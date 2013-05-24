GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP
* Asian shares opened cautiously higher on Friday with
Tokyo's Nikkei steadying from its biggest one-day drop in two
years as investors breathed a sigh of relief when Wall Street
cut losses on an upbeat outlook from Hewlett-Packard.
* The dollar recovered from two-week lows against the yen on
Friday as a safety-bid for the Japanese currency ebbed after the
Nikkei share average rebounded from the previous day's
7.3-percent plunge and Wall Street regained some stability by
the close.
* Brent crude oil prices retraced earlier losses after
falling to a three-week low on Thursday in a broader commodities
selloff, riding the coattails of a late turnaround in U.S.
equities to end flat.
* U.S. Treasury debt prices rose on Thursday after the
Treasury saw solid demand for new inflation-linked bonds, though
benchmark yields held above 2 percent as traders worried about
how high yields might rise whenever the U.S. Federal Reserve
decides to taper its bond purchases.
LOCAL MARKETS PREVIOUS CLOSE
* BSE index 19,674.33 (-1.93 pct)
* NSE index 5,967.05 (-2.09 pct)
* Rupee 55.59/60 per dollar (55.46/47)
* 10-year bond yield 7.38 pct (7.37 pct)
* 5-year OIS rate 6.78 pct (6.77 pct)
* 1-year OIS rate 7.11 pct (7.10 pct)
* Call money 7.20/7.30 pct (7.25/7.30 pct)
OVERNIGHT NEWS
* Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Duvvuri Subbarao
went against the suggestion of a majority of external members of
the central bank's monetary policy committee that recommended no
change in the policy repo rate at a May 3 policy meeting,
according to minutes of the meeting seen by Reuters.
FACTORS TO WATCH
* Indian PM at stock exchange event. (1500IST)
* RBI to report forex reserves, bank lending data.
MAJOR DEALS/ACQUISITIONS
* Marathon Oil Corp said on Thursday that
negotiations to sell a portion of its 20 percent stake in the
Athabasca Oil Sands Project in Canada ended without a deal.
* Indian real estate company Puravankara Projects Ltd's
share offering to raise up to $36 million was
subscribed 1.5 times on Thursday, boosting the near-term outlook
for equity sales by its rivals to reduce their debt.
* A strong following of US investors paved the way for
Vedanta Resources (Ba1/BB/BB+) to print the biggest high-yield
corporate bond offering in Asia ex-Japan and, in the process,
beat its own record. (IFR)
USD/INR NDFs (NY closing prices)
Close Open High Low Volume
56.07-10 56.10 56.22 55.96 High
FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net dollars)
May 23* $56.79 mln#
Month-to-date** $3.36 bln
Year-to-date** $14.65 bln
* Provisional NSE data
** Source: Data as per custodial filing as on May 23 on SEBI
website.
#(As per Reuters conversion, $1 = 55.64 rupees)
FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Dollars) *
Debt
May 22 -$118.82 mln
Month-to-date $2.18 bln
Year-to-date $5.53 bln
* Source: Data as per custodial filing as on May 23 on SEBI
website.
GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees)
May 23
Foreign Banks -36.1 bln
Public Sector Banks -5.54 bln
Private Sector Banks 22.24 bln
Mutual Funds 7.85 bln
Others 4.24 mln
Primary Dealers 7.31 bln
Source: Clearing Corp of India Ltd
MONEY MARKET INFLOWS (mln rupees)
Instrument Payment Date Amount
SDL 08.39%, 2020 Interest May 24 891.44
(3 States)
SDL 08.40%, 2020 Interest May 24 420.00
(GUJARAT)
7.94% 2021 Interest May 24 19453.00
9.00% 2013 Redemption May 24 18301.40
ISSUANCE
SECURITY AMOUNT (IN BLN RUPEES) DATE
Bonds 150 May 24
LIQUIDITY
* The Reserve Bank of India accepted all 29 bids for 984.05
billion rupees at its one-day repo auction, through which it
injects liquidity into the banking system. It did not get any
bid at the reverse repo auction, through which it absorbs excess
liquidity from the banking system.
* Indian banks' refinancing with RBI rises to 178.18 billion
rupees.
* Indian banks' cash balances with RBI rise to 3.2 trillion
rupees.
(Compiled by Subhadip Sircar)