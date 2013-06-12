GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP * Japanese stocks slumped further on Wednesday, joining a global selloff in equities and commodities as investors were rattled by the absence of fresh steps from the Bank of Japan to calm turbulence in the domestic bond market. * The yen pulled back slightly on Wednesday after its biggest one-day gain in three years against the dollar in the previous session, when the Bank of Japan held off from extending the maximum duration of its fixed-rate loans to quell bond market volatility. * Brent crude oil prices retraced earlier steep losses on Tuesday as investors worried that central banks, following Japan's example, could begin to rein in their loose monetary policies. * Treasury yields at 14-month highs lured buyers on Tuesday and the bond market ended higher. LOCAL MARKETS PREVIOUS CLOSE * BSE index 19,143.00 (-1.53 pct) * NSE index 5,788.80 (-1.52 pct) * Rupee 58.39/40 per dollar (58.15/16) * 10-year bond yield 7.30 pct (7.28 pct) * 5-year OIS rate 7.03 pct (7.03 pct) * 1-year OIS rate 7.24 pct (7.23 pct) * Call money 7.15/7.20 pct (7.25/7.30 pct) KEY FACTORS/EVENTS TO WATCH * India will release industrial output data for the month of April on Wednesday at around 11.00 IST (5.30 GMT). * India will release CPI inflation data for May on Wednesday around 11.00 IST (5.30GMT). * India money supply data due during the day. OVERNIGHT NEWS * The Reserve Bank of India on Tuesday took measures to increase the supply of dollars in the market including asking exporters in special economic zones to realise their dollar earnings and get them back into the country within one year to support a plunging rupee. * For all the worries among investors and policymakers over the rupee's sudden plunge to record lows, the Indian economy is in better shape to handle a depreciation than it was when the currency last hit the buffers a year ago. MAJOR DEALS/ACQUISITIONS * Fortis Healthcare, India's No. 2 hospital chain, said it agreed to sell its stake in its Vietnam unit to Singapore-based Chandler Corp for $80 million, in a deal that would help cut its debt. * India's Ashok Leyland Ltd is planning to raise 3 billion rupees ($51.80 million) via dual tranche bonds, a source with direct knowledge of the deal said. * Intas Pharmaceuticals priced a Rs900m five-year bond sale at a semi-annual coupon of 9.0%. ICICI Bank is the arranger to the deal which has staggered redemptions from the third year onward. The deal also has a put/call option at the end of the third and fourth year. (IFR) USD/INR NDFs (NY closing prices) * For up-to-date prices, double click Close Open High Low Volume 48.41-45 58.80 58.92 58.40 High FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net dollars) June 11* -$151.68 mln# Month-to-date** $169.18 mln Year-to-date** $15.52 bln * Provisional NSE data ** Source: Data as per custodial filing as on June 11 on SEBI website. #(As per Reuters conversion, $1 = 58.40 rupees) FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Dollars) * Debt June 10 -$542.79 mln Month-to-date -$2.13 bln Year-to-date $2.13 bln * Source: Data as per custodial filing as on June 11 on SEBI website. GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees) June 11 Foreign Banks -22.78 bln Public Sector Banks 11.50 bln Private Sector Banks 15.27 bln Mutual Funds -3.90 bln Others 0.91 bln Primary Dealers -1.00 bln Source: Clearing Corp of India Ltd MONEY MARKET INFLOWS Instrument Payment Date Amount (mln rupees) SDL 06.95%, 2018 Interest Jun 12 260.63 (TAMIL NADU) SDL 07.00%, 2018 Interest Jun 12 247.81 (3 States) SDL 07.02%, 2018 Interest Jun 12 246.46 (PUNJAB) SDL 07.03%, 2018 Interest Jun 12 790.88 (2 States) SDL 07.10%, 2018 Interest Jun 12 532.50 (ANDHRA PRADESH) SDL 06.35%, 2013 Redemption Jun 12 72239.34 (28 States) 6.05% 2019 Interest Jun 12 3327.50 6.17% 2023 Interest Jun 12 4319.00 8.83% 2041 Interest Jun 12 30463.50 For the full table on inflows see: ISSUANCE SECURITY AMOUNT (IN BLN RUPEES) DATE Tbills 120 June 12 LIQUIDITY * The RBI accepted all 30 bids for 755.45 billion rupees at its one-day repo auction, through which it injects liquidity into the banking system. It also accepted all five bids received for 4.60 billion rupees at its reverse repo auction, through which it absorbs excess liquidity from the banking system.Ÿ * Indian banks' refinancing with RBI rises to 248.47 billion rupees. * Indian banks' cash balances with RBI falls to 2.81 trillion rupees. (Compiled by Swati Bhat)