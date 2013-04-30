GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP
* Asian shares edged higher on Tuesday as hopes for
political stability in Italy and expectations for global central
banks to continue their growth-supporting monetary stimulus
bolstered investor risk appetite.
* The dollar wallowed at 1-1/2 week lows against a basket of
currencies in early Asian trade on Tuesday as declining bond
yields and slowing inflation put pressure on the Federal Reserve
for more action.
* Brent crude steadied under $104 a barrel on Tuesday,
holding on to most of its gains from the previous session as
investors remained cautiously optimistic that further global
stimulus measures would boost oil demand.
* U.S. Treasuries were firm on Monday with benchmark 10-year
note yields holding near four-month lows as investors focused on
a heavy calendar of central bank meetings and highly anticipated
jobs data scheduled for later this week.
LOCAL MARKETS PREVIOUS CLOSE
* BSE index 19,387.50 (+0.52 pct)
* NSE index 5,904.10 (+0.56 pct)
* Rupee 54.23/24 per dollar (54.3750/3850)
* 10-year bond yield 7.76 pct (7.74 pct)
* 5-year OIS rate 6.93 pct (6.95 pct)
* 1-year OIS rate 7.21 pct (7.21 pct)
* Call money 7.55/7.60 pct (7.50/7.60 pct)
KEY EVENTS/FACTORS TO WATCH
* India is likely to release the fiscal deficit data for
April-March around 1130 GMT.
* India will release infrastructure output data for March
around 0730 GMT.
MAJOR DEALS/ACQUISITIONS
* ONGC Videsh, the overseas investment arm of state-run oil
exploration and production company Oil and Natural Gas Corp set
the price of a rare two-part US dollar bond. (IFR)
FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net dollars)
April 29* $114.46 mln#
Month-to-date** $878.54 mln
Year-to-date** $11.19 bln
* Provisional NSE data
** Source: Data as per custodial filing as on April 29 on
SEBI website.
#(As per Reuters conversion, $1 = 54.20 rupees)
FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Dollars) *
Debt
April 26 $273.77 mln
Month-to-date $575.50 mln
Year-to-date $2.94 bln
* Source: Data as per custodial filing as on April 29 on
SEBI website.
GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees)
April 29
Foreign Banks 32.50 bln
Public Sector Banks 22.19 bln
Private Sector Banks -62.51 bln
Mutual Funds -4.48 bln
Others -23.97 bln
Primary Dealers 14.69 bln
Source: Clearing Corp of India Ltd
MONEY MARKET INFLOWS (mln rupees)
Instrument Payment Date Amount
SDL 07.68%, 2019 Interest Apr 30 115.20
(WEST BENGAL)
SDL 08.08%, 2019 Interest Apr 30 80.80
(PUNJAB)
SDL 08.10%, 2019 Interest Apr 30 607.50
(2 States)
SDL 08.11%, 2019 Interest Apr 30 405.50
(TAMIL NADU)
SDL 08.12%, 2019 Interest Apr 30 345.10
(KERALA)
SDL 08.14%, 2019 Interest Apr 30 40.70
(GOA)
SDL 08.18%, 2019 Interest Apr 30 77.21
(MANIPUR)
SDL 08.19%, 2019 Interest Apr 30 103.29
(JHARKHAND)
SDL 08.24%, 2019 Interest Apr 30 50.90
(MEGHALAYA)
10.45% 2018 Interest Apr 30 1941.61
For full table:
ISSUANCE
SECURITY AMOUNT (IN BLN RUPEES) DATE
Tbills 100 April 30
Bonds 150 May 3
LIQUIDITY
* The Reserve Bank of India accepted all 23 bids worth
712.15 billion rupees at its one-day repo auction on Monday,
through which it injects liquidity into the banking system. It
also accepted both bids for 450 million rupees at the reverse
repo auction, through which it absorbs excess liquidity from the
banking system.
* Indian banks' refinancing with RBI falls to 248.18 billion
rupees.
* Indian banks' cash balances with RBI rise to 3.18 trillion
rupees.
(Compiled by Swati Bhat)