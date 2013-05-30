GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP
* Asian shares and the dollar were pressured on Thursday,
undermined by an overnight pullback in global equities as
investors assessed the implications of a potential softening of
the Federal Reserve's massive monetary stimulus programme.
* The dollar remained under pressure in early Asian trading
on Thursday, after tumbling more than one percent against the
yen in the previous session, on growing expectations that the
U.S. Federal Reserve will maintain its stimulus for the time
being.
* Oil futures slid nearly 2 percent on Wednesday, as U.S.
equity markets slid lower and investors worried about an
uncertain demand outlook for the global economy following weak
growth forecasts for China.
* U.S. Treasury debt prices gained on Wednesday after
expectations that the Federal Reserve could pare back its
massive stimulus pushed yields to 13-month highs in early
trading.
LOCAL MARKETS PREVIOUS CLOSE
* BSE index 20,147.64 (-0.07 pct)
* NSE index 6,104.30 (-0.11 pct)
* Rupee 56.17/18 per dollar (55.9550/9650)
* 10-year bond yield 7.39 pct (7.36 pct)
* 5-year OIS rate 6.87 pct (6.83 pct)
* 1-year OIS rate 7.13 pct (7.12 pct)
* Call money 7.25/7.30 pct (7.20/7.30 pct)
FACTORS TO WATCH
* Reserve Bank of India Governor Duvvuri Subbarao is
scheduled to deliver a lecture in the western city of Ahmedabad
at 1130 GMT.
MAJOR DEALS/ACQUISITIONS
* The $125 mln seven-year term loan for Amtek Auto is likely
to be wrapped up soon with the drawdown of the facility
tentatively planned for June 6.
* A 160 mln share offer for sale in Jaypee Infratech is set
to raise 5.6 bln rupees ($100 mln) at the indicative price of
35.05 rupees.
USD/INR NDFs (NY closing prices)
* For up-to-date prices, double click
Close Open High Low Volume
56.58-60 56.62 56.68 56.50 High
FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net dollars)
May 29* $114.6 mln#
Month-to-date** $3.61 bln
Year-to-date** $14.92 bln
* Provisional NSE data
** Source: Data as per custodial filing as on May 29 on SEBI
website.
#(As per Reuters conversion, $1 = 56.2 rupees)
FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Dollars) *
Debt
May 28 -$6.6 mln
Month-to-date $1.58 bln
Year-to-date $4.93 bln
* Source: Data as per custodial filing as on May 29 on SEBI
website.
GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees)
May 29
Foreign Banks -48.70 bln
Public Sector Banks 61.24 bln
Private Sector Banks 37.26 bln
Mutual Funds -1.55 bln
Others -7.16 bln
Primary Dealers -41.09 bln
Source: Clearing Corp of India Ltd
MONEY MARKET INFLOWS (mln rupees)
Instrument Payment Date Amount
10.00% 2014 Interest May 30 1166.63
10.25% 2021 Interest May 30 13434.33
9.81% 2013 Redemption May 30 115395.50
91 days T-Bill Redemption May 30 84327.75
364 days T-Bill Redemption May 31 50000.00
For full table:
ISSUANCE
SECURITY AMOUNT (IN BLN RUPEES) DATE
Bonds 150 May 31
Inflation indexed 10 June 4
Federal debt
LIQUIDITY
* The Reserve Bank of India accepted all 26 bids for 848.60
billion rupees at its one-day repo auction, through which it
injects liquidity into the banking system. It did not receive
any bids at its one-day reverse repo auction, through which it
absorbs excess liquidity from the banking
system.Ÿ
* Indian banks' refinancing with RBI rises to 246.4 billion
rupees.
* Indian banks' cash balances with RBI rise to 2.91 trillion
rupees.
(Compiled by Archana Narayanan)