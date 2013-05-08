GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP
* Asian shares rose on Wednesday on another record high for
U.S. stocks and unexpectedly strong German industrial orders, as
investors await the first batch of April data from China for the
latest take on the region's powerhouse economy.
* Major currencies got off to a sleepy start in Asia on
Wednesday following an uninspired session overnight, but the New
Zealand dollar stood out after the central bank complained it
was overvalued, prompting markets to briefly sell the kiwi.
* Brent crude oil fell more than $1 on Tuesday as worries
about market fundamentals curbed an early rise that had brought
the price close to $106 a barrel on strong German data and
concern about tension in the Middle East.
* Prices for U.S. Treasuries slid for a third session on
Tuesday after a three-year note sale brought few surprises, with
the outlook for an economic recovery offset by the sluggish pace
of U.S. growth and government stimulus plans around the world.
LOCAL MARKETS PREVIOUS CLOSE
* BSE index 19,888.95 (+1.09 pct)
* NSE index 6,043.55 (+1.21 pct)
* Rupee 54.135/145 per dollar (54.175/185)
* 10-year bond yield 7.74 pct (7.75 pct)
* 5-year OIS rate 6.95 pct (6.94 pct)
* 1-year OIS rate 7.25 pct (7.24 pct)
* Call money 7.25/7.30 pct (7.35/7.40 pct)
KEY EVENTS/FACTORS TO WATCH
* The board of governors of the Reserve Bank of India will
meet in Srinagar, the capital of Indian state of Jammu & Kashmir
after the quarterly policy review on May 3. Governor Duvvuri
Subbarao will meet the state governor, chief minister during the
day and address the local bankers around 1300 GMT.
MAJOR DEALS/ACQUISITIONS
* Real estate developer, DLF Ltd is likely to
launch its 81 million institutional share placement next week.
* A $5 million piece of IDFC's $100 million loan maturing in
March 2018 was sold in late April at around 99 percent-99.5
percent of par, Basis Point, a Thomson Reuters publication
reported.
FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net dollars)
May 7* $121.11 mln#
Month-to-date** $850.53 mln
Year-to-date** $12.34 bln
* Provisional NSE data
** Source: Data as per custodial filing as on May 7 on SEBI
website.
#(As per Reuters conversion, $1 = 54.1 rupees)
FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Dollars) *
Debt
May 6 $119.05 mln
Month-to-date $1.1 bln
Year-to-date $4.75 bln
* Source: Data as per custodial filing as on May 7 on SEBI
website.
GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees)
May 7
Foreign Banks - 1.54 bln
Public Sector Banks -31.86 bln
Private Sector Banks 25.09 bln
Mutual Funds - 2.00 bln
Others - 1.1 bln
Primary Dealers 11.40 bln
Source: Clearing Corp of India Ltd
MONEY MARKET INFLOWS (mln rupees)
Instrument Payment Date Amount
8.79% 2021 Interest May 08 36478.50
SDL 09.10%, 2022 Interest May 09 282.92
SDL 09.13%, 2022 Interest May 09 867.35
SDL 09.16%, 2022 Interest May 09 343.50
SDL 09.17%, 2021 Interest May 09 458.50
SDL 09.18%, 2021 Interest May 09 114.75
SDL 09.19%, 2021 Interest May 09 1263.63
SDL 09.20%, 2021 Interest May 09 384.10
SDL 09.23%, 2022 Interest May 09 461.50
SDL 09.25%, 2021 Interest May 09 687.97
SDL 08.41%, 2020 Interest May 10 84.10
SDL 08.42%, 2020 Interest May 10 842.00
SDL 08.43%, 2020 Interest May 10 421.50
SDL 08.44%, 2020 Interest May 10 189.90
91 days T-Bill Redemption May 09 110634.70
182 days T-Bill Redemption May 10 50000.00
SDL 08.05%, 2019 Interest May 11 80.50
SDL 08.11%, 2019 Interest May 11 202.75
SDL 08.12%, 2019 Interest May 11 406.00
SDL 08.25%, 2019 Interest May 11 536.25
SDL 08.26%, 2019 Interest May 11 539.53
SDL 08.34%, 2017 Interest May 11 145.95
SDL 08.64%, 2021 Interest May 11 172.80
SDL 08.65%, 2021 Interest May 11 1167.75
SDL 06.40%, 2013 Redemption May 11 81454.03
For full table:
ISSUANCE
SECURITY AMOUNT (IN BLN RUPEES) DATE
T-bill 100 May 8
Bonds sale 150 May 10
LIQUIDITY
* The Reserve Bank of India accepted all 40 bids worth 1.01
trillion rupees at its one-day repo auction, through which it
injects liquidity into the banking system. It also accepted both
bids for 200 million rupees at the reverse repo auction, through
which it absorbs excess liquidity from the banking system.
* Indian banks' refinancing with RBI fell to 206.46 billion
rupees.
* Indian banks' cash balances with RBI rise to 2.81 trillion
rupees.