09.31%, 2022 Interest Apr 25 1163.75
(WEST BENGAL)
91 days T-Bill Redemption Apr 26 90451.50
182 days T-Bill Redemption Apr 26 50000.00
SDL 08.45%, 2021 Interest Apr 27 63.38
(MIZORAM)
SDL 08.47%, 2021 Interest Apr 27 762.30
(2 States)
SDL 08.48%, 2020 Interest Apr 27 42.40
(GOA)
SDL 08.50%, 2020 Interest Apr 27 233.75
(2 States)
SDL 08.51%, 2020 Interest Apr 27 1191.40
(4 States)
SDL 08.52%, 2020 Interest Apr 27 213.00
(ANDHRA PRADESH)
SDL 08.53%, 2020 Interest Apr 27 1344.24
(2 States)
SDL 08.55%, 2020 Interest Apr 27 641.25
(UTTAR PRADESH)
For full table:
ISSUANCES
Instrument Date Amount (in rupees)
T-Bills April 23 100 bln
LIQUIDITY
* The Reserve Bank of India accepted all 23 bids worth
797.45 billion rupees at its one-day repo auction on Monday,
through which it injects liquidity into the banking system. It
also accepted both bids for 700 million rupees at the reverse
repo auction, through which it absorbs excess liquidity from the
banking system.
* Indian banks' refinancing with RBI rises to 298.67 billion
rupees.
* Indian banks' cash balances with RBI fall to 2.7 trillion
rupees.
(Compiled by Subhadip Sircar)