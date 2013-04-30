GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP * Asian shares edged higher on Tuesday as hopes for political stability in Italy and expectations for global central banks to continue their growth-supporting monetary stimulus bolstered investor risk appetite. * The dollar wallowed at 1-1/2 week lows against a basket of currencies in early Asian trade on Tuesday as declining bond yields and slowing inflation put pressure on the Federal Reserve for more action. * Brent crude steadied under $104 a barrel on Tuesday, holding on to most of its gains from the previous session as investors remained cautiously optimistic that further global stimulus measures would boost oil demand. * U.S. Treasuries were firm on Monday with benchmark 10-year note yields holding near four-month lows as investors focused on a heavy calendar of central bank meetings and highly anticipated jobs data scheduled for later this week. LOCAL MARKETS PREVIOUS CLOSE * BSE index 19,387.50 (+0.52 pct) * NSE index 5,904.10 (+0.56 pct) * Rupee 54.23/24 per dollar (54.3750/3850) * 10-year bond yield 7.76 pct (7.74 pct) * 5-year OIS rate 6.93 pct (6.95 pct) * 1-year OIS rate 7.21 pct (7.21 pct) * Call money 7.55/7.60 pct (7.50/7.60 pct) KEY EVENTS/FACTORS TO WATCH * India is likely to release the fiscal deficit data for April-March around 1130 GMT. * India will release infrastructure output data for March around 0730 GMT. MAJOR DEALS/ACQUISITIONS * ONGC Videsh, the overseas investment arm of state-run oil exploration and production company Oil and Natural Gas Corp set the price of a rare two-part US dollar bond. (IFR) FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net dollars) April 29* $114.46 mln# Month-to-date** $878.54 mln Year-to-date** $11.19 bln * Provisional NSE data ** Source: Data as per custodial filing as on April 29 on SEBI website. #(As per Reuters conversion, $1 = 54.20 rupees) FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Dollars) * Debt April 26 $273.77 mln Month-to-date $575.50 mln Year-to-date $2.94 bln * Source: Data as per custodial filing as on April 29 on SEBI website. GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees) April 29 Foreign Banks 32.50 bln Public Sector Banks 22.19 bln Private Sector Banks -62.51 bln Mutual Funds -4.48 bln Others -23.97 bln Primary Dealers 14.69 bln Source: Clearing Corp of India Ltd MONEY MARKET INFLOWS (mln rupees) Instrument Payment Date Amount SDL 07.68%, 2019 Interest Apr 30 115.20 (WEST BENGAL) SDL 08.08%, 2019 Interest Apr 30 80.80 (PUNJAB) SDL 08.10%, 2019 Interest Apr 30 607.50 (2 States) SDL 08.11%, 2019 Interest Apr 30 405.50 (TAMIL NADU) SDL 08.12%, 2019 Interest Apr 30 345.10 (KERALA) SDL 08.14%, 2019 Interest Apr 30 40.70 (GOA) SDL 08.18%, 2019 Interest Apr 30 77.21 (MANIPUR) SDL 08.19%, 2019 Interest Apr 30 103.29 (JHARKHAND) SDL 08.24%, 2019 Interest Apr 30 50.90 (MEGHALAYA) 10.45% 2018 Interest Apr 30 1941.61 For full table: ISSUANCE SECURITY AMOUNT (IN BLN RUPEES) DATE Tbills 100 April 30 Bonds 150 May 3 LIQUIDITY * The Reserve Bank of India accepted all 23 bids worth 712.15 billion rupees at its one-day repo auction on Monday, through which it injects liquidity into the banking system. It also accepted both bids for 450 million rupees at the reverse repo auction, through which it absorbs excess liquidity from the banking system. * Indian banks' refinancing with RBI falls to 248.18 billion rupees. * Indian banks' cash balances with RBI rise to 3.18 trillion rupees. (Compiled by Swati Bhat)