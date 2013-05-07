GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP * Asian shares inched higher on Tuesday after the Standard & Poor's 500 Index closed at a record high overnight on renewed hopes for a steady U.S. recovery, but weak global growth data kept investors wary of pushing prices sharply higher. * The euro struggled to gain any momentum in early Asian trade on Tuesday, while the Australian dollar nursed losses as bears bet on the prospect of a cut in interest rates later in the session. * Brent crude oil rose more than 1 percent on Monday, surpassing $105 a barrel in choppy trade as Israeli air strikes on Syria prompted worries about Middle East supply to trump concern that global economic weakness may curb demand. * Prices for U.S. Treasuries slipped on Monday ahead of new supply later in the week, with investors extending a sell-off after stronger-than-expected jobs data on Friday. LOCAL MARKETS PREVIOUS CLOSE * BSE index 19,673.64 (+0.5 pct) * NSE index 5,971.05 (+0.46 pct) * Rupee 54.175/185 per dollar (53.935/945) * 10-year bond yield 7.75 pct (7.74 pct) * 5-year OIS rate 6.94 pct (6.89 pct) * 1-year OIS rate 7.24 pct (7.20 pct) * Call money 7.35/7.40 pct (7.10/7.20 pct) KEY EVENTS/FACTORS TO WATCH * India's parliament could pass the Food Security Bill, which sets out to expand the provision of cheap food to about 800 million people at a cost of some $23 billion a year. MAJOR DEALS/ACQUISITIONS * Tata Motors is hitting the Singapore shores for a potential local issue, becoming the fourth Tata credit to raise funds in that market. * State-owned Power Finance Corp fixed a 43.5 billion rupee two-tranche sale, which is being settled over on Tuesday and Wednesday. * Steel Authority of India priced its 8 billion rupee five-year sale with a put/call after three years at 8.25 percent. The deal settles on Tuesday. * LIC Housing Finance priced a minimum 2 billion rupee 30-month bond sale at 8.60 percent. HDFC Bank is the arranger of the deal which has an unspecified greenshoe option. * Five banks have responded to requests for proposals from Engineers India to manage its 33.6m-share follow-on offering of $110 million. * Australia-listed Gujarat NRE Coking Coal announced it would hold a 1-for-4 non-renounceable rights issue to raise up to A$69 million (US$71m). The price will be A$0.20 per share, which is a premium to the May close of A$0.175. * State-owned Oil India has sent out requests for proposals for a $250 million financing that would mark its debut in the offshore syndicated loan markets. * North Eastern Electric Power Corp, a wholly state-owned company, has sent out requests for proposals for its own debut offshore borrowing, with a $100 million target. FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net dollars) May 6* $165.58 mln# Month-to-date** $680.03 mln Year-to-date** $12.17 bln * Provisional NSE data ** Source: Data as per custodial filing as on May 6 on SEBI website. #(As per Reuters conversion, $1 = 54.2 rupees) FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Dollars) * Debt May 3 $437.17 mln Month-to-date $979.55 mln Year-to-date $4.63 bln * Source: Data as per custodial filing as on May 6 on SEBI website. GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees) May 6 Foreign Banks -11.54 bln Public Sector Banks 27.30 bln Private Sector Banks -18.63 bln Mutual Funds 25.85 bln Others 8.33 bln Primary Dealers 31.32 bln Source: Clearing Corp of India Ltd MONEY MARKET INFLOWS (mln rupees) Instrument Payment Date Amount SDL 08.68%, 2017 Interest May 07 434.00 SDL 08.85%, 2022 Interest May 07 398.25 SDL 08.86%, 2022 Interest May 07 664.50 SDL 08.89%, 2022 Interest May 07 666.75 SDL 08.94%, 2022 Interest May 07 44.70 8.29% FRB 2016 Interest May 07 2487.00 8.79% 2021 Interest May 08 36478.50 SDL 09.10%, 2022 Interest May 09 282.92 SDL 09.13%, 2022 Interest May 09 867.35 SDL 09.16%, 2022 Interest May 09 343.50 SDL 09.17%, 2021 Interest May 09 458.50 SDL 09.18%, 2021 Interest May 09 114.75 SDL 09.19%, 2021 Interest May 09 1263.63 SDL 09.20%, 2021 Interest May 09 384.10 SDL 09.23%, 2022 Interest May 09 461.50 SDL 09.25%, 2021 Interest May 09 687.97 SDL 08.41%, 2020 Interest May 10 84.10 SDL 08.42%, 2020 Interest May 10 842.00 SDL 08.43%, 2020 Interest May 10 421.50 SDL 08.44%, 2020 Interest May 10 189.90 91 days T-Bill Redemption May 09 110634.70 182 days T-Bill Redemption May 10 50000.00 SDL 08.05%, 2019 Interest May 11 80.50 SDL 08.11%, 2019 Interest May 11 202.75 SDL 08.12%, 2019 Interest May 11 406.00 SDL 08.25%, 2019 Interest May 11 536.25 SDL 08.26%, 2019 Interest May 11 539.53 SDL 08.34%, 2017 Interest May 11 145.95 SDL 08.64%, 2021 Interest May 11 172.80 SDL 08.65%, 2021 Interest May 11 1167.75 SDL 06.40%, 2013 Redemption May 11 81454.03 For full table: ISSUANCE SECURITY AMOUNT (IN BLN RUPEES) DATE SDL 41 May 7 T-bill 100 May 8 Bonds sale 150 May 10 LIQUIDITY * The Reserve Bank of India accepted all 40 bids worth 976.30 billion rupees at its one-day repo auction, through which it injects liquidity into the banking system. It also accepted the sole bid for 150 million rupees at the reverse repo auction, through which it absorbs excess liquidity from the banking system. * Indian banks' refinancing with RBI fell to 254.42 billion rupees. * Indian banks' cash balances with RBI fell to 2.79 trillion rupees.