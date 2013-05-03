GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP * Asian shares rose on Friday after an interest rate cut by the European Central Bank added to hopes that more stimulus from yet another major central bank will help shore up the global economic recovery. * The euro inched higher versus the dollar on Friday, steadying somewhat after sliding the previous day as the European Central Bank cut interest rates and held out the possibility of further policy action. * Brent crude rose nearly $3 a barrel on Thursday, closing shy of $103 as a rate cut by the European Central Bank supported riskier assets. * U.S. Treasuries traded sideways on Thursday with yields holding near their four-month lows as investors waited on Friday's highly anticipated payrolls employment report for signs whether the pace of economic growth is worsening more than expected. LOCAL MARKETS PREVIOUS CLOSE * BSE index 19,735.77 (+1.19 pct) * NSE index 5,999.35 (+1.17 pct) * Rupee 53.81/82 per dollar (53.80/81) * 10-year bond yield 7.72 pct (7.73 pct) * 5-year OIS rate 6.88 pct (6.90 pct) * 1-year OIS rate 7.20 pct (7.20 pct) * Call money 7.45/7.50 pct (8.25/8.35 pct) OVERNIGHT NEWS * The Reserve Bank of India is expected to cut its policy interest rate by a quarter point on Friday for the third time this year as it looks to bolster an economy growing at a decade low and takes comfort from easing inflation. * India's Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA) cleared on Thursday a 1.5 billion euro ($1.98 billion) investment plan by IKEA, formally paving the way for the Swedish retail giant to set up shop in Asia's third-largest economy. KEY EVENTS/FACTORS TO WATCH * India's central bank will announce its annual monetary policy for the fiscal year 2013-14 that started in April at 0530 GMT. It is widely expected to cut rates for the third time this year by 25 basis points. * Asian central bank governors, including Kuroda, and finance ministers in Delhi for ADB meeting. MAJOR DEALS/ACQUISITIONS * L&T Vadodara Bharuch Tollway, a SPV fully owned by L&T Infrastructure Development Projects, mandated HDFC Bank to arrange a 5 billion rupees (US$93 million) bond that will feature credit enhancement from state-owned India Infrastructure Finance Company (IIFCL). The sale is also expected to carry a partial guarantee from the Asian Development Bank. (IFR) * Indian Oil Corporation raises bonds of 17 billion rupees at benchmark rate of 8.14 percent. FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net dollars) May 2* $265.79 mln# Month-to-date** $183.18 mln Year-to-date** $11.49 bln * Provisional NSE data ** Source: Data as per custodial filing as on May 2 on SEBI website. #(As per Reuters conversion, $1 = 53.80 rupees) FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Dollars) * Debt April 30 $295.38 mln Month-to-date $295.38 mln Year-to-date $3.65 bln * Source: Data as per custodial filing as on May 2 on SEBI website. GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees) May 2 Foreign Banks 3.26 bln Public Sector Banks 11.27 bln Private Sector Banks -21.89 bln Mutual Funds 5.90 bln Others 9.07 bln Primary Dealers -7.60 bln Source: Clearing Corp of India Ltd MONEY MARKET INFLOWS (mln rupees) Instrument Payment Date Amount 7.56% 2014 Interest May 03 15498.00 7.80% 2020 Interest May 03 23400.00 91 days T-Bill Redemption May 02 100010.00 364 days T-Bill Redemption May 03 50000.00 SDL 07.36%, 2014 Interest May 04 1870.88 (25 States) For full table: ISSUANCE SECURITY AMOUNT (IN BLN RUPEES) DATE Bonds 150 May 3 LIQUIDITY * The Reserve Bank of India accepted all 38 bids worth 1.10 trillion rupees at its one-day repo auction on Thursday, through which it injects liquidity into the banking system. It also accepted the sole bid for 250 million rupees at the reverse repo auction, through which it absorbs excess liquidity from the banking system. * Indian banks' refinancing with RBI rises to 318.06 billion rupees. * Indian banks' cash balances with RBI rise to 2.90 trillion rupees. (Compiled by Swati Bhat)