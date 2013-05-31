GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP
* Asian shares recovered on Friday as global markets
recovered overnight after lacklustre U.S. data eased concerns
about an early end to the Federal Reserve's strong stimulus
programme, which has sharpened investor appetite for risk.
* The dollar hovered near a three-week low against the euro
on Friday after unexpectedly weak U.S. economic data dampened
expectations the Fed will cut its monetary stimulus soon.
* Crude oil futures ended mixed on Thursday, with Brent
falling on a weak global economic outlook and U.S. crude lifted
by optimism about the Fed's stimulus programme.
* U.S. Treasuries traded nearly unchanged on Thursday as
investors waited for clues about future moves by the Fed.
LOCAL MARKETS PREVIOUS CLOSE
* BSE index 20,215.40 (0.34 pct)
* NSE index 6,124.05 (0.32 pct)
* Rupee 56.38/39 per dollar (56.17/18)
* 10-year bond yield 7.44 pct (7.39 pct)
* 5-year OIS rate 6.90 pct (6.87 pct)
* 1-year OIS rate 7.17 pct (7.13 pct)
* Call money 6.70/6.80 pct (7.25/7.30 pct)
FACTORS TO WATCH
* India will release the GDP data for the quarter through
March at 0530 GMT.
* India is likely to release the fiscal deficit data for
April-March at 0730 GMT.
* Foreign reserves, bank lending data to be released by RBI
1230 GMT.
MAJOR DEALS/ACQUISITIONS
* Essel Group has borrowed 4.1 bln rupees ($72.9 mln)
three-tranche facility to fund its capex and meet working
capital requirements.
* Hetero Wind Power raised a 2.89 bln rupees-equivalent dual
tranche 14-year loan via ICICI Bank.
* Gujarat State Petroleum Corp and Adani Group are jointly
developing the Mundra LNG terminal and are preparing to raise
debt facility for its construction
USD/INR NDFs (NY closing prices)
* For up-to-date prices, double click
Close Open High Low Volume
56.92-94 56.57 57.08 56.50 High
FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net dollars)
May 30* $139.5 mln#
Month-to-date** $3.76 bln
Year-to-date** $15.09 bln
* Provisional NSE data
** Source: Data as per custodial filing as on May 30 on SEBI
website.
#(As per Reuters conversion, $1 = 56.4 rupees)
FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Dollars) *
Debt
May 29 -$207.41 mln
Month-to-date $1.37 bln
Year-to-date $4.73 bln
* Source: Data as per custodial filing as on May 30 on SEBI
website.
GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees)
May 30
Foreign Banks -14.20 bln
Public Sector Banks 24.09 bln
Private Sector Banks -10.22 bln
Mutual Funds -2.20 bln
Others 7.66 bln
Primary Dealers -5.12 bln
Source: Clearing Corp of India Ltd
MONEY MARKET INFLOWS (mln rupees)
Instrument Payment Date Amount
364 days T-Bill Redemption May 31 50000.00
For full table:
ISSUANCE
SECURITY AMOUNT (IN BLN RUPEES) DATE
Bonds 150 May 31
Inflation indexed 10 June 4
Federal debt
LIQUIDITY
* The Reserve Bank of India accepted all 28 bids for 972.80
billion rupees at its one-day repo auction, through which it
injects liquidity into the banking system. It accepted all six
bids for 12.10 billion rupees at its one-day reverse repo
auction, through which it absorbs excess liquidity from the
banking system.Ÿ
* Indian banks' refinancing with RBI falls to 207.52 billion
rupees.
* Indian banks' cash balances with RBI rise to 2.92 trillion
rupees.
(Compiled by Archana Narayanan)