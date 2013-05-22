GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP
* Asian stocks rose on Wednesday following a positive lead
from Wall Street with Japan's Nikkei reaching a 5-1/2 year high,
while the yen took a defensive stance ahead of the outcome of
Bank of Japan's (BOJ) policy meeting.
* The dollar edged down against the yen in early Asian trade
on Wednesday, moving away from last week's 4-1/2-year high
against the Japanese currency, after comments from two U.S.
Federal Reserve regional presidents suggested the central bank
will continue its bond-buying scheme.
* Crude prices fell on Tuesday, led lower by a sharp drop in
U.S. gasoline futures as traders bet the market would be well
supplied this summer, and as an industry report showed rising
fuel stockpiles in the world's largest oil consumer.
* U.S. Treasuries ended stronger on Tuesday after buyers
stepped back in, attracted by higher yields, and after two
voting members of the U.S. Federal Reserve struck a dovish tone
on the economy, reducing expectations that the U.S. central bank
is close to tapering its bond purchases.
LOCAL MARKETS PREVIOUS CLOSE
* BSE index 20,111.61 (-0.56 pct)
* NSE index 6,114.10 (-0.7 pct)
* Rupee 55.41/42 per dollar (55.10/11)
* 10-year bond yield 7.35 pct (7.34 pct)
* 5-year OIS rate 6.74 pct (6.73 pct)
* 1-year OIS rate 7.08 pct (7.07 pct)
* Call money 7.20/7.30 pct (7.25/7.35 pct)
KEY FACTORS/EVENTS TO WATCH
* RBI t-bill sale
MAJOR DEALS/ACQUISITIONS
* Essar Energy Plc on Tuesday signed a $1 billion
financial cooperation agreement with China Development Bank and
PetroChina International Co. Ltd., according to a
document seen by Reuters.
* Vedanta Resources (Ba1/BB/BB+) has launched its
much-anticipated dual tranche US dollar 144A/Reg S offering. The
benchmark 5.5-year and 10-year deal follows roadshows that
finished via Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Barclays, Citigroup,
Deutsche Bank,JP Morgan, Royal Bank of Scotland and Standard
Chartered. (IFR)
USD/INR NDFs (NY closing prices)
Close Open High Low Volume
55.68-72 55.35 55.80 55.47 High
FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net dollars)
May 21* $122.82 mln#
Month-to-date** $2.58 bln
Year-to-date** $13.87 bln
* Provisional NSE data
** Source: Data as per custodial filing as on May 21 on SEBI
website.
#(As per Reuters conversion, $1 = 55.285 rupees)
FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Dollars) *
Debt
May 20 $98.14 mln
Month-to-date $1.86 bln
Year-to-date $5.21 bln
* Source: Data as per custodial filing as on May 21 on SEBI
website.
GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees)
May 21
Foreign Banks -9.47 bln
Public Sector Banks 40.27 bln
Private Sector Banks -21.02 bln
Mutual Funds 3.82 bln
Others 140.08 mln
Primary Dealers -13.75 bln
Source: Clearing Corp of India Ltd
MONEY MARKET INFLOWS (mln rupees)
Instrument Payment Date Amount
SDL 09.12%, 2022 Interest May 23 1368.00
(3 States)
SDL 09.13%, 2022 Interest May 23 136.95
(PUNJAB)
SDL 09.15%, 2022 Interest May 23 457.50
(KERALA)
SDL 09.17%, 2022 Interest May 23 687.75
(UTTAR PRADESH)
SDL 09.19%, 2021 Interest May 23 32.17
(GOA)
SDL 09.21%, 2021 Interest May 23 115.13
(PUNJAB)
SDL 09.22%, 2021 Interest May 23 479.44
(3 States)
SDL 09.22%, 2022 Interest May 23 691.50
(WEST BENGAL)
SDL 09.23%, 2021 Interest May 23 638.25
(2 States)
SDL 09.25%, 2021 Interest May 23 693.75
(2 States)
SDL 09.28%, 2021 Interest May 23 464.00
(WEST BENGAL)
SDL 09.33%, 2021 Interest May 23 81.64
(JAMMU & KASHMIR)
12.60% 2018 Interest May 23 7958.08
SDL 08.39%, 2020 Interest May 24 891.44
(3 States)
SDL 08.40%, 2020 Interest May 24 420.00
(GUJARAT)
7.94% 2021 Interest May 24 19453.00
9.00% 2013 Redemption May 24 18301.40
91 days T-Bill Redemption May 23 62276.60
182 days T-Bill Redemption May 23 50000.00
ISSUANCE
SECURITY AMOUNT (IN BLN RUPEES) DATE
Tbills 100 May 22
Bonds 150 May 24
LIQUIDITY
* The Reserve Bank of India accepted all 32 bids for 995.85
billion rupees at its one-day repo auction, through which it
injects liquidity into the banking system. It also accepted all
three bids for 1.1 billion rupees at the reverse repo auction,
through which it absorbs excess liquidity from the banking
system.
* Indian banks' refinancing with RBI falls to 165.17 billion
rupees.
* Indian banks' cash balances with RBI fall to 2.82 trillion
rupees.
(Compiled by Subhadip Sircar)