GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP
* Asian shares were steady on Wednesday, with Tokyo stocks
surging to a fresh 5-1/2 year high as Japanese exporters rallied
on the yen's sharp slide.
* The dollar edged lower in early Asian trade on Wednesday
but stayed close to its highest point against the yen in four
and a half years on signs of an improving U.S. economy and
rising Treasury yields.
* Brent crude oil prices fell on Tuesday after a global
energy watchdog described world supplies as "comfortable" and
analysts forecast a continued build in the U.S. crude inventory,
while gasoline rose 1 percent on expected inventory draws ahead
of the summer driving season.
* Prices of U.S. Treasuries fell on Tuesday, lifting
benchmark yields to seven week highs as investors instead
directed money into riskier assets such as stocks.
LOCAL MARKETS PREVIOUS CLOSE
* BSE index 19,722.29 (+0.16 pct)
* NSE index 5,995.40 (+0.25 pct)
* Rupee 54.81/82 per dollar (54.73/74)
* 10-year bond yield 7.47 pct (7.58 pct)
* 5-year OIS rate 6.72 pct (6.85 pct)
* 1-year OIS rate 7.09 pct (7.20 pct)
* Call money 7.25/7.35 pct (7.25/7.30 pct)
OVERNIGHT NEWS
* India's central bank will take note of falling inflation
when discussing potential interest rate cuts, Reserve Bank of
India Governor Duvvuri Subbarao said on Tuesday, adding he was
very happy about the falling inflation.
MAJOR DEALS/ACQUISITIONS
* India's Export Import Bank of India plans to
raise on Tuesday 2 billion rupees ($36.50 million) via
three-year bonds at 7.87 percent, a source with direct knowledge
of the deal said.
FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net dollars)
May 14* $76.82 mln#
Month-to-date** $1.59 bln
Year-to-date** $12.90 bln
* Provisional NSE data
** Source: Data as per custodial filing as on May 14 on SEBI
website.
#(As per Reuters conversion, $1 = 54.80 rupees)
FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Dollars) *
Debt
May 13 -$61.01 mln
Month-to-date $1.51 bln
Year-to-date $4.86 bln
* Source: Data as per custodial filing as on May 14 on SEBI
website.
GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees)
May 14
Foreign Banks 15.79 bln
Public Sector Banks -102.64 bln
Private Sector Banks 51.74 bln
Mutual Funds 21.10 bln
Others -2.24 bln
Primary Dealers 16.25 bln
Source: Clearing Corp of India Ltd
MONEY MARKET INFLOWS (mln rupees)
Instrument Payment Date Amount
6.07% 2014 Interest May 15 12140.00
SDL 07.74%, 2016 Interest May 17 845.22
(6 States)
SDL 07.80%, 2016 Interest May 17 35.48
(JAMMU & KASHMIR)
SDL 07.82%, 2016 Interest May 17 61.08
(4 States)
91 days T-Bill Redemption May 17 55036.77
364 days T-Bill Redemption May 17 50000.00
For full table:
ISSUANCE
SECURITY AMOUNT (IN BLN RUPEES) DATE
Tbills 100 May 15
Bonds 150 May 17
LIQUIDITY
* The Reserve Bank of India accepted all 34 bids worth 1.1
trillion rupees at its one-day repo auction, through which it
injects liquidity into the banking system. It also accepted all
3 bids for 1 billion rupees at the reverse repo auction, through
which it absorbs excess liquidity from the banking system.
* Indian banks' refinancing with RBI rises to 202.16 billion
rupees.
* Indian banks' cash balances with RBI rise to 2.89 trillion
rupees.
