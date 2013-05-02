GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP * Asian shares were capped on Thursday, weighed by a fall in U.S. equities overnight and caution before the European Central Bank's interest rate decision later in the session. * The dollar remained on the defensive in early Asian trade on Thursday but was off its lows after the Federal Reserve recommitted to its aggressive stimulus programme and kept its options open to what it would do next. * Brent oil steadied near $100 a barrel on Thursday, holding close to two-week lows hit in the previous session, as growing worries about the U.S. and Chinese economies muddied the outlook for oil demand from the top two consumers. * U.S. Treasuries yields edged up from four-month lows on Wednesday after the Federal Reserve said it would stick to its plan to buy $85 billion in bonds each month, giving few indications of any new response to worsening economic data. LOCAL MARKETS PREVIOUS CLOSE * BSE index 19,504.18 (+0.60 pct) * NSE index 5,930.20 (+0.44 pct) * Rupee 53.80/81 per dollar (54.23/24) * 10-year bond yield 7.73 pct (7.76 pct) * 5-year OIS rate 6.90 pct (6.93 pct) * 1-year OIS rate 7.20 pct (7.21 pct) * Call money 8.25/8.35 pct (7.55/7.60 pct) OVERNIGHT NEWS * The Reserve Bank of India may sweeten its expected 25 basis point interest rate cut on Friday with a similar reduction in the cash reserve ratio to ease tight market liquidity conditions as increasingly benign inflation gives it room to manoeuvre. * India said it expects to cut the subsidies on phosphate and potash-based fertilisers by about 15 percent in the fiscal year that began in April in an effort to rein in the fiscal deficit. * India cut tax rates for foreign investors on interest income from investments in government and corporate debt, hoping to attract more funding to bridge its current account deficit and polish its reformist credentials. * Indian banks' credit to industry grew at a slower pace in March, compared with a year earlier, data from the Reserve Bank of India showed on Tuesday. KEY EVENTS/FACTORS TO WATCH * The Board of Governors of Asian Development Bank will hold their annual meeting in Delhi, India from 2 - 5 May 2013 to discuss a range of issues related to economic and social progress for Asia and the Pacific. * Manufacturing PMI for April to be released at 0500 GMT. * The Reserve Bank of India will release its macroeconomic report of the Indian economy on the eve of the monetary policy review at 5 p.m. FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net dollars) April 30* $163.00 mln# Month-to-date** $1.00 bln Year-to-date** $11.31 bln * Provisional NSE data ** Source: Data as per custodial filing as on April 30 on SEBI website. #(As per Reuters conversion, $1 = 53.80 rupees) FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Dollars) * Debt April 29 $416.70 mln Month-to-date $992.20 mln Year-to-date $3.35 bln * Source: Data as per custodial filing as on April 30 on SEBI website. GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees) April 30 Foreign Banks 20.57 bln Public Sector Banks -55.33 bln Private Sector Banks 42.81 bln Mutual Funds 39.50 bln Others -84.12 bln Primary Dealers -35.99 bln Source: Clearing Corp of India Ltd MONEY MARKET INFLOWS (mln rupees) Instrument Payment Date Amount For full table: ISSUANCE SECURITY AMOUNT (IN BLN RUPEES) DATE Bonds 150 May 3 LIQUIDITY * The Reserve Bank of India accepted all 34 bids worth 851.10 billion rupees at its two-day repo auction on Tuesday, through which it injects liquidity into the banking system. It also accepted both bids for 15 billion rupees at the reverse repo auction, through which it absorbs excess liquidity from the banking system. * Indian banks' refinancing with RBI rises to 264.18 billion rupees. * Indian banks' cash balances with RBI fall to 2.75 trillion rupees. (Compiled by Swati Bhat)