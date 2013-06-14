GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP * Asian shares recovered from multi-month lows on Friday, as a rebound in U.S. equities on the back of upbeat economic data calmed nerves after a bruising selloff in global markets, but investors remained cautious ahead of next week's Federal Reserve policy meeting. * The U.S. dollar remained in the doldrums in early Asian trade on Friday, having slumped to a fresh four-month low against a basket of currencies as a bounce-back in global equities saw investors favour the euro and commodity currencies. * Brent crude oil rose on Thursday, tracing gains in U.S. equities in late-session trading after U.S. data showed stronger-than-expected retail sales and a fall in weekly jobless claims. * U.S. Treasury debt prices rose on Thursday after the Treasury concluded the last of its three coupon auctions of the week and investors began to back away from the idea that the Federal Reserve was likely to cut back soon on monetary accommodation. LOCAL MARKETS PREVIOUS CLOSE * BSE index 18,827.16 (-1.12 pct) * NSE index 5,699.10 (-1.06 pct) * Rupee 57.98/99 per dollar (57.79/80) * 10-year bond yield 7.33 pct (7.29 pct) * 5-year OIS rate 7.01 pct (7.03 pct) * 1-year OIS rate 7.24 pct (7.24 pct) * Call money 7.20/7.25 pct (7.20/7.25 pct) KEY FACTORS/EVENTS TO WATCH * Wholesale price inflation data due to be released at around 0630 GMT. * India's banks' annual loans and deposit growth and foreign exchange reserves data due at 1130 GMT. OVERNIGHT NEWS * India is emerging Asia's canary in the 'hot money' mine. As financial markets sell off on concerns over rising U.S. rates, what happens in India, an economy with slowing growth and a heavy dependence on foreign money, could well determine if this is merely a short-term rout or a full-blown crisis. * Ample annual monsoon rains have covered half of India two days ahead of the usual date and more hefty downpours are expected next week, weather experts said on Thursday, easing concern over southwestern regions parched by drought. * Housing Development Finance Corp (HDFC), India's biggest mortgage lender, plans to raise 10 billion rupees ($173.10 million) through 364-day commercial papers yielding 8.80 percent, two sources with direct knowledge of the deal said. MAJOR DEALS/ACQUISITIONS * India kicked off its plan to raise 400 billion rupees ($6.92 billion) through asset sales this fiscal year with the sale of a stake in trading firm MMTC Ltd, whose discounted share offering was oversubscribed on Thursday. USD/INR NDFs (NY closing prices) * For up-to-date prices, double click Close Open High Low Volume 58.10-13 58.55 58.60 58.10 High FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net dollars) June 13* -$96.22 mln# Month-to-date** -$149.83 mln Year-to-date** $15.20 bln * Provisional NSE data ** Source: Data as per custodial filing as on June 13 on SEBI website. #(As per Reuters conversion, $1 = 58 rupees) FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Dollars) * Debt June 12 -$120.14 mln Month-to-date -$2.64 bln Year-to-date $1.84 bln * Source: Data as per custodial filing as on June 13 on SEBI website. GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees) June 13 Foreign Banks 7.53 bln Public Sector Banks 24.32 bln Private Sector Banks -19.58 bln Mutual Funds -3.19 bln Others -1.59 bln Primary Dealers -7.49 bln Source: Clearing Corp of India Ltd MONEY MARKET INFLOWS Instrument Payment Date Amount (mln rupees) SDL 08.74%, 2021 Interest Jun 14 152.95 (PUNJAB) 7.17% 2015 Interest Jun 14 20076.00 91 days T-Bill Redemption Jun 14 58114.60 364 days T-Bill Redemption Jun 14 53758.00 SDL 07.35%, 2015 Interest Jun 15 76.99 (TAMIL NADU) SDL 07.39%, 2015 Interest Jun 15 805.93 (10 States) SDL 07.81%, 2016 Interest Jun 15 132.77 (2 States) SDL 07.89%, 2016 Interest Jun 15 65.67 (ASSAM) SDL 07.93%, 2016 Interest Jun 15 320.68 (2 States) SDL 07.94%, 2016 Interest Jun 15 180.81 (2 States) SDL 07.99%, 2016 Interest Jun 15 76.93 (JHARKHAND) For the full table on inflows see: LIQUIDITY * The RBI accepted all 21 bids for 449.85 billion rupees at its one-day repo auction, through which it injects liquidity into the banking system. It also accepted all three bids received for 950 million rupees at its reverse repo auction, through which it absorbs excess liquidity from the banking system.Ÿ * Indian banks' refinancing with RBI marginally falls to 203.23 billion rupees. * Indian banks' cash balances with RBI fall to 2.83 trillion rupees. (Compiled by Swati Bhat)