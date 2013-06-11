GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP * Asian shares and the dollar steadied on Tuesday, after Standard & Poor's removed the near-term threat of another credit rating downgrade for the United States, just as data last week pointed to no imminent shift in the Federal Reserve's huge monetary stimulus. * The yen weakened slightly in Asia on Tuesday as investors awaited the outcome of a Bank of Japan policy meeting for a sense of what Governor Haruhiko Kuroda plans to do to tackle recent volatility in Japanese markets. * Oil ended lower in lacklustre trading on Monday with geopolitical supply risk lending some support to Brent crude oil but weak demand in China setting the overall market tone. * Prices of U.S. Treasuries fell on Monday, with the 30-year bond yield hitting a 14-month high after a brighter outlook on the U.S. economy from Standard & Poor's prompted investors to sell safe-haven government debt. LOCAL MARKETS PREVIOUS CLOSE * BSE index 19,441.07 (+0.06 pct) * NSE index 5,878 (-0.05 pct) * Rupee 58.15/16 per dollar (57.06/07) * 10-year bond yield 7.28 pct (7.24 pct) * 5-year OIS rate 7.03 pct (6.92 pct) * 1-year OIS rate 7.23 pct (7.17 pct) * Call money 7.25/7.30 pct (7.40/7.50 pct) OVERNIGHT NEWS * The Reserve Bank of India net purchased $518 million in the foreign exchange spot market in April, compared with $820 million a month earlier, data from the central bank showed on Monday. MAJOR DEALS/ACQUISITIONS * State-owned Indian Oil Corp mandated Deutsche Bank, HSBC and Standard Chartered for its proposed $500 million bond sale. The five-year bond is part of IOC's overall $750 million external commercial borrowing plans in the current financial year. * Indian oil and gas company ONGC withdrew a statement issued saying it and Oil India Ltd had signed an agreement to buy a 10 percent stake in a Mozambique gas field from India's Videocon Group for $2.48 billion. USD/INR NDFs (NY closing prices) * For up-to-date prices, double click Close Open High Low Volume 58.54-57 58.20 58.60 58.32 High FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net dollars) June 10* -$19.59 mln# Month-to-date** $132.75 mln Year-to-date** $15.49 bln * Provisional NSE data ** Source: Data as per custodial filing as on June 10 on SEBI website. #(As per Reuters conversion, $1 = 58.20 rupees) FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Dollars) * Debt June 7 -$229.67 mln Month-to-date -$1.59 bln Year-to-date $2.90 bln * Source: Data as per custodial filing as on June 10 on SEBI website. GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees) June 10 Foreign Banks -40.60 bln Public Sector Banks 17.49 bln Private Sector Banks 19.56 bln Mutual Funds 9.55 bln Others 5.45 bln Primary Dealers -11.44 bln Source: Clearing Corp of India Ltd MONEY MARKET INFLOWS Instrument Payment Date Amount (mln rupees) 8.15% 2022 Interest Jun 11 33822.50 SDL 06.95%, 2018 Interest Jun 12 260.63 (TAMIL NADU) SDL 07.00%, 2018 Interest Jun 12 247.81 (3 States) SDL 07.02%, 2018 Interest Jun 12 246.46 (PUNJAB) SDL 07.03%, 2018 Interest Jun 12 790.88 (2 States) SDL 07.10%, 2018 Interest Jun 12 532.50 (ANDHRA PRADESH) SDL 06.35%, 2013 Redemption Jun 12 72239.34 (28 States) 6.05% 2019 Interest Jun 12 3327.50 6.17% 2023 Interest Jun 12 4319.00 8.83% 2041 Interest Jun 12 30463.50 For the full table on inflows see: ISSUANCE SECURITY AMOUNT (IN BLN RUPEES) DATE Tbills 120 June 12 LIQUIDITY * The RBI accepted all 29 bids for 775.90 billion rupees at its one-day repo auction, through which it injects liquidity into the banking system. It also accepted the sole bid received for 200 million rupees at its reverse repo auction, through which it absorbs excess liquidity from the banking system.Ÿ * Indian banks' refinancing with RBI falls to 247.77 billion rupees. * Indian banks' cash balances with RBI fall to 2.83 trillion rupees. (Compiled by Swati Bhat)