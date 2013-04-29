GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP * Asian shares crept ahead on Monday, while the dollar lost ground to the yen as markets hunkered down for a busy week for economic data and central bank policy meetings in the euro zone and United States. * The dollar eased versus the yen on Monday, staying on the defensive after sliding on Friday, when data showed the U.S. economy grew at a slower-than-expected pace in the first quarter. * Brent crude eased under $103 a barrel on Monday as investors fretted about the uncertain outlook for growth in the world's two largest oil consumers, the United States and China. * Benchmark U.S. Treasuries yields fell on Friday after data showed the U.S. economy grew at a slower-than-expected pace in the first quarter, adding to fears that next week's closely watched payrolls report for April may also disappoint. LOCAL MARKETS PREVIOUS CLOSE * BSE index 19,286.72 (-0.62 pct) * NSE index 5,871.45 (-0.76 pct) * Rupee 54.3750/3850 per dollar (54.21/22) * 10-year bond yield 7.74 pct (7.77 pct) * 5-year OIS rate 6.95 pct (6.97 pct) * 1-year OIS rate 7.21 pct (7.22 pct) * Call money 7.50/7.60 pct (7.60/7.70 pct) OVERNIGHT NEWS * An Indian Parliament deadlocked yet again over corruption scandals threatens Finance Minister P. Chidambaram's ambitious reform agenda, dealing a harsh dose of political reality on the heels of his North American roadshow to sell the India story. * Indian hedge fund manager Kalpesh Kinariwala is so sure of his equity strategies in a country that has stumped foreign rivals that he sends a daily e-mail tracker of his performance - including to competitors. MAJOR DEALS/ACQUISITIONS * Tata Steel printed the largest non-investment grade bond sale by a foreign company in Singapore by pricing its Singapore $300 million ($242 million) deal. The debut 10-year sale attracted an order book of over S$900 million. (IFR) * Tata Sons, the holding company of the Tata Group, priced two bond sales at 8.85 percent on Thursday. The company hopes to raise a minimum 5 billion rupees from these five-year and 10-year sales. ICICI Securities Primary Dealership is the arranger to the deals which settle on May 2. (IFR) USD/INR NDFs (NY closing prices) * For up-to-date prices, double click Close Open High Low Volume 54.62-65 54.50 54.65 54.50 High FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net dollars) April 26* $41.31 mln# Month-to-date** $822.66 mln Year-to-date** $11.13 bln * Provisional NSE data ** Source: Data as per custodial filing as on April 26 on SEBI website. #(As per Reuters conversion, $1 = 54.40 rupees) FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Dollars) * Debt April 25 $527.31 mln Month-to-date $301.73 mln Year-to-date $2.66 bln * Source: Data as per custodial filing as on April 26 on SEBI website. GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees) April 26 Foreign Banks -17.71 bln Public Sector Banks -19.65 bln Private Sector Banks 48.85 bln Mutual Funds 4.90 bln Others -9.25 bln Primary Dealers -7.15 bln Source: Clearing Corp of India Ltd MONEY MARKET INFLOWS (mln rupees) Instrument Payment Date Amount SDL 07.04%, 2019 Interest Apr 29 176.00 (PUNJAB) SDL 07.11%, 2019 Interest Apr 29 568.80 (ANDHRA PRADESH) SDL 07.30%, 2019 Interest Apr 29 196.68 (JAMMU & KASHMIR) SDL 07.65%, 2016 Interest Apr 29 114.75 (KERALA) SDL 08.49%, 2020 Interest Apr 29 212.25 (ANDHRA PRADESH) SDL 08.51%, 2020 Interest Apr 29 212.75 (WEST BENGAL) SDL 08.52%, 2020 Interest Apr 29 42.60 (MIZORAM) SDL 08.53%, 2020 Interest Apr 29 426.50 (BIHAR) SDL 08.55%, 2020 Interest Apr 29 855.00 (UTTAR PRADESH) 10.50% 2014 Interest Apr 29 921.43 SDL 07.68%, 2019 Interest Apr 30 115.20 (WEST BENGAL) SDL 08.08%, 2019 Interest Apr 30 80.80 (PUNJAB) SDL 08.10%, 2019 Interest Apr 30 607.50 (2 States) SDL 08.11%, 2019 Interest Apr 30 405.50 (TAMIL NADU) SDL 08.12%, 2019 Interest Apr 30 345.10 (KERALA) SDL 08.14%, 2019 Interest Apr 30 40.70 (GOA) SDL 08.18%, 2019 Interest Apr 30 77.21 (MANIPUR) SDL 08.19%, 2019 Interest Apr 30 103.29 (JHARKHAND) SDL 08.24%, 2019 Interest Apr 30 50.90 (MEGHALAYA) 10.45% 2018 Interest Apr 30 1941.61 For full table: ISSUANCE SECURITY AMOUNT (IN BLN RUPEES) DATE Tbills 100 April 30 LIQUIDITY * The Reserve Bank of India accepted all 37 bids worth 1.11 trillion rupees at its three-day repo auction on Friday, through which it injects liquidity into the banking system. It also accepted all 3 bids for 450 million rupees at the reverse repo auction, through which it absorbs excess liquidity from the banking system. * Indian banks' refinancing with RBI rises to 310.40 billion rupees. * Indian banks' cash balances with RBI rise to 3.14 trillion rupees. (Compiled by Swati Bhat)