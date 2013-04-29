GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP
* Asian shares crept ahead on Monday, while the dollar lost
ground to the yen as markets hunkered down for a busy week for
economic data and central bank policy meetings in the euro zone
and United States.
* The dollar eased versus the yen on Monday, staying on the
defensive after sliding on Friday, when data showed the U.S.
economy grew at a slower-than-expected pace in the first
quarter.
* Brent crude eased under $103 a barrel on Monday as
investors fretted about the uncertain outlook for growth in the
world's two largest oil consumers, the United States and China.
* Benchmark U.S. Treasuries yields fell on Friday after data
showed the U.S. economy grew at a slower-than-expected pace in
the first quarter, adding to fears that next week's closely
watched payrolls report for April may also disappoint.
LOCAL MARKETS PREVIOUS CLOSE
* BSE index 19,286.72 (-0.62 pct)
* NSE index 5,871.45 (-0.76 pct)
* Rupee 54.3750/3850 per dollar (54.21/22)
* 10-year bond yield 7.74 pct (7.77 pct)
* 5-year OIS rate 6.95 pct (6.97 pct)
* 1-year OIS rate 7.21 pct (7.22 pct)
* Call money 7.50/7.60 pct (7.60/7.70 pct)
OVERNIGHT NEWS
* An Indian Parliament deadlocked yet again over corruption
scandals threatens Finance Minister P. Chidambaram's ambitious
reform agenda, dealing a harsh dose of political reality on the
heels of his North American roadshow to sell the India story.
* Indian hedge fund manager Kalpesh Kinariwala is so sure of
his equity strategies in a country that has stumped foreign
rivals that he sends a daily e-mail tracker of his performance -
including to competitors.
MAJOR DEALS/ACQUISITIONS
* Tata Steel printed the largest non-investment grade bond
sale by a foreign company in Singapore by pricing its Singapore
$300 million ($242 million) deal. The debut 10-year sale
attracted an order book of over S$900 million. (IFR)
* Tata Sons, the holding company of the Tata Group, priced
two bond sales at 8.85 percent on Thursday. The company hopes to
raise a minimum 5 billion rupees from these five-year and
10-year sales. ICICI Securities Primary Dealership is the
arranger to the deals which settle on May 2. (IFR)
USD/INR NDFs (NY closing prices)
Close Open High Low Volume
54.62-65 54.50 54.65 54.50 High
FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net dollars)
April 26* $41.31 mln#
Month-to-date** $822.66 mln
Year-to-date** $11.13 bln
* Provisional NSE data
** Source: Data as per custodial filing as on April 26 on
SEBI website.
#(As per Reuters conversion, $1 = 54.40 rupees)
FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Dollars) *
Debt
April 25 $527.31 mln
Month-to-date $301.73 mln
Year-to-date $2.66 bln
* Source: Data as per custodial filing as on April 26 on
SEBI website.
GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees)
April 26
Foreign Banks -17.71 bln
Public Sector Banks -19.65 bln
Private Sector Banks 48.85 bln
Mutual Funds 4.90 bln
Others -9.25 bln
Primary Dealers -7.15 bln
Source: Clearing Corp of India Ltd
ISSUANCE
SECURITY AMOUNT (IN BLN RUPEES) DATE
Tbills 100 April 30
LIQUIDITY
* The Reserve Bank of India accepted all 37 bids worth 1.11
trillion rupees at its three-day repo auction on Friday, through
which it injects liquidity into the banking system. It also
accepted all 3 bids for 450 million rupees at the reverse repo
auction, through which it absorbs excess liquidity from the
banking system.
* Indian banks' refinancing with RBI rises to 310.40 billion
rupees.
* Indian banks' cash balances with RBI rise to 3.14 trillion
rupees.
(Compiled by Swati Bhat)