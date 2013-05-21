GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP * The dollar nursed losses versus a basket of currencies on Tuesday, having retreated the previous day as traders pared back expectations that U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke would hint at tapering bond buying this week. * The dollar edged up against the yen on Tuesday after Japan's economy minister clarified earlier remarks about the yen's weakness that had toppled the greenback from a 4-1/2 year high in the previous session. * Crude oil prices rose on Monday against a weaker dollar, but ample oil supplies limited gains, even as equity markets hovered at record levels. * U.S. government debt prices fell on Monday in choppy trading with benchmark yields hovering near two-month highs, as traders waited for further clues on whether U.S. growth will be strong enough for the Federal Reserve to taper its bond purchases. LOCAL MARKETS PREVIOUS CLOSE * BSE index 20,223.98 (-0.31 pct) * NSE index 6,156.90 (-0.49 pct) * Rupee 55.10/11 per dollar (54.88/89) * 10-year bond yield 7.34 pct (7.40 pct) * 5-year OIS rate 6.73 pct (6.76 pct) * 1-year OIS rate 7.07 pct (7.09 pct) * Call money 7.25/7.35 pct (7.20/7.30 pct) KEY FACTORS/EVENTS TO WATCH * Chinese premier Li Keqiang's India visit. LATEST NEWS * India will take more steps if necessary to curb gold imports, Finance Minister P. Chidambaram said on Monday, after the country's overseas purchases of gold and silver shot up 138 percent in April. * India's new inflation-linked bonds will be sold to foreign investors as part of an up to $25 billion investment limit for government debt allotted for demand from overseas, Reserve Bank of India (RBI) officials said on Monday. * India will sell 150 billion rupees ($2.7 billion) of bonds on May 24, which includes the sale of 8.20 percent, 2025 bonds for 60 billion rupees, the Reserve Bank of India said in a statement on Monday. * Foreign investors bid heavily in an auction for quotas to buy Indian government bonds on Monday, even after Standard & Poor's reiterated its "negative" outlook for the country, as a cut in a key debt investment tax has contributed to a rally in markets. MAJOR DEALS/ACQUISITIONS * India's Syndicate Bank has mandated Citigroup, Deutsche Bank, HSBC, JP Morgan and Standard Chartered to take it on fixed income investor meetings. The lender will start its roadshow on May 23 and will visit accounts in Asia and Europe. (IFR) * The Reserve Bank of India said on Monday it has cut the time that exporters have to bring back into the country the value of goods or software they have exported to nine months from 12. * Standard Chartered has agreed to buy the Indian wealth management unit of Morgan Stanley, helping the British bank expand its private banking business in Asia's third-largest economy. USD/INR NDFs (NY closing prices) * For up-to-date prices, double click Close Open High Low Volume 55.27-30 55.27 55.40 55.26 High FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net dollars) May 20* $136.65 mln# Month-to-date** $2.38 bln Year-to-date** $13.67 bln * Provisional NSE data ** Source: Data as per custodial filing as on May 20 on SEBI website. #(As per Reuters conversion, $1 = 55.105 rupees) FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Dollars) * Debt May 17 $138.82 mln Month-to-date $1.77 bln Year-to-date $5.12 bln * Source: Data as per custodial filing as on May 20 on SEBI website. GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees) May 20 Foreign Banks 1.79 bln Public Sector Banks -22.5 bln Private Sector Banks 19.4 bln Mutual Funds 1.55 bln Others -340.2 mln Primary Dealers 101.2 mln Source: Clearing Corp of India Ltd MONEY MARKET INFLOWS (mln rupees) Instrument Payment Date Amount SDL 07.77%, 2018 Interest May 21 135.98 (KERALA) SDL 07.80%, 2018 Interest May 21 780.00 (2 States) SDL 07.85%, 2018 Interest May 21 392.50 (UTTAR PRADESH) SDL 07.86%, 2018 Interest May 21 589.50 (WEST BENGAL) SDL 08.75%, 2016 Interest May 21 413.98 (GUJARAT) SDL 08.77%, 2016 Interest May 21 421.00 (KARNATAKA) SDL 08.90%, 2022 Interest May 21 445.00 (MAHARASHTRA) SDL 08.91%, 2022 Interest May 21 334.13 (ANDHRA PRADESH) SDL 08.92%, 2022 Interest May 21 446.00 (RAJASTHAN) SDL 08.93%, 2022 Interest May 21 446.50 (KERALA) SDL 08.94%, 2022 Interest May 21 308.43 (3 States) SDL 08.97%, 2022 Interest May 21 560.63 (BIHAR) SDL 08.98%, 2022 Interest May 21 89.80 (NAGALAND) SDL 09.01%, 2022 Interest May 21 901.00 (WEST BENGAL) 11.50% 2015 Interest May 21 2047.29 SDL 09.12%, 2022 Interest May 23 1368.00 (3 States) SDL 09.13%, 2022 Interest May 23 136.95 (PUNJAB) SDL 09.15%, 2022 Interest May 23 457.50 (KERALA) SDL 09.17%, 2022 Interest May 23 687.75 (UTTAR PRADESH) SDL 09.19%, 2021 Interest May 23 32.17 (GOA) SDL 09.21%, 2021 Interest May 23 115.13 (PUNJAB) SDL 09.22%, 2021 Interest May 23 479.44 (3 States) SDL 09.22%, 2022 Interest May 23 691.50 (WEST BENGAL) SDL 09.23%, 2021 Interest May 23 638.25 (2 States) SDL 09.25%, 2021 Interest May 23 693.75 (2 States) SDL 09.28%, 2021 Interest May 23 464.00 (WEST BENGAL) SDL 09.33%, 2021 Interest May 23 81.64 (JAMMU & KASHMIR) 12.60% 2018 Interest May 23 7958.08  For full table: ISSUANCE SECURITY AMOUNT (IN BLN RUPEES) DATE State Loands Atleast 64.80 May 21 Tbills 100 May 22 Bonds 150 May 24 LIQUIDITY * The Reserve Bank of India accepted all 33 bids for 1.03 trillion rupees at its one-day repo auction, through which it injects liquidity into the banking system. It also accepted both bids for 4.25 billion rupees at the reverse repo auction, through which it absorbs excess liquidity from the banking system. * Indian banks' refinancing with RBI falls to 186.55 billion rupees. * Indian banks' cash balances with RBI at 2.94 trillion rupees. (Compiled by Subhadip Sircar)