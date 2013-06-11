GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP
* Asian shares and the dollar steadied on Tuesday, after
Standard & Poor's removed the near-term threat of another credit
rating downgrade for the United States, just as data last week
pointed to no imminent shift in the Federal Reserve's huge
monetary stimulus.
* The yen weakened slightly in Asia on Tuesday as investors
awaited the outcome of a Bank of Japan policy meeting for a
sense of what Governor Haruhiko Kuroda plans to do to tackle
recent volatility in Japanese markets.
* Oil ended lower in lacklustre trading on Monday with
geopolitical supply risk lending some support to Brent crude oil
but weak demand in China setting the overall market tone.
* Prices of U.S. Treasuries fell on Monday, with the 30-year
bond yield hitting a 14-month high after a brighter outlook on
the U.S. economy from Standard & Poor's prompted investors to
sell safe-haven government debt.
LOCAL MARKETS PREVIOUS CLOSE
* BSE index 19,441.07 (+0.06 pct)
* NSE index 5,878 (-0.05 pct)
* Rupee 58.15/16 per dollar (57.06/07)
* 10-year bond yield 7.28 pct (7.24 pct)
* 5-year OIS rate 7.03 pct (6.92 pct)
* 1-year OIS rate 7.23 pct (7.17 pct)
* Call money 7.25/7.30 pct (7.40/7.50 pct)
OVERNIGHT NEWS
* The Reserve Bank of India net purchased $518 million in
the foreign exchange spot market in April, compared with $820
million a month earlier, data from the central bank showed on
Monday.
MAJOR DEALS/ACQUISITIONS
* State-owned Indian Oil Corp mandated Deutsche
Bank, HSBC and Standard Chartered for its proposed $500 million
bond sale. The five-year bond is part of IOC's overall $750
million external commercial borrowing plans in the current
financial year.
* Indian oil and gas company ONGC withdrew a
statement issued saying it and Oil India Ltd had
signed an agreement to buy a 10 percent stake in a Mozambique
gas field from India's Videocon Group for $2.48
billion.
USD/INR NDFs (NY closing prices)
Close Open High Low Volume
58.54-57 58.20 58.60 58.32 High
FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net dollars)
June 10* -$19.59 mln#
Month-to-date** $132.75 mln
Year-to-date** $15.49 bln
* Provisional NSE data
** Source: Data as per custodial filing as on June 10 on
SEBI website.
#(As per Reuters conversion, $1 = 58.20 rupees)
FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Dollars) *
Debt
June 7 -$229.67 mln
Month-to-date -$1.59 bln
Year-to-date $2.90 bln
* Source: Data as per custodial filing as on June 10 on SEBI
website.
GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees)
June 10
Foreign Banks -40.60 bln
Public Sector Banks 17.49 bln
Private Sector Banks 19.56 bln
Mutual Funds 9.55 bln
Others 5.45 bln
Primary Dealers -11.44 bln
Source: Clearing Corp of India Ltd
MONEY MARKET INFLOWS
Instrument Payment Date Amount
(mln rupees)
8.15% 2022 Interest Jun 11 33822.50
SDL 06.95%, 2018 Interest Jun 12 260.63
(TAMIL NADU)
SDL 07.00%, 2018 Interest Jun 12 247.81
(3 States)
SDL 07.02%, 2018 Interest Jun 12 246.46
(PUNJAB)
SDL 07.03%, 2018 Interest Jun 12 790.88
(2 States)
SDL 07.10%, 2018 Interest Jun 12 532.50
(ANDHRA PRADESH)
SDL 06.35%, 2013 Redemption Jun 12 72239.34
(28 States)
6.05% 2019 Interest Jun 12 3327.50
6.17% 2023 Interest Jun 12 4319.00
8.83% 2041 Interest Jun 12 30463.50
For the full table on inflows see:
ISSUANCE
SECURITY AMOUNT (IN BLN RUPEES) DATE
Tbills 120 June 12
LIQUIDITY
* The RBI accepted all 29 bids for 775.90 billion rupees at
its one-day repo auction, through which it injects liquidity
into the banking system. It also accepted the sole bid received
for 200 million rupees at its reverse repo auction, through
which it absorbs excess liquidity from the banking system.Ÿ
* Indian banks' refinancing with RBI falls to 247.77 billion
rupees.
* Indian banks' cash balances with RBI fall to 2.83 trillion
rupees.
(Compiled by Swati Bhat)