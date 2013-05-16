GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP
* Asian shares got off to a positive start on Thursday after
data showed Japan's economy accelerated in the first three
months of the year, in contrast to an enduring recession in the
euro zone which was keeping the euro in the doldrums.
* The dollar moved away from a fresh 4-1/2 year high against
the yen hit in the previous session after disappointing U.S.
industrial data caused U.S. Treasury prices to rise for the
first time in a week, while the euro wobbled near a six-week
low.
* Brent crude oil prices rose by more than $1 on Wednesday,
reversing early losses to settle above $103 a barrel and
increasing its premium over U.S. crude to the largest in 13
sessions.
* U.S. Treasuries were firm in Asia on Thursday after soft
manufacturing and subdued inflation figures pulled the benchmark
yield off its two-month high in the previous session.
LOCAL MARKETS PREVIOUS CLOSE
* BSE index 20,212.96 (+2.49 pct)
* NSE index 6,146.75 (+2.52 pct)
* Rupee 54.78/79 per dollar (54.81/82)
* 10-year bond yield 7.46 pct (7.47 pct)
* 5-year OIS rate 6.75 pct (6.72 pct)
* 1-year OIS rate 7.10 pct (7.09 pct)
* Call money 7.25/7.35 pct (7.25/7.35 pct)
OVERNIGHT NEWS
* The Reserve Bank of India will let banks move some
non-tradeable debt into tradable baskets every quarter in
2013/14, rather than only once a year as previously, the central
bank said on Wednesday.
* India's monsoon rains may arrive on the southern coast
around June 3, the weather office forecast on Wednesday, a late
debut that will raise fears any revival for drought-hit tracts
of southern and western farmland could be delayed.
* DLF Ltd, India's biggest real estate company by
market value, has priced its $345 million share issue at 230
rupees each, it said in a statement late on Wednesday.
MAJOR DEALS/ACQUISITIONS
* Heineken NV's UK unit has acquired a 3.21
percent stake in India's United Breweries Ltd, the
Indian alcohol company said.
* India is set to start the long-awaited sale of
inflation-linked government bonds next month, while Larsen &
Toubro Ltd became the first domestic company to issue such debt,
offering higher effective yields in an economy plagued by high
inflation.
FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net dollars)
May 15* $300.54 mln#
Month-to-date** $1.67 bln
Year-to-date** $12.98 bln
* Provisional NSE data
** Source: Data as per custodial filing as on May 15 on SEBI
website.
#(As per Reuters conversion, $1 = 54.80 rupees)
FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Dollars) *
Debt
May 14 $76.25 mln
Month-to-date $1.58 bln
Year-to-date $4.94 bln
* Source: Data as per custodial filing as on May 15 on SEBI
website.
GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees)
May 15
Foreign Banks -15.43 bln
Public Sector Banks 91.48 bln
Private Sector Banks -55.93 bln
Mutual Funds -8.00 bln
Others 4.10 bln
Primary Dealers -16.24 bln
Source: Clearing Corp of India Ltd
MONEY MARKET INFLOWS (mln rupees)
Instrument Payment Date Amount
SDL 07.74%, 2016 Interest May 17 845.22
(6 States)
SDL 07.80%, 2016 Interest May 17 35.48
(JAMMU & KASHMIR)
SDL 07.82%, 2016 Interest May 17 61.08
(4 States)
91 days T-Bill Redemption May 17 55036.77
364 days T-Bill Redemption May 17 50000.00
For full table:
ISSUANCE
SECURITY AMOUNT (IN BLN RUPEES) DATE
Bonds 150 May 17
LIQUIDITY
* The Reserve Bank of India accepted all 32 bids worth 1.1
trillion rupees at its one-day repo auction, through which it
injects liquidity into the banking system. It also accepted the
sole bid for 50 million rupees at the reverse repo auction,
through which it absorbs excess liquidity from the banking
system.
* Indian banks' refinancing with RBI falls to 171.87 billion
rupees.
* Indian banks' cash balances with RBI steady at 2.89
trillion rupees.
