GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP * Asian shares inched lower and the dollar remained defensive on Monday as investors settled in to wait for the U.S. Federal Reserve meeting outcome later in the week - and some long-awaited clarity on its intentions for monetary stimulus. * The yen held near a two-month high against the dollar and euro in early Asian trade on Monday, getting the week off to a subdued start as investors await more clarity on the Federal Reserve's next step. * Brent crude futures traded below $106 a barrel on Monday, as worries over bulging U.S. inventories and soft global demand forecasts overshadowed supply concerns tied to Middle East tensions. * U.S. government debt prices edged slightly higher on Friday as traders bet the Federal Reserve would keep interest rates near zero for a protracted period to help the economy even if the bank slows its bond buying this year. LOCAL MARKETS PREVIOUS CLOSE * BSE index 19,177.93 (1.86 pct) * NSE index 5,808.40 (1.92 pct) * Rupee 57.5150/5250 per dollar (57.98/99) * 10-year bond yield 7.31 pct (7.33 pct) * 5-year OIS rate 6.97 pct (7.01 pct) * 1-year OIS rate 7.21 pct (7.24 pct) * Call money 7.15/7.20 pct (7.25/7.30 pct) KEY FACTORS/EVENTS TO WATCH * RBI monetary policy review at 0530GMT. OVERNIGHT NEWS * Softening headline inflation alone will no longer be enough to spur the Reserve Bank of India to cut interest rates at a time when it faces other pressing challenges such as a record low rupee and the risk of potentially destabilising capital outflows. * A powerful Indian regional party pulled out of the main opposition alliance on Sunday, a split that could hobble the rise of a controversial Hindu nationalist leader who hopes to oust the ruling Congress party in elections due by May 2014. MAJOR DEALS/ACQUISITIONS * State-owned United Bank of India has become the first Indian issuer to obtain a rating for its planned issue of Basel III-compliant Tier 2 bonds. (IFR) * The due date for the submission of proposals for the Mumbai Trans Harbour Link project has been pushed back from May 24 to July 5. This gives the five shortlisted bidders more time to factor in the new sweetener from the government, Project Finance International, IFR's sister publication reported. (IFR) USD/INR NDFs (NY closing prices) * For up-to-date prices, double click Close Open High Low Volume 57.98-03 57.90 58.00 57.77 High FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net dollars) June 14* -$53.17 mln# Month-to-date** -$244.39 mln Year-to-date** $15.11 bln * Provisional NSE data ** Source: Data as per custodial filing as on June 14 on SEBI website. #(As per Reuters conversion, $1 = 57.55 rupees) FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Dollars) * Debt June 13 -$339.97 mln Month-to-date -$2.98 bln Year-to-date $1.50 bln * Source: Data as per custodial filing as on June 14 on SEBI website. GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees) June 14 Foreign Banks 27.30 bln Public Sector Banks -5.94 bln Private Sector Banks -17.69 bln Mutual Funds -8.46 bln Others -978.34 mln Primary Dealers 5.77 bln Source: Clearing Corp of India Ltd MONEY MARKET INFLOWS Instrument Payment Date Amount (mln rupees) SDL 07.33%, 2015 Interest Jun 17 132.36 (KERALA) SDL 08.39%, 2017 Interest Jun 19 314.63 (2 States) SDL 08.40%, 2017 Interest Jun 19 126.00 (2 States) SDL 08.41%, 2017 Interest Jun 19 378.45 (PUNJAB) SDL 08.42%, 2017 Interest Jun 19 86.66 (4 States) SDL 08.43%, 2017 Interest Jun 19 210.75 (MADHYA PRADESH) SDL 08.58%, 2017 Interest Jun 19 131.73 (JAMMU & KASHMIR) SDL 08.89%, 2022 Interest Jun 19 444.50 (GUJARAT) SDL 08.90%, 2022 Interest Jun 19 1585.31 (4 States) SDL 08.93%, 2022 Interest Jun 19 379.53 (KERALA) SDL 08.99%, 2022 Interest Jun 19 449.50 (BIHAR) SDL 09.00%, 2022 Interest Jun 19 495.00 (2 States) SDL 09.01%, 2022 Interest Jun 19 225.25 (UTTARAKHAND) SDL 09.03%, 2022 Interest Jun 19 903.00 (WEST BENGAL) SDL 08.45%, 2017 Interest Jun 20 380.25 (2 States) SDL 08.46%, 2017 Interest Jun 20 211.50 (RAJASTHAN) SDL 08.48%, 2017 Interest Jun 20 440.79 (3 States) SDL 08.49%, 2017 Interest Jun 20 265.31 (MADHYA PRADESH) SDL 08.52%, 2017 Interest Jun 20 170.83 (ASSAM) SDL 08.57%, 2017 Interest Jun 20 42.85 (JAMMU & KASHMIR) SDL 08.89%, 2022 Interest Jun 20 711.20 (2 States) SDL 08.90%, 2022 Interest Jun 20 89.00 (JHARKHAND) SDL 08.91%, 2022 Interest Jun 20 356.40 (HARYANA) SDL 08.92%, 2022 Interest Jun 20 669.00 (UTTAR PRADESH) SDL 08.95%, 2022 Interest Jun 20 223.75 (WEST BENGAL) For the full table on inflows see: LIQUIDITY * The RBI accepted all 50 bids for 753.25 billion rupees at its 2 three-day repo auctions, through which it injects liquidity into the banking system. It also accepted all six bids received for 5.60 billion rupees at its reverse repo auction, through which it absorbs excess liquidity from the banking system.Ÿ * Indian banks' refinancing with RBI falls to 180.84 billion rupees. * Indian banks' cash balances with RBI rise to 2.94 trillion rupees. (Compiled by Subhadip Sircar; Editing by Supriya Kurane)