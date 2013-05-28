GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP
* Japanese stocks fell while the dollar held steady against
the yen on Tuesday as market players awaited direction from U.S.
and U.K. markets when they resume trade after holidays on
Monday, following last week's turbulence.
* The yen gave up a bit of ground early in Asia on Tuesday
but clung to most of its recent gains with wary investors
keeping an eye on the Nikkei as further declines in Tokyo stocks
would likely underpin the Japanese currency.
* Brent oil crude futures edged lower on Monday, as last
week's weaker data lingered over a market thinned by public
holidays in the United States and Britain.
* U.S. Treasuries prices edged up on Friday as traders
evaluated the likelihood of the U.S. Federal Reserve pulling
back on bond purchases this year and whether the recent selloff
was overdone.
LOCAL MARKETS PREVIOUS CLOSE
* BSE index 20,030.77 (1.66 pct)
* NSE index 6,083.15 (1.66 pct)
* Rupee 55.5675/5775 per dollar (55.63/64 )
* 10-year bond yield 7.34 pct (7.34 pct)
* 5-year OIS rate 6.77 pct (6.76 pct)
* 1-year OIS rate 7.08 pct (7.09 pct)
* Call money 7.30/7.35 pct (7.30/7.35 pct)
FACTORS TO WATCH
* The Reserve Bank of India's Governor Duvvuri Subbarao
speaks at a financial inclusion event in Pune. [0500 GMT]
* Finance Minister P. Chidambaram will inaugurate an annual
conference of Income Tax officials. [0430 GMT]
MAJOR DEALS/ACQUISITIONS
* Tata Steel has signed a jumbo 228 bln rupees ($4.1 bln)
project finance loan that marks India's largest financing on
record for a greenfield project.
* Indian directory search provider Just Dial has priced its
17.5 million-share IPO to give a total deal size of 9.2 bln
rupees ($166 mln).
* ING Vysya Bank has mandated Axis Bank, Credit Suisse and
JM Financial to manage its up to 20 bln rupees($360 mln) share
issue to promoters and qualified institutional buyers.
USD/INR NDFs (NY closing prices)
Close Open High Low Volume
55.94-96 55.95 55.95 55.94 Low
FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net dollars)
May 27* $73.07 mln#
Month-to-date** $3.36 bln
Year-to-date** $14.67 bln
* Provisional NSE data
** Source: Data as per custodial filing as on May 27 on SEBI
website.
#(As per Reuters conversion, $1 = 55.57 rupees)
FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Dollars) *
Debt
May 24 -$25.09 mln
Month-to-date $1.69 bln
Year-to-date $5.05 bln
* Source: Data as per custodial filing as on May 27 on SEBI
website.
GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees)
May 27
Foreign Banks 14.70 bln
Public Sector Banks -13.69 bln
Private Sector Banks -13.06 bln
Mutual Funds 4.56 bln
Others 0.34 mln
Primary Dealers 7.16 bln
Source: Clearing Corp of India Ltd
MONEY MARKET INFLOWS (mln rupees)
Instrument Payment Date Amount
SDL 05.70%, 2014 Interest May 28 2414.13
(19 States)
SDL 08.39%, 2018 Interest May 28 83.90
(UTTARAKHAND)
SDL 08.50%, 2018 Interest May 28 212.50
(KERALA)
SDL 08.51%, 2018 Interest May 28 425.50
(UTTAR PRADESH)
SDL 08.52%, 2018 Interest May 28 426.00
(WEST BENGAL)
SDL 08.68%, 2018 Interest May 28 244.82
(JAMMU & KASHMIR)
10.00% 2014 Interest May 30 1166.63
10.25% 2021 Interest May 30 13434.33
9.81% 2013 Redemption May 30 115395.50
91 days T-Bill Redemption May 30 84327.75
364 days T-Bill Redemption May 31 50000.00
For full table:
ISSUANCE
SECURITY AMOUNT (IN BLN RUPEES) DATE
T-Bill 120 May 29
Bonds 150 May 31
LIQUIDITY
* The Reserve Bank of India accepted all 29 bids for 924.80
billion rupees at its one-day repo auction, through which it
injects liquidity into the banking system. It accepted the sole
bid for 1.15 bln at the reverse repo auction, through which it
absorbs excess liquidity from the banking system.
* Indian banks' refinancing with RBI rises to 264.55 billion
rupees.
* Indian banks' cash balances with RBI fall to 2.84 trillion
rupees.
(Compiled by Archana Narayanan)