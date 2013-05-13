GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP
* Asian shares eased on Monday with sentiment hit by selling
in commodities triggered by a strong dollar, which rose to a
fresh 4-1/2-year peak against the yen on the back of growing
confidence in the U.S. economy.
* The yen resumed its slide on Monday against the dollar and
euro after Japan escaped direct criticism of its aggressive
monetary easing programme at the Group of seven meeting over the
weekend, giving investors a green light to continue selling the
currency.
* Brent futures slipped towards $103 a barrel on Monday as
the dollar stayed firm, with renewed worries of a slowdown in
demand growth from the world's top oil consumer the United
States further weighing on sentiment.
* Prices for U.S. Treasuries fell on Friday, pushing yields
to the highest in about a month and a half, after the dollar
shot past the key 100-yen mark and spurred selling in
longer-dated government debt.
LOCAL MARKETS PREVIOUS CLOSE
* BSE index 20,082.62 (+0.72 pct)
* NSE index 6,094.75 (+0.74 pct)
* Rupee 54.80/81 per dollar (54.25/26)
* 10-year bond yield 7.59 pct (7.60 pct)
* 5-year OIS rate 6.84 pct (6.90 pct)
* 1-year OIS rate 7.19 pct (7.20 pct)
* Call money 7.25/7.35 pct (7.25/7.35 pct)
KEY EVENTS/FACTORS TO WATCH
* India will release monthly trade data for April on Monday
at around 12.30 IST (7000 GMT).
* India will release CPI inflation data for April on Monday
around 11.00 IST (5.30GMT).
OVERNIGHT NEWS
* Indian real estate company DLF Ltd will raise up
to 18.9 billion rupees ($345.6 million) through a share sale to
institutional investors on May 14.
MAJOR DEALS/ACQUISITIONS
* India's Piramal Enterprises is looking to exit
next year its investment in Vodafone Group Plc's local
mobile phone unit, the drugmaker's chairman Ajay Piramal said on
Friday.
* IT company Rolta India Ltd has printed a $200
million five-year non-call three 144A/Reg S deal, one of the
first high-yield bonds from an Indian small-cap company to price
in the dollar market. (IFR)
* Tata Motors priced a S$350 million ($285
million) five-year issue at 4.25 percent, inside the initial
guidance of 4.5 percent area. (IFR)
FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net dollars)
May 10* -$32.30 mln#
Month-to-date** $1.39 bln
Year-to-date** $12.70 bln
* Provisional NSE data
** Source: Data as per custodial filing as on May 10 on SEBI
website.
#(As per Reuters conversion, $1 = 54.80 rupees)
FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Dollars) *
Debt
May 9 $168.41 mln
Month-to-date $1.56 bln
Year-to-date $4.91 bln
* Source: Data as per custodial filing as on May 10 on SEBI
website.
GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees)
May 10
Foreign Banks -16.08 bln
Public Sector Banks 55.39 bln
Private Sector Banks -43.89 bln
Mutual Funds -0.10 bln
Others 10.66 bln
Primary Dealers -5.97 bln
Source: Clearing Corp of India Ltd
MONEY MARKET INFLOWS (mln rupees)
Instrument Payment Date Amount
SDL 07.89%, 2016 Interest May 13 197.25
(ANDHRA PRADESH)
SDL 07.91%, 2016 Interest May 13 197.75
(MAHARASHTRA)
SDL 07.93%, 2016 Interest May 13 518.30
(2 States)
SDL 07.95%, 2016 Interest May 13 350.31
(5 States)
SDL 07.96%, 2016 Interest May 13 51.58
(JHARKHAND)
SDL 07.98%, 2016 Interest May 13 22.60
(MANIPUR)
SDL 08.00%, 2016 Interest May 13 431.42
(2 States)
SDL 08.04%, 2016 Interest May 13 60.19
(JAMMU & KASHMIR)
SDL 08.05%, 2016 Interest May 13 6.04
(MIZORAM)
SDL 08.10%, 2020 Interest May 13 40.50
(GOA)
SDL 08.21%, 2018 Interest May 13 82.10
(HIMACHAL PRADESH)
SDL 08.23%, 2018 Interest May 13 390.93
(2 States)
SDL 08.25%, 2018 Interest May 13 462.00
(2 States)
SDL 08.26%, 2018 Interest May 13 206.50
(RAJASTHAN)
SDL 08.28%, 2020 Interest May 13 1242.00
(3 States)
SDL 08.30%, 2018 Interest May 13 259.38
(MADHYA PRADESH)
SDL 08.42%, 2020 Interest May 13 210.50
(WEST BENGAL)
SDL 08.43%, 2020 Interest May 13 42.15
(MEGHALAYA)
SDL 08.54%, 2018 Interest May 13 85.40
(JAMMU & KASHMIR)
11.83% 2014 Interest May 13 6802.25
SDL 08.39%, 2017 Interest May 14 209.75
(TAMIL NADU)
SDL 08.40%, 2017 Interest May 14 378.00
(2 States)
SDL 08.48%, 2017 Interest May 14 890.40
(WEST BENGAL)
SDL 08.55%, 2017 Interest May 14 427.50
(UTTAR PRADESH)
S08.69%, 2017 Interest May 14 347.60
(KERALA)
8.35% 2022 Interest May 14 18370.00
9.15% 2024 Interest May 14 42090.00
For full table:
ISSUANCE
SECURITY AMOUNT (IN BLN RUPEES) DATE
Tbills 100 May 15
LIQUIDITY
* The Reserve Bank of India accepted all 37 bids worth 1.03
trillion rupees at its three-day repo auction, through which it
injects liquidity into the banking system. It also accepted all
three bids for 1.5 billion rupees at the reverse repo auction,
through which it absorbs excess liquidity from the banking
system.
* Indian banks' refinancing with RBI rises to 213.09 billion
rupees.
* Indian banks' cash balances with RBI rise to 2.93 trillion
rupees.
(Compiled by Swati Bhat)