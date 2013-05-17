GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP * Japanese shares slipped and Asian equities were broadly steady on Friday after a U.S. Federal Reserve official said the central bank may begin to taper its asset buying this summer, lending support to the dollar. * The U.S. dollar held firm near a 10-month high against a basket of major currencies on Friday after a regional Fed chief, long seen as a policy dove, said the Fed could begin easing up on stimulus this summer and end it late this year. * Brent June crude oil futures expired slightly higher on Thursday, buoyed by a weaker dollar even as a bevy of slack U.S. economic data capped gains in the stock market. * U.S. Treasuries prices rose on Thursday after data on housing, jobs, prices and manufacturing raised questions about the U.S. economy's strength and made it look more likely that the Federal Reserve would keep monetary policy accommodative. LOCAL MARKETS PREVIOUS CLOSE * BSE index 20,247.33 (+0.17 pct) * NSE index 6,169.90 (+0.38 pct) * Rupee 54.7750/7850 per dollar (54.78/79) * 10-year bond yield 7.39 pct (7.46 pct) * 5-year OIS rate 6.72 pct (6.75 pct) * 1-year OIS rate 7.08 pct (7.10 pct) * Call money 7.25/7.35 pct (7.25/7.35 pct) MAJOR DEALS/ACQUISITIONS * Essar Oil, India's second-largest private sector refiner, may offer credit-enhanced bonds overseas as it looks to reduce its funding costs, according to bankers familiar with the company's plans. The company, which emerged from a decade-long corporate debt restructuring in April, is planning to raise at least US $500 million in the international bond market to replace part of its 250 billion rupees local debt with cheaper offshore funding. (IFR) * State-owned Power Grid Corp of India has priced its 31.26 billion rupees ($571 million) 15-year bond at 7.93 percent. (IFR) KEY FACTORS/EVENTS TO WATCH * Reserve Bank of India to publish the bi-weekly bank lending and foreign exchange reserves data at 1130 GMT. USD/INR NDFs (NY closing prices) * For up-to-date prices, double click Close Open High Low Volume 55.04-07 55.14 55.08 54.90 High FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net dollars) May 16* $195.31 mln# Month-to-date** $1.98 bln Year-to-date** $13.39 bln * Provisional NSE data ** Source: Data as per custodial filing as on May 16 on SEBI website. #(As per Reuters conversion, $1 = 54.80 rupees) FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Dollars) * Debt May 15 $41.32 mln Month-to-date $1.63 bln Year-to-date $4.98 bln * Source: Data as per custodial filing as on May 16 on SEBI website. GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees) May 16 Foreign Banks -4.38 bln Public Sector Banks -4.30 bln Private Sector Banks 1.14 bln Mutual Funds 18.15 bln Others -6.06 bln Primary Dealers -4.55 bln Source: Clearing Corp of India Ltd MONEY MARKET INFLOWS (mln rupees) Instrument Payment Date Amount SDL 07.74%, 2016 Interest May 17 845.22 (6 States) SDL 07.80%, 2016 Interest May 17 35.48 (JAMMU & KASHMIR) SDL 07.82%, 2016 Interest May 17 61.08 (4 States) 91 days T-Bill Redemption May 17 55036.77 364 days T-Bill Redemption May 17 50000.00 SDL 07.34%, 2015 Interest May 18 137.63 (ANDHRA PRADESH) SDL 08.40%, 2017 Interest May 18 588.00 (2 States) For full table: ISSUANCE SECURITY AMOUNT (IN BLN RUPEES) DATE Bonds 150 May 17 LIQUIDITY * The Reserve Bank of India accepted all 29 bids worth 954.45 billion rupees at its one-day repo auction, through which it injects liquidity into the banking system. It also accepted the two bids for 450 million rupees at the reverse repo auction, through which it absorbs excess liquidity from the banking system. * Indian banks' refinancing with RBI falls to 138.57 billion rupees. * Indian banks' cash balances with RBI rises to 2.95 trillion rupees. (Compiled by Swati Bhat)