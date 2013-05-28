GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP * Japanese stocks fell while the dollar held steady against the yen on Tuesday as market players awaited direction from U.S. and U.K. markets when they resume trade after holidays on Monday, following last week's turbulence. * The yen gave up a bit of ground early in Asia on Tuesday but clung to most of its recent gains with wary investors keeping an eye on the Nikkei as further declines in Tokyo stocks would likely underpin the Japanese currency. * Brent oil crude futures edged lower on Monday, as last week's weaker data lingered over a market thinned by public holidays in the United States and Britain. * U.S. Treasuries prices edged up on Friday as traders evaluated the likelihood of the U.S. Federal Reserve pulling back on bond purchases this year and whether the recent selloff was overdone. LOCAL MARKETS PREVIOUS CLOSE * BSE index 20,030.77 (1.66 pct) * NSE index 6,083.15 (1.66 pct) * Rupee 55.5675/5775 per dollar (55.63/64 ) * 10-year bond yield 7.34 pct (7.34 pct) * 5-year OIS rate 6.77 pct (6.76 pct) * 1-year OIS rate 7.08 pct (7.09 pct) * Call money 7.30/7.35 pct (7.30/7.35 pct) FACTORS TO WATCH * The Reserve Bank of India's Governor Duvvuri Subbarao speaks at a financial inclusion event in Pune. [0500 GMT] * Finance Minister P. Chidambaram will inaugurate an annual conference of Income Tax officials. [0430 GMT] MAJOR DEALS/ACQUISITIONS * Tata Steel has signed a jumbo 228 bln rupees ($4.1 bln) project finance loan that marks India's largest financing on record for a greenfield project. * Indian directory search provider Just Dial has priced its 17.5 million-share IPO to give a total deal size of 9.2 bln rupees ($166 mln). * ING Vysya Bank has mandated Axis Bank, Credit Suisse and JM Financial to manage its up to 20 bln rupees($360 mln) share issue to promoters and qualified institutional buyers. USD/INR NDFs (NY closing prices) * For up-to-date prices, double click Close Open High Low Volume 55.94-96 55.95 55.95 55.94 Low FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net dollars) May 27* $73.07 mln# Month-to-date** $3.36 bln Year-to-date** $14.67 bln * Provisional NSE data ** Source: Data as per custodial filing as on May 27 on SEBI website. #(As per Reuters conversion, $1 = 55.57 rupees) FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Dollars) * Debt May 24 -$25.09 mln Month-to-date $1.69 bln Year-to-date $5.05 bln * Source: Data as per custodial filing as on May 27 on SEBI website. GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees) May 27 Foreign Banks 14.70 bln Public Sector Banks -13.69 bln Private Sector Banks -13.06 bln Mutual Funds 4.56 bln Others 0.34 mln Primary Dealers 7.16 bln Source: Clearing Corp of India Ltd MONEY MARKET INFLOWS (mln rupees) Instrument Payment Date Amount SDL 05.70%, 2014 Interest May 28 2414.13 (19 States) SDL 08.39%, 2018 Interest May 28 83.90 (UTTARAKHAND) SDL 08.50%, 2018 Interest May 28 212.50 (KERALA) SDL 08.51%, 2018 Interest May 28 425.50 (UTTAR PRADESH) SDL 08.52%, 2018 Interest May 28 426.00 (WEST BENGAL) SDL 08.68%, 2018 Interest May 28 244.82 (JAMMU & KASHMIR) 10.00% 2014 Interest May 30 1166.63 10.25% 2021 Interest May 30 13434.33 9.81% 2013 Redemption May 30 115395.50 91 days T-Bill Redemption May 30 84327.75 364 days T-Bill Redemption May 31 50000.00 For full table: ISSUANCE SECURITY AMOUNT (IN BLN RUPEES) DATE T-Bill 120 May 29 Bonds 150 May 31 LIQUIDITY * The Reserve Bank of India accepted all 29 bids for 924.80 billion rupees at its one-day repo auction, through which it injects liquidity into the banking system. It accepted the sole bid for 1.15 bln at the reverse repo auction, through which it absorbs excess liquidity from the banking system. * Indian banks' refinancing with RBI rises to 264.55 billion rupees. * Indian banks' cash balances with RBI fall to 2.84 trillion rupees. (Compiled by Archana Narayanan)