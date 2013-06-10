GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP * Japanese shares rebounded strongly on Monday, tracking a rally in global equities following U.S. jobs data that was solid but not strong enough to cause worry about near-term tapering of the Federal Reserve's massive stimulus. * The dollar resumed its bounce against the yen in early Asian trade on Monday, moving well away from a two-month low plumbed in the previous session, while the Australian dollar slumped after disappointing data from China, its biggest export market. * Brent crude oil rose $1 a barrel on Friday as data pointing to modest gains in U.S. hiring gave U.S. stock markets a boost, taking crude along for the ride. * U.S. Treasury debt prices fell on Friday as investors revived bets that the Federal Reserve could slow its massive bond-buying programme later this year after data showed solid if not exceptional employment growth. LOCAL MARKETS PREVIOUS CLOSE * BSE index 19,429.23 (-0.46 pct) * NSE index 5,881 (-0.68 pct) * Rupee 57.06/07 per dollar (56.84/85) * 10-year bond yield 7.24 pct (7.21 pct) * 5-year OIS rate 6.92 pct (6.88 pct) * 1-year OIS rate 7.17 pct (7.16 pct) * Call money 7.40/7.50 pct (7.25/7.30 pct) MAJOR DEALS/ACQUISITIONS * Reliance Industries Ltd's telecommunications unit will lease up to 45,000 mobile masts from Reliance Communications Ltd in a deal valued at more than 120 billion rupees ($2.1 billion) over the lifetime of the contract, the Indian companies said. * Power Finance Corp raised Rs 8 billion ($140 million) through the issue of 10-year subordinated Tier 2 bonds at 8.19 percent. (IFR) USD/INR NDFs (NY closing prices) * For up-to-date prices, double click Close Open High Low Volume 57.68-70 57.43 57.71 57.45 High FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net dollars) June 7* $27.65 mln# Month-to-date** $20.91 mln Year-to-date** $15.37 bln * Provisional NSE data ** Source: Data as per custodial filing as on June 7 on SEBI website. #(As per Reuters conversion, $1 = 57.1 rupees) FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Dollars) * Debt June 6 -$332.00 mln Month-to-date -$1.36 bln Year-to-date $3.13 bln * Source: Data as per custodial filing as on June 7 on SEBI website. GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees) June 7 Foreign Banks -29.84 bln Public Sector Banks 31.33 bln Private Sector Banks 2.96 bln Mutual Funds 15.53 bln Others 1.30 bln Primary Dealers -21.28 bln Source: Clearing Corp of India Ltd MONEY MARKET INFLOWS Instrument Payment Date Amount (mln rupees) SDL 07.32%, 2014 Interest Jun 10 1559.37 (23 States) SDL 08.09%, 2020 Interest Jun 10 734.11 (2 States) SDL 08.10%, 2020 Interest Jun 10 40.50 (TRIPURA) SDL 08.11%, 2020 Interest Jun 10 608.25 (2 States) SDL 08.26%, 2019 Interest Jun 10 949.90 (5 States) SDL 08.27%, 2019 Interest Jun 10 413.50 (HARYANA) SDL 08.30%, 2019 Interest Jun 10 207.50 (PUDUCHERRY) SDL 08.32%, 2019 Interest Jun 10 648.96 (MADHYA PRADESH) SDL 08.35%, 2019 Interest Jun 10 253.50 (BIHAR) 8.12% 2020 Interest Jun 10 10556.00 8.15% 2022 Interest Jun 11 33822.50 SDL 06.95%, 2018 Interest Jun 12 260.63 (TAMIL NADU) SDL 07.00%, 2018 Interest Jun 12 247.81 (3 States) SDL 07.02%, 2018 Interest Jun 12 246.46 (PUNJAB) SDL 07.03%, 2018 Interest Jun 12 790.88 (2 States) SDL 07.10%, 2018 Interest Jun 12 532.50 (ANDHRA PRADESH) SDL 06.35%, 2013 Redemption Jun 12 72239.34 (28 States) 6.05% 2019 Interest Jun 12 3327.50 6.17% 2023 Interest Jun 12 4319.00 8.83% 2041 Interest Jun 12 30463.50 For the full table on inflows see: ISSUANCE SECURITY AMOUNT (IN BLN RUPEES) DATE Tbills 120 June 12 LIQUIDITY * The RBI accepted all 25 bids for 562.95 billion rupees at its one-day repo auction, through which it injects liquidity into the banking system. It also accepted the sole bid received for 200 million rupees at its reverse repo auction, through which it absorbs excess liquidity from the banking system.Ÿ * Indian banks' refinancing with RBI falls to 173.12 billion rupees. * Indian banks' cash balances with RBI fall to 2.90 trillion rupees. (Compiled by Swati Bhat)