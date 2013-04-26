GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP * Asian shares steadied on Friday, tracking global equities higher after upbeat U.S. labour market data, with investors turning their attention toward corporate earnings to assess the outlook for growth. * The dollar traded near a four-year high against the yen and kept an upper hand against the euro on Friday after an unexpectedly big slide in U.S. jobless claims alleviated some concerns about a slowdown in the world's biggest economy. * Oil prices rose as much as $2 on Thursday as new reports over Syria's possible use of chemical weapons stirred concerns over stability in the Gulf region, while a wider rally in commodity and equity markets fuelled buying. * U.S. Treasuries prices slipped on Thursday, with benchmark yields lingering close to their four-plus month lows, as better-than-expected labour market data and gains in the stock market nicked the safe haven bid in bonds. LOCAL MARKETS PREVIOUS CLOSE * BSE index 19,406.85 (up 1.19 pct) * NSE index 5,916.30 (up 1.36 pct) * Rupee 54.21/22 per dollar (54.38/39) * 10-year bond yield 7.77 pct (7.73 pct) * 5-year OIS rate 6.97 pct (6.94 pct) * 1-year OIS rate 7.22 pct (7.22 pct) * Call money 7.60/7.70 pct (7.70/7.80 pct) FACTORS TO WATCH * The India Meteorological Department releases maiden forecast for the four-month long monsoon season from June. * RBI to release forex, bank loan data. MAJOR DEALS/ACQUISITIONS * Basmati rice processor REI Agro is yet to update investors on the progress of its planned US dollar bond after opening books at initial price talk of around 12 pct Thursday morning.(IFR) * Tata Steel finally showed up after a day's silence with its Singapore dollar 10-year Reg S debut at an initial guidance of 5.25 percent area which was revised to 4.95 percent. (IFR) * Welspun Solar Madhya Pradesh raised a 8.85 bln rupees (US$163m) loan to part finance development of a 130MW solar power project in central India. (IFR) * Trident Corp raised a 2.75 bln rupees nine-year loan for setting up a coal based 60MW power plant at Budni in Madhya Pradesh. Signed on April 1, the loan pays an interest of 255bp over the 9.70 percent base rate of State Bank of India. (IFR) * SBI Caps also arranged a 900 mln rupee loan for Orange Renewable Power. The 14-year loan will be used to construct a 19.5MW wind power plant in Rajasthan. (IFR) USD/INR NDFs (NY closing prices) * For up-to-date prices, double click Close Open High Low Volume 54.33-54.36 54.40 54.39 54.31 High FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net dollars) April 25* $267.39 mln# Month-to-date** $537.24 mln Year-to-date** $10.96 bln * Provisional NSE data ** Source: Data as per custodial filing as on April 25 on SEBI website. #(As per Reuters conversion, $1 = 54.19 rupees) FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Dollars) * Debt April 23 $411.31 mln Month-to-date -$225.58 mln Year-to-date $1.64 bln * Source: Data as per custodial filing as on April 25 on SEBI website. GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees) April 25 Foreign Banks 20.65 bln Public Sector Banks 52.68 bln Private Sector Banks -70.74 bln Mutual Funds 2.05 bln Others 6.37 bln Primary Dealers -11.0 bln Source: Clearing Corp of India Ltd MONEY MARKET INFLOWS (mln rupees) Instrument Payment Date Amount 91 days T-Bill Redemption Apr 26 90451.50 182 days T-Bill Redemption Apr 26 50000.00 SDL 08.45%, 2021 Interest Apr 27 63.38 (MIZORAM) SDL 08.47%, 2021 Interest Apr 27 762.30 (2 States) SDL 08.48%, 2020 Interest Apr 27 42.40 (GOA) SDL 08.50%, 2020 Interest Apr 27 233.75 (2 States) SDL 08.51%, 2020 Interest Apr 27 1191.40 (4 States) SDL 08.52%, 2020 Interest Apr 27 213.00 (ANDHRA PRADESH) SDL 08.53%, 2020 Interest Apr 27 1344.24 (2 States) SDL 08.55%, 2020 Interest Apr 27 641.25 (UTTAR PRADESH) For full table: LIQUIDITY * The Reserve Bank of India accepted all 33 bids worth 989.95 billion rupees at its one-day reverse repo auction on Thursday, through which it injects liquidity into the banking system. It also accepted both bids for 500 million rupees at the reverse repo auction, through which it absorbs excess liquidity from the banking system. * Indian banks' refinancing with RBI rises to 306.7 billion rupees. * Indian banks' cash balances with RBI rise to 2.84 trillion rupees. (Compiled by Subhadip Sircar)