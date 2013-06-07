GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP * Japan's Nikkei share average fell 1.7 percent and entered bear market territory on Friday, having plunged 20 percent from a 5-1/2 year high hit last month. * The U.S. dollar nursed heavy losses early in Asia on Friday, having suffered its biggest one-day decline in three years against the yen as the market waited for a closely watched U.S. jobs report to gauge the health of the world's biggest economy. * Oil prices rose on Thursday as Britain's largest oilfield was shut down for the second time in less than a week, and as a major U.S. refinery prepared to re-start this month. * Prices for U.S. Treasuries edged slightly higher on Thursday as a drop in the dollar against the yen boosted demand for U.S. government debt, but caution ahead of the government's May payrolls data kept gains modest. LOCAL MARKETS PREVIOUS CLOSE * BSE index 19,519.49 (-0.25 pct) * NSE index 5,921.40 (-0.04 pct) * Rupee 56.84/85 per dollar (56.7250/7350) * 10-year bond yield 7.21 pct (7.21 pct) * 5-year OIS rate 6.88 pct (6.91 pct) * 1-year OIS rate 7.16 pct (7.16 pct) * Call money 7.25/7.30 pct (7.25/7.30 pct) FACTORS TO WATCH * The Reserve Bank of India to release foreign exchange reserves data at 1100 GMT. * Central bank Governor Duvvuri Subbaro is speaking at the golden jubilee celebration of Institute of Public Enterprise in southern city of Hyderabad at 0700 GMT. OVERNIGHT NEWS * Sentiment for most emerging Asian currencies became more bearish on concerns that the Federal Reserve may taper its stimulus with short positions in the Indonesian rupiah hitting the largest in four-and-a-half years, a Reuters poll showed on Thursday. * Foreign supermarkets entering India must invest in new supply chain infrastructure, such as warehouses and cold-storages, rather than buying existing assets, the government said on Thursday in a clarification of rules announced last year. * India's Finance Minister Palaniappan Chidambaram said on Thursday there was no decision so far on the proposed National Food Security Bill and it could take some time to be passed. MAJOR DEALS/ACQUISITIONS * India's Petronet LNG has set a cut-off of 8.35 percent to raise 3 billion rupees ($53.15 million) through 5-year bonds, two sources with direct knowledge of the deal said. * State-owned Power Finance Corp is believed to have received bids in the 8.19 percent-8.30 percent range for its minimum 1.5 billion rupees ($25.6 million) sub-debt issue. (IFR) USD/INR NDFs (NY closing prices) * For up-to-date prices, double click Close Open High Low Volume 57.06-08 57.21 57.30 57.07 High FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net dollars) June 6* -$47.62 mln# Month-to-date** $60.57 mln Year-to-date** $15.41 bln * Provisional NSE data ** Source: Data as per custodial filing as on June 6 on SEBI website. #(As per Reuters conversion, $1 = 56.8 rupees) FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Dollars) * Debt June 5 -$261.57 mln Month-to-date -$1.02 bln Year-to-date $3.46 bln * Source: Data as per custodial filing as on June 6 on SEBI website. GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees) June 6 Foreign Banks 0.90 bln Public Sector Banks 17.09 bln Private Sector Banks -22.30 bln Mutual Funds 4.05 bln Others 2.28 bln Primary Dealers -2.02 bln Source: Clearing Corp of India Ltd MONEY MARKET INFLOWS Instrument Payment Date Amount (mln rupees) SDL 09.02%, 2021 Interest Jun 07 721.60 (3 States) SDL 09.03%, 2021 Interest Jun 07 361.20 (KERALA) SDL 09.04%, 2021 Interest Jun 07 565.00 (WEST BENGAL) SDL 09.05%, 2021 Interest Jun 07 67.88 (UTTARAKHAND) SDL 09.06%, 2021 Interest Jun 07 226.50 (JAMMU & KASHMIR) 8.33% 2036 Interest Jun 07 35819.00 91 days T-Bill Redemption Jun 07 87629.50 182 days T-Bill Redemption Jun 07 50000.00 SDL 08.43%, 2020 Interest Jun 08 421.50 (KARNATAKA) SDL 08.44%, 2020 Interest Jun 08 833.45 (3 States) SDL 08.59%, 2021 Interest Jun 08 429.50 (TAMIL NADU) SDL 08.60%, 2021 Interest Jun 08 1354.50 (3 States) SDL 08.61%, 2021 Interest Jun 08 301.35 (JAMMU & KASHMIR) 6.49% 2015 Interest Jun 08 12980.00 For the full table on inflows see: ISSUANCE SECURITY AMOUNT (IN BLN RUPEES) DATE Bonds 140 June 7 LIQUIDITY * The RBI accepted all 25 bids for 560.30 billion rupees at its one-day repo auction, through which it injects liquidity into the banking system. It also accepted the sole bid received for 100 million rupees at its reverse repo auction, through which it absorbs excess liquidity from the banking system.Ÿ * Indian banks' refinancing with RBI rises to 184.42 billion rupees. * Indian banks' cash balances with RBI rise to 3.09 trillion rupees. (Compiled by Swati Bhat)