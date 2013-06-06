GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP * Asian shares eased on Thursday as growing uncertainty on whether the U.S. Federal Reserve would roll back its stimulus this year kept markets on edge, while choppy Japanese equities put pressure on the dollar against the yen. * The yen was sharply higher on Thursday as a rout in Japanese stocks forced investors out of popular carry trades, while commodity currencies were under fierce pressure with the Australian dollar wallowing at 19-month lows. * Brent crude dropped sharply just before the session close on Wednesday after reports of the imminent restart of a key U.S. refinery depressed the international benchmark's premium to U.S. oil. * U.S. Treasuries prices rose on Wednesday as weak economic data spurred safe-haven bids, with investors waiting for government payroll numbers later in the week to help clarify whether the Fed could soon pause its massive stimulus program. LOCAL MARKETS PREVIOUS CLOSE * BSE index 19,568.22 (0.11 pct) * NSE index 5,923.85 (0.07 pct) * Rupee 56.7250/7350 per dollar (56.44/45) * 10-year bond yield 7.21 pct (7.19 pct) * 5-year OIS rate 6.91 pct (6.88 pct) * 1-year OIS rate 7.16 pct (7.14 pct) * Call money 7.25/7.30 pct (7.25/7.30 pct) FACTORS TO WATCH * Finance Minister Palaniappan Chidambaram is scheduled to be present for an industry launch function 0730 GMT. * India's finance minister will deliver a valedictory address at the annual general meeting of the Indian Banks' Association 0815 GMT. OVERNIGHT NEWS * The U.S. State Department on Wednesday renewed six-month waivers on Iran sanctions for China, India and seven other economies in exchange for their agreeing to reduce purchases of oil from Iran. * Leading U.S. business groups on Wednesday urged President Barack Obama to act against what they said were "unacceptable" Indian trade practices that have hurt U.S. exports in areas ranging from pharmaceuticals to electronics. * India has increased import duty on gold by a third to 8 percent as the government of the world's biggest buyer of bullion seeks to halt a surge in demand that threatens to widen a record current account deficit yet further. * Swedish drugmaker Meda said it was not discussing being taken over, after a source with knowledge of the matter said talks about a deal with India's Sun Pharmaceutical Industries had foundered on valuation. MAJOR DEALS/ACQUISITIONS * Tata Steel signed its jumbo $4.2 billion facility, the largest debt financing for a greenfield project in India so far, on May 22. USD/INR NDFs (NY closing prices) * For up-to-date prices, double click Close Open High Low Volume 57.31-33 56.93 57.35 56.96 High FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net dollars) June 5* $15.61 mln# Month-to-date** $32.21 mln Year-to-date** $15.385 bln * Provisional NSE data ** Source: Data as per custodial filing as on June 5 on SEBI website. #(As per Reuters conversion, $1 = 56.7 rupees) FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Dollars) * Debt June 4 -$81.83 mln Month-to-date -$762.41 mln Year-to-date $3.72 bln * Source: Data as per custodial filing as on June 5 on SEBI website. GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees) June 5 Foreign Banks -40.10 bln Public Sector Banks 23.65 bln Private Sector Banks -4.29 bln Mutual Funds 4.70 bln Others 14.67 bln Primary Dealers 1.37 bln Source: Clearing Corp of India Ltd MONEY MARKET INFLOWS Instrument Payment Date Amount (mln rupees) SDL 08.86%, 2022 Interest Jun 06 332.25 (ANDHRA PRADESH) SDL 08.87%, 2022 Interest Jun 06 722.91 (3 States) SDL 08.88%, 2022 Interest Jun 06 666.00 (GUJARAT) SDL 08.90%, 2022 Interest Jun 06 55.63 (TRIPURA) SDL 09.02%, 2021 Interest Jun 07 721.60 (3 States) SDL 09.03%, 2021 Interest Jun 07 361.20 (KERALA) SDL 09.04%, 2021 Interest Jun 07 565.00 (WEST BENGAL) SDL 09.05%, 2021 Interest Jun 07 67.88 (UTTARAKHAND) SDL 09.06%, 2021 Interest Jun 07 226.50 (JAMMU & KASHMIR) 8.33% 2036 Interest Jun 07 35819.00 91 days T-Bill Redemption Jun 07 87629.50 182 days T-Bill Redemption Jun 07 50000.00 SDL 08.43%, 2020 Interest Jun 08 421.50 (KARNATAKA) SDL 08.44%, 2020 Interest Jun 08 833.45 (3 States) SDL 08.59%, 2021 Interest Jun 08 429.50 (TAMIL NADU) SDL 08.60%, 2021 Interest Jun 08 1354.50 (3 States) SDL 08.61%, 2021 Interest Jun 08 301.35 (JAMMU & KASHMIR) 6.49% 2015 Interest Jun 08 12980.00 For the full table on inflows see: ISSUANCE SECURITY AMOUNT (IN BLN RUPEES) DATE Bonds 140 June 7 LIQUIDITY * The Reserve Bank of India accepted all 22 bids for 553.40 billion rupees at its one-day repo auction, through which it injects liquidity into the banking system. It also accepted both bids received for 300 million rupees at its reverse repo auction, through which it absorbs excess liquidity from the banking system.Ÿ * Indian banks' refinancing with RBI rises to 177.41 billion rupees. * Indian banks' cash balances with RBI fall to 2.9 trillion rupees. (Compiled by Archana Narayanan)