GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP
* Asian shares were capped on Thursday, weighed by a fall in
U.S. equities overnight and caution before the European Central
Bank's interest rate decision later in the session.
* The dollar remained on the defensive in early Asian trade
on Thursday but was off its lows after the Federal Reserve
recommitted to its aggressive stimulus programme and kept its
options open to what it would do next.
* Brent oil steadied near $100 a barrel on Thursday, holding
close to two-week lows hit in the previous session, as growing
worries about the U.S. and Chinese economies muddied the outlook
for oil demand from the top two consumers.
* U.S. Treasuries yields edged up from four-month lows on
Wednesday after the Federal Reserve said it would stick to its
plan to buy $85 billion in bonds each month, giving few
indications of any new response to worsening economic data.
LOCAL MARKETS PREVIOUS CLOSE
* BSE index 19,504.18 (+0.60 pct)
* NSE index 5,930.20 (+0.44 pct)
* Rupee 53.80/81 per dollar (54.23/24)
* 10-year bond yield 7.73 pct (7.76 pct)
* 5-year OIS rate 6.90 pct (6.93 pct)
* 1-year OIS rate 7.20 pct (7.21 pct)
* Call money 8.25/8.35 pct (7.55/7.60 pct)
OVERNIGHT NEWS
* The Reserve Bank of India may sweeten its expected 25
basis point interest rate cut on Friday with a similar reduction
in the cash reserve ratio to ease tight market liquidity
conditions as increasingly benign inflation gives it room to
manoeuvre.
* India said it expects to cut the subsidies on phosphate
and potash-based fertilisers by about 15 percent in the fiscal
year that began in April in an effort to rein in the fiscal
deficit.
* India cut tax rates for foreign investors on interest
income from investments in government and corporate debt, hoping
to attract more funding to bridge its current account deficit
and polish its reformist credentials.
* Indian banks' credit to industry grew at a slower pace in
March, compared with a year earlier, data from the Reserve Bank
of India showed on Tuesday.
KEY EVENTS/FACTORS TO WATCH
* The Board of Governors of Asian Development Bank will hold
their annual meeting in Delhi, India from 2 - 5 May 2013 to
discuss a range of issues related to economic and social
progress for Asia and the Pacific.
* Manufacturing PMI for April to be released at 0500 GMT.
* The Reserve Bank of India will release its macroeconomic
report of the Indian economy on the eve of the monetary policy
review at 5 p.m.
FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net dollars)
April 30* $163.00 mln#
Month-to-date** $1.00 bln
Year-to-date** $11.31 bln
* Provisional NSE data
** Source: Data as per custodial filing as on April 30 on
SEBI website.
#(As per Reuters conversion, $1 = 53.80 rupees)
FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Dollars) *
Debt
April 29 $416.70 mln
Month-to-date $992.20 mln
Year-to-date $3.35 bln
* Source: Data as per custodial filing as on April 30 on
SEBI website.
GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees)
April 30
Foreign Banks 20.57 bln
Public Sector Banks -55.33 bln
Private Sector Banks 42.81 bln
Mutual Funds 39.50 bln
Others -84.12 bln
Primary Dealers -35.99 bln
Source: Clearing Corp of India Ltd
MONEY MARKET INFLOWS (mln rupees)
Instrument Payment Date Amount
For full table:
ISSUANCE
SECURITY AMOUNT (IN BLN RUPEES) DATE
Bonds 150 May 3
LIQUIDITY
* The Reserve Bank of India accepted all 34 bids worth
851.10 billion rupees at its two-day repo auction on Tuesday,
through which it injects liquidity into the banking system. It
also accepted both bids for 15 billion rupees at the reverse
repo auction, through which it absorbs excess liquidity from the
banking system.
* Indian banks' refinancing with RBI rises to 264.18 billion
rupees.
* Indian banks' cash balances with RBI fall to 2.75 trillion
rupees.
(Compiled by Swati Bhat)