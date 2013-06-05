GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP * Asian shares slipped to their lowest this year on Wednesday as uncertainty over when the U.S. Federal Reserve would begin scaling down its massive stimulus programme fanned worries about funds flowing out of the region. * Commodity currencies nursed heavy losses in Asia on Wednesday as the dollar continued a gradual recovery from an early-week selloff, although investors were wary of any disappointment in a trio of U.S. job reports. * Brent crude oil rose more than $1 per barrel on Tuesday, shaking off early losses as rumours spread that South Korea would create new incentives for refiners to import crude that could bolster demand. * Prices for benchmark U.S. Treasuries edged lower on Tuesday as investors waited for a key jobs report on Friday, which could shed light on whether the U.S. Federal Reserve could slow or even stop its massive monetary easing program in coming months. LOCAL MARKETS PREVIOUS CLOSE * BSE index 19,545.78 (-0.33 pct) * NSE index 5,919.45 (-0.33 pct) * Rupee 56.44/45 per dollar (56.76/77) * 10-year bond yield 7.19 pct (7.24 pct) * 5-year OIS rate 6.88 pct (6.96 pct) * 1-year OIS rate 7.14 pct (7.19 pct) * Call money 7.25/7.30 pct (7.25/7.35 pct) FACTORS TO WATCH * Reserve Bank of India Governor Duvvuri Subbarao will give the inaugural speech at a conference on banking and finance which will be attended by top bankers. Deputy Governor K.C. Chakrabarty will also give a speech. Finance secretary Rajiv Takru is scheduled to speak in the valedictory session. * Services PMI for May due to be released at 0500 GMT. OVERNIGHT NEWS * Global market tides have swept India's rupee close to an all-time low, raising current account financing and inflation risks, but for now policymakers are more likely to use small-scale intervention and administrative measures to defend the currency. * India's central bank took tougher measures to curb gold imports on Tuesday after buying soared in May and threatened to widen a current account deficit which is already at a record. * India's first sale of inflation-linked bonds in over a decade was fully sold on Tuesday after attracting good demand, marking a promising start to the government's attempt to wean millions of Indians off gold as a hedge against rising prices. MAJOR DEALS/ACQUISITIONS * Reliance Ports and Terminals plans to sell 40 billion rupees of 10-year bonds at a coupon of 8.45 percent. ICICI Bank, Axis Bank, HDFC Bank and Yes Bank will be the arrangers of the sale. (IFR) USD/INR NDFs (NY closing prices) * For up-to-date prices, double click Close Open High Low Volume 56.83-84 57.00 56.89 56.76 High FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net dollars) June 4* $15.00 mln# Month-to-date** -$14.60 mln Year-to-date** $15.34 bln * Provisional NSE data ** Source: Data as per custodial filing as on June 4 on SEBI website. #(As per Reuters conversion, $1 = 56.5 rupees) FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Dollars) * Debt June 3 -$363.21 mln Month-to-date -$680.58 mln Year-to-date $3.80 bln * Source: Data as per custodial filing as on June 4 on SEBI website. GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees) June 4 Foreign Banks 16.00 bln Public Sector Banks -46.90 bln Private Sector Banks 48.62 bln Mutual Funds -22.18 bln Others -5.38 bln Primary Dealers 9.84 bln Source: Clearing Corp of India Ltd MONEY MARKET INFLOWS Instrument Payment Date Amount (mln rupees) SDL 08.84%, 2017 Interest Jun 05 442.00 (KARNATAKA) SDL 08.88%, 2022 Interest Jun 05 244.20 (HARYANA) SDL 08.89%, 2022 Interest Jun 05 511.18 (TAMIL NADU) SDL 08.90%, 2022 Interest Jun 05 44.50 (TRIPURA) SDL 08.91%, 2022 Interest Jun 05 334.13 (ANDHRA PRADESH) SDL 08.93%, 2022 Interest Jun 05 66.98 (UTTARAKHAND) 8.97% 2030 Interest Jun 05 36328.50 For the full table on inflows see: ISSUANCE SECURITY AMOUNT (IN BLN RUPEES) DATE Tbills 120 June 5 Bonds 140 June 7 LIQUIDITY * The Reserve Bank of India accepted all 28 bids for 664.10 billion rupees at its one-day repo auction, through which it injects liquidity into the banking system. It also accepted both bids received for 350 million rupees at its reverse repo auction, through which it absorbs excess liquidity from the banking system.Ÿ * Indian banks' refinancing with RBI falls to 171.38 billion rupees. * Indian banks' cash balances with RBI rise to 3.14 trillion rupees. (Compiled by Swati Bhat; Editing by Sunil Nair)