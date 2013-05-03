GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP
* Asian shares rose on Friday after an interest rate cut by
the European Central Bank added to hopes that more stimulus from
yet another major central bank will help shore up the global
economic recovery.
* The euro inched higher versus the dollar on Friday,
steadying somewhat after sliding the previous day as the
European Central Bank cut interest rates and held out the
possibility of further policy action.
* Brent crude rose nearly $3 a barrel on Thursday, closing
shy of $103 as a rate cut by the European Central Bank supported
riskier assets.
* U.S. Treasuries traded sideways on Thursday with yields
holding near their four-month lows as investors waited on
Friday's highly anticipated payrolls employment report for signs
whether the pace of economic growth is worsening more than
expected.
LOCAL MARKETS PREVIOUS CLOSE
* BSE index 19,735.77 (+1.19 pct)
* NSE index 5,999.35 (+1.17 pct)
* Rupee 53.81/82 per dollar (53.80/81)
* 10-year bond yield 7.72 pct (7.73 pct)
* 5-year OIS rate 6.88 pct (6.90 pct)
* 1-year OIS rate 7.20 pct (7.20 pct)
* Call money 7.45/7.50 pct (8.25/8.35 pct)
OVERNIGHT NEWS
* The Reserve Bank of India is expected to cut its policy
interest rate by a quarter point on Friday for the third time
this year as it looks to bolster an economy growing at a decade
low and takes comfort from easing inflation.
* India's Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA)
cleared on Thursday a 1.5 billion euro ($1.98 billion)
investment plan by IKEA, formally paving the way for
the Swedish retail giant to set up shop in Asia's third-largest
economy.
KEY EVENTS/FACTORS TO WATCH
* India's central bank will announce its annual monetary
policy for the fiscal year 2013-14 that started in April at 0530
GMT. It is widely expected to cut rates for the third time this
year by 25 basis points.
* Asian central bank governors, including Kuroda, and
finance ministers in Delhi for ADB meeting.
MAJOR DEALS/ACQUISITIONS
* L&T Vadodara Bharuch Tollway, a SPV fully owned by L&T
Infrastructure Development Projects, mandated HDFC Bank to
arrange a 5 billion rupees (US$93 million) bond that will
feature credit enhancement from state-owned India Infrastructure
Finance Company (IIFCL). The sale is also expected to carry a
partial guarantee from the Asian Development Bank. (IFR)
* Indian Oil Corporation raises bonds of 17 billion rupees
at benchmark rate of 8.14 percent.
FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net dollars)
May 2* $265.79 mln#
Month-to-date** $183.18 mln
Year-to-date** $11.49 bln
* Provisional NSE data
** Source: Data as per custodial filing as on May 2 on SEBI
website.
#(As per Reuters conversion, $1 = 53.80 rupees)
FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Dollars) *
Debt
April 30 $295.38 mln
Month-to-date $295.38 mln
Year-to-date $3.65 bln
* Source: Data as per custodial filing as on May 2 on SEBI
website.
GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees)
May 2
Foreign Banks 3.26 bln
Public Sector Banks 11.27 bln
Private Sector Banks -21.89 bln
Mutual Funds 5.90 bln
Others 9.07 bln
Primary Dealers -7.60 bln
Source: Clearing Corp of India Ltd
MONEY MARKET INFLOWS (mln rupees)
Instrument Payment Date Amount
7.56% 2014 Interest May 03 15498.00
7.80% 2020 Interest May 03 23400.00
91 days T-Bill Redemption May 02 100010.00
364 days T-Bill Redemption May 03 50000.00
SDL 07.36%, 2014 Interest May 04 1870.88
(25 States)
For full table:
ISSUANCE
SECURITY AMOUNT (IN BLN RUPEES) DATE
Bonds 150 May 3
LIQUIDITY
* The Reserve Bank of India accepted all 38 bids worth 1.10
trillion rupees at its one-day repo auction on Thursday, through
which it injects liquidity into the banking system. It also
accepted the sole bid for 250 million rupees at the reverse repo
auction, through which it absorbs excess liquidity from the
banking system.
* Indian banks' refinancing with RBI rises to 318.06 billion
rupees.
* Indian banks' cash balances with RBI rise to 2.90 trillion
rupees.
(Compiled by Swati Bhat)