GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP * Asian shares edged higher on Thursday, supported by views that the recent run of weak global economic data will encourage major central banks to keep or deepen their monetary stimulus to bolster growth. * The yen was steady against its major counterparts in early Asia trading on Thursday, with the dollar still shy of the 100-yen mark and the euro remaining off overnight lows hit in the wake of disappointing German data. * Oil prices rose on Wednesday, led by gains of 2.5 percent in U.S. crude on a surprisingly big drop in weekly gasoline stockpiles and speculation that the glut of crude at the Cushing, Oklahoma hub could soon ease. * U.S. Treasuries prices edged up on Wednesday as unexpectedly weak data on durable goods orders supported safe-haven demand for bonds and after solid demand for an auction of five-year notes. LOCAL MARKETS PREVIOUS CLOSE * BSE index 19,179.36 (up 0.05 pct) * NSE index 5,836.90 (up 0.04 pct) * Rupee 54.38/39 per dollar (54.14/15) * 10-year bond yield 7.73 pct (7.75 pct) * 5-year OIS rate 6.94 pct (6.99 pct) * 1-year OIS rate 7.22 pct (7.25 pct) * Call money 7.70/7.80 pct (7.50/7.60 pct) FACTORS TO WATCH * India parliament budget session. OVERNIGHT NEWS * India will limit the fiscal deficit for 2013/14 to below 4.8 percent of gross domestic product, the finance minister said on Wednesday. MAJOR DEALS/ACQUISITIONS * A deal the local market had been awaiting yesterday was launched this morning. Tata Steel is showing a Singapore dollar 10-year Reg S at an initial guidance of 5.25% area. (IFR) * Ambitious Gulf carrier Etihad Airways is taking almost a quarter stake in India's Jet Airways, giving it a bigger foothold in the fast-growing Indian market. * India's JSW Steel Ltd plans to bid for iron ore mining blocks in Karnataka state that could go up for auction after a Supreme Court order last week, as the country's third-largest steel producer looks to cut its dependence on costly imports. * India-based agricultural processing and trading company REI Agro (B/B+) launched its US$300m five-year non-call three deal at a low to flat 12% area price talk. Price guidance is seen as aggressive for a company that is the first Single B issuer out of India in recent memory and has a market cap of US$207m. (IFR) * Indian wind power company Mytrah Energy has finalised the banks for its S$400m-$500m (US$322m-$403m) Singapore business trust IPO expected in September. Morgan Stanley and Standard Chartered are the bookrunners. (IFR) * Punj Lloyd raised a Rs10.96bn(US$203m) dual tranche loan with SBI Caps as the bookrunner. Signed on April 10, the loan will be used to fund a residential complex for Delhi police. The borrowing vehicle is Indraprastha Metropolitan Development. (IFR) USD/INR NDFs (NY closing prices) * For up-to-date prices, double click Close Open High Low Volume 54.44-54.47 54.45 54.48 54.43 High FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net dollars) April 23* $41.56 mln# Month-to-date** $453.69 mln Year-to-date** $10.88 bln * Provisional NSE data ** Source: Data as per custodial filing as on April 23 on SEBI website. #(As per Reuters conversion, $1 = 54.3762 rupees) FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Dollars) * Debt April 22 $94.59 mln Month-to-date -$636.89 mln Year-to-date $1.23 bln * Source: Data as per custodial filing as on April 23 on SEBI website. GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees) April 23 Foreign Banks -9.62 bln Public Sector Banks -20.56 bln Private Sector Banks 10.11 bln Mutual Funds 10.60 bln Others 2.57 bln Primary Dealers 6.90 bln Source: Clearing Corp of India Ltd MONEY MARKET INFLOWS (mln rupees) Instrument Payment Date Amount SDL 08.58%, 2016 Interest Apr 25 429.00 (KARNATAKA) SDL 08.79%, 2022 Interest Apr 25 439.50 (GUJARAT) SDL 08.80%, 2022 Interest Apr 25 1320.00 (3 States) SDL 08.81%, 2022 Interest Apr 25 477.94 (3 States) SDL 09.14%, 2022 Interest Apr 25 982.55 (3 States) SDL 09.16%, 2022 Interest Apr 25 29.77 (MIZORAM) SDL 09.31%, 2022 Interest Apr 25 1163.75 (WEST BENGAL) 91 days T-Bill Redemption Apr 26 90451.50 182 days T-Bill Redemption Apr 26 50000.00 SDL 08.45%, 2021 Interest Apr 27 63.38 (MIZORAM) SDL 08.47%, 2021 Interest Apr 27 762.30 (2 States) SDL 08.48%, 2020 Interest Apr 27 42.40 (GOA) SDL 08.50%, 2020 Interest Apr 27 233.75 (2 States) SDL 08.51%, 2020 Interest Apr 27 1191.40 (4 States) SDL 08.52%, 2020 Interest Apr 27 213.00 (ANDHRA PRADESH) SDL 08.53%, 2020 Interest Apr 27 1344.24 (2 States) SDL 08.55%, 2020 Interest Apr 27 641.25 (UTTAR PRADESH) For full table: LIQUIDITY * The Reserve Bank of India accepted all 29 bids worth 928.15 billion rupees at its two-day reverse repo auction on Tuesday, through which it injects liquidity into the banking system. It also accepted the sole bid for 200 million rupees at the reverse repo auction, through which it absorbs excess liquidity from the banking system. * Indian banks' refinancing with RBI unchanged at 298.67 billion rupees. * Indian banks' cash balances with RBI fall to 2.68 trillion rupees. (Compiled by Subhadip Sircar)