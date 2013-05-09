GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP * Encouraging global data and Wall Street's extended record run underpinned Asian shares on Thursday, with Japanese stocks leading the way to within striking distance of fresh five-year highs. * The euro held near a one-week high against the dollar and two-month peaks on its Australian counterpart in early Asian trade on Thursday, having risen broadly after upbeat German factory activity data bolstered sentiment. * The spread between Brent and U.S. crude oil futures narrowed sharply in the last half hour of trade on Wednesday fuelled by expectations for increased capacity to funnel rising U.S. crude oil production out of benchmark-supply-point Cushing. * U.S. Treasuries were little changed in Asia on Thursday, but the benchmark yield stood near its April peak as the market is pressured by fresh bond offerings this week and a blow from surprisingly strong U.S. jobs data last week. LOCAL MARKETS PREVIOUS CLOSE * BSE index 19,990.18 (+0.51 pct) * NSE index 6,069.30 (+0.43 pct) * Rupee 54.16/17 per dollar (54.135/145) * 10-year bond yield 7.69 pct (7.74 pct) * 5-year OIS rate 6.96 pct (6.95 pct) * 1-year OIS rate 7.25 pct (7.25 pct) * Call money 7.25/7.35 pct (7.25/7.30 pct) KEY EVENTS/FACTORS TO WATCH * The board of governors of the Reserve Bank of India will meet in Srinagar, the capital of Indian state of Jammu & Kashmir after the quarterly policy review on May 3. Governor Duvvuri Subbarao will meet the state governor, chief minister during the day and address the local bankers around 1300 GMT. MAJOR DEALS/ACQUISITIONS * The rupee bond market, which is dominated by Triple A rated deals, may soon see an unrated and unlisted deal from Omkar Realtors and Developers being marketed to institutional investors. * Promoter Oracle Global Mauritius plans to sell a 5.3 percent stake in India's Oracle Financial Services Software at a maximum of $223 million at the current market capitalisation. FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net dollars) May 8* $180.26 mln# Month-to-date** $1.052 bln Year-to-date** $12.54 bln * Provisional NSE data ** Source: Data as per custodial filing as on May 8 on SEBI website. #(As per Reuters conversion, $1 = 54.2 rupees) FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Dollars) * Debt May 7 $169.52 mln Month-to-date $1.27 bln Year-to-date $4.92 bln * Source: Data as per custodial filing as on May 8 on SEBI website. GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees) May 8 Foreign Banks 22.38 bln Public Sector Banks -37.64 bln Private Sector Banks 22.99 bln Mutual Funds 4.8 bln Others - 2.16 bln Primary Dealers -10.37 bln Source: Clearing Corp of India Ltd MONEY MARKET INFLOWS (mln rupees) Instrument Payment Date Amount SDL 09.10%, 2022 Interest May 09 282.92 SDL 09.13%, 2022 Interest May 09 867.35 SDL 09.16%, 2022 Interest May 09 343.50 SDL 09.17%, 2021 Interest May 09 458.50 SDL 09.18%, 2021 Interest May 09 114.75 SDL 09.19%, 2021 Interest May 09 1263.63 SDL 09.20%, 2021 Interest May 09 384.10 SDL 09.23%, 2022 Interest May 09 461.50 SDL 09.25%, 2021 Interest May 09 687.97 SDL 08.41%, 2020 Interest May 10 84.10 SDL 08.42%, 2020 Interest May 10 842.00 SDL 08.43%, 2020 Interest May 10 421.50 SDL 08.44%, 2020 Interest May 10 189.90 91 days T-Bill Redemption May 09 110634.70 182 days T-Bill Redemption May 10 50000.00 SDL 08.05%, 2019 Interest May 11 80.50 SDL 08.11%, 2019 Interest May 11 202.75 SDL 08.12%, 2019 Interest May 11 406.00 SDL 08.25%, 2019 Interest May 11 536.25 SDL 08.26%, 2019 Interest May 11 539.53 SDL 08.34%, 2017 Interest May 11 145.95 SDL 08.64%, 2021 Interest May 11 172.80 SDL 08.65%, 2021 Interest May 11 1167.75 SDL 06.40%, 2013 Redemption May 11 81454.03 For full table: ISSUANCE SECURITY AMOUNT (IN BLN RUPEES) DATE Bonds sale 150 May 10 LIQUIDITY * The Reserve Bank of India accepted all 37 bids worth 1.04 trillion rupees at its one-day repo auction, through which it injects liquidity into the banking system. It also accepted the sole bid for 150 million rupees at the reverse repo auction, through which it absorbs excess liquidity from the banking system. * Indian banks' refinancing with RBI fell to 188.93 billion rupees. * Indian banks' cash balances with RBI rose to 3.03 trillion rupees.