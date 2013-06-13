GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP * Asian shares hovered near 2013 lows and Japanese stocks took another dive as the prospect of less stimulus from central banks depressed sentiment, while the U.S. dollar fell further against the yen amid uncertainty over the Federal Reserve's policy outlook. * The U.S. dollar wallowed at a near four-month low against a basket of major currencies early in Asia on Thursday as investors cut bullish positions amid uncertainty over whether the Federal Reserve will pare back its stimulus programme. * Crude oil prices ended modestly higher on Wednesday, but gains were capped by lower oil demand growth estimates and ample supplies. * U.S. Treasury debt prices slipped on Wednesday as investors looked to make room for debt issuance this week, with long-dated bonds underperforming as the Treasury sold debt in that sector. LOCAL MARKETS PREVIOUS CLOSE * BSE index 19,041.13 (-0.53 pct) * NSE index 5,760.20 (-0.49 pct) * Rupee 57.79/80 per dollar (58.39/40) * 10-year bond yield 7.29 pct (7.30 pct) * 5-year OIS rate 7.03 pct (7.03 pct) * 1-year OIS rate 7.24 pct (7.24 pct) * Call money 7.20/7.25 pct (7.15/7.20 pct) KEY FACTORS/EVENTS TO WATCH * Finance Minister P. Chidambaram to address a press conference on rupee and Fitch upgrade. Chidambaram is expected to unveil measures to prop up a falling rupee at 0530 GMT. OVERNIGHT NEWS * Fitch Ratings returned India's sovereign outlook back to "stable" from "negative" a year after its initial downgrade, surprising markets with a validation of the government's efforts to contain the fiscal deficit and revive economic growth. * The World Bank cut its outlook for global growth, saying the economy should expand more slowly this year than last as it cited a deeper-than-expected recession in Europe and a recent slowdown in some emerging markets. * Asia's central banks are likely to use heavy currency intervention as their weapon of choice in dealing with regional market turbulence but high debt levels will make them more reluctant than in the past to raise interest rates if tensions escalate. MAJOR DEALS/ACQUISITIONS * India's Apollo Tyres Ltd agreed to buy U.S.-based Cooper Tire & Rubber Co for about $2.5 billion in a deal that would make it the world's seventh-largest tire maker and reduce its dependence on a slowing Indian auto market. * Bangalore Metro Rail is planning a 3 billion rupees ($51.7 million) bond; the first such bond for a rail project in India. (IFR) * Shriram Equipment Finance priced a 1 billion rupee 10-year sub-debt at 10.20 percent. ING Vysya Bank is the arranger. The bonds are rated AA by Crisil. (IFR) USD/INR NDFs (NY closing prices) * For up-to-date prices, double click Close Open High Low Volume 58.33-36 58.45 58.44 58.10 High FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net dollars) June 12* $183.42 mln# Month-to-date** $29.36 mln Year-to-date** $15.38 bln * Provisional NSE data ** Source: Data as per custodial filing as on June 12 on SEBI website. #(As per Reuters conversion, $1 = 57.80 rupees) FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Dollars) * Debt June 11 -$393.73 mln Month-to-date -$2.52 bln Year-to-date $1.96 bln * Source: Data as per custodial filing as on June 12 on SEBI website. GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees) June 12 Foreign Banks -16.44 bln Public Sector Banks -4.39 bln Private Sector Banks 48.27 bln Mutual Funds -14.35 bln Others -10.06 bln Primary Dealers -3.03 bln Source: Clearing Corp of India Ltd MONEY MARKET INFLOWS Instrument Payment Date Amount (mln rupees) SDL 08.74%, 2021 Interest Jun 14 152.95 (PUNJAB) 7.17% 2015 Interest Jun 14 20076.00 91 days T-Bill Redemption Jun 14 58114.60 364 days T-Bill Redemption Jun 14 53758.00 SDL 07.35%, 2015 Interest Jun 15 76.99 (TAMIL NADU) SDL 07.39%, 2015 Interest Jun 15 805.93 (10 States) SDL 07.81%, 2016 Interest Jun 15 132.77 (2 States) SDL 07.89%, 2016 Interest Jun 15 65.67 (ASSAM) SDL 07.93%, 2016 Interest Jun 15 320.68 (2 States) SDL 07.94%, 2016 Interest Jun 15 180.81 (2 States) SDL 07.99%, 2016 Interest Jun 15 76.93 (JHARKHAND) For the full table on inflows see: LIQUIDITY * The RBI accepted all 25 bids for 536.20 billion rupees at its one-day repo auction, through which it injects liquidity into the banking system. It also accepted both bids received for 800 billion rupees at its reverse repo auction, through which it absorbs excess liquidity from the banking system.Ÿ * Indian banks' refinancing with RBI falls to 203.73 billion rupees. * Indian banks' cash balances with RBI rise to 2.87 trillion rupees. (Compiled by Swati Bhat)