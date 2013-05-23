GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP
* Japanese government bond prices dived and 10-year JGB
futures tumbled a full point, prompting the Tokyo Stock Exchange
to temporarily suspend trade as the dollar hit a near three-year
high versus a basket of currencies on Thursday.
* The dollar hovered at a near three-year high against a
basket of major currencies in Asia on Thursday, having risen
broadly as Treasury yields jumped on the prospect that the
Federal Reserve might scale back its stimulus programme this
year.
* Oil prices fell on Wednesday as a rise in U.S. gasoline
inventories prompted selling, then crude extended losses in late
trading after minutes from a Federal Reserve policy meeting sent
U.S. stock markets down.
* U.S. Treasury yields on the benchmark 10-year note rose
above the key two percent level on Wednesday, the highest level
in two months, as Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke added to
bond investor fears that the U.S. central bank might slow its
bond purchases later this year if the economy improves further.
LOCAL MARKETS PREVIOUS CLOSE
* BSE index 20,062.24 (-0.25 pct)
* NSE index 6,094.50 (-0.32 pct)
* Rupee 55.46/47 per dollar (55.41/42)
* 10-year bond yield 7.37 pct (7.35 pct)
* 5-year OIS rate 6.77 pct (6.74 pct)
* 1-year OIS rate 7.10 pct (7.08 pct)
* Call money 7.25/7.30 pct (7.20/7.30 pct)
MAJOR DEALS/ACQUISITIONS
* India's Srei Infrastructure Finance Ltd is
poised to buy the domestic banking unit of nationalised Austrian
lender Hypo Alpe Adria for 65.5 million euros ($84 million), the
newspaper Die Presse said.
* Indian local search service provider Just Dial Ltd's up to
$170 million initial public offer was subscribed 11.6 times on
closing on Wednesday, in what is the biggest IPO in the country
so far this year.
USD/INR NDFs (NY closing prices)
Close Open High Low Volume
56.11-14 55.84 56.16 55.69 High
FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net dollars)
May 22* $97.19 mln#
Month-to-date** $3.07 bln
Year-to-date** $14.36 bln
* Provisional NSE data
** Source: Data as per custodial filing as on May 22 on SEBI
website.
#(As per Reuters conversion, $1 = 55.5612 rupees)
FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Dollars) *
Debt
May 21 $438.06 mln
Month-to-date $2.30 bln
Year-to-date $5.65 bln
* Source: Data as per custodial filing as on May 22 on SEBI
website.
GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees)
May 22
Foreign Banks -2.67 bln
Public Sector Banks 24.92 bln
Private Sector Banks -6.45 bln
Mutual Funds -6.20 bln
Others 1.77 mln
Primary Dealers -11.38 bln
Source: Clearing Corp of India Ltd
MONEY MARKET INFLOWS (mln rupees)
Instrument Payment Date Amount
SDL 09.12%, 2022 Interest May 23 1368.00
(3 States)
SDL 09.13%, 2022 Interest May 23 136.95
(PUNJAB)
SDL 09.15%, 2022 Interest May 23 457.50
(KERALA)
SDL 09.17%, 2022 Interest May 23 687.75
(UTTAR PRADESH)
SDL 09.19%, 2021 Interest May 23 32.17
(GOA)
SDL 09.21%, 2021 Interest May 23 115.13
(PUNJAB)
SDL 09.22%, 2021 Interest May 23 479.44
(3 States)
SDL 09.22%, 2022 Interest May 23 691.50
(WEST BENGAL)
SDL 09.23%, 2021 Interest May 23 638.25
(2 States)
SDL 09.25%, 2021 Interest May 23 693.75
(2 States)
SDL 09.28%, 2021 Interest May 23 464.00
(WEST BENGAL)
SDL 09.33%, 2021 Interest May 23 81.64
(JAMMU & KASHMIR)
12.60% 2018 Interest May 23 7958.08
SDL 08.39%, 2020 Interest May 24 891.44
(3 States)
SDL 08.40%, 2020 Interest May 24 420.00
(GUJARAT)
7.94% 2021 Interest May 24 19453.00
9.00% 2013 Redemption May 24 18301.40
91 days T-Bill Redemption May 23 62276.60
182 days T-Bill Redemption May 23 50000.00
ISSUANCE
SECURITY AMOUNT (IN BLN RUPEES) DATE
Bonds 150 May 24
LIQUIDITY
* The Reserve Bank of India accepted all 30 bids for 1.01
trillion rupees at its one-day repo auction, through which it
injects liquidity into the banking system. It also accepted the
sole bid for 300 million rupees at the reverse repo auction,
through which it absorbs excess liquidity from the banking
system.
* Indian banks' refinancing with RBI falls to 146.57 billion
rupees.
* Indian banks' cash balances with RBI rise to 3.16 trillion
rupees.
(Compiled by Subhadip Sircar)