GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP
* Asian shares inched lower and the dollar remained
defensive on Monday as investors settled in to wait for the U.S.
Federal Reserve meeting outcome later in the week - and some
long-awaited clarity on its intentions for monetary stimulus.
* The yen held near a two-month high against the dollar and
euro in early Asian trade on Monday, getting the week off to a
subdued start as investors await more clarity on the Federal
Reserve's next step.
* Brent crude futures traded below $106 a barrel on Monday,
as worries over bulging U.S. inventories and soft global demand
forecasts overshadowed supply concerns tied to Middle East
tensions.
* U.S. government debt prices edged slightly higher on
Friday as traders bet the Federal Reserve would keep interest
rates near zero for a protracted period to help the economy even
if the bank slows its bond buying this year.
LOCAL MARKETS PREVIOUS CLOSE
* BSE index 19,177.93 (1.86 pct)
* NSE index 5,808.40 (1.92 pct)
* Rupee 57.5150/5250 per dollar (57.98/99)
* 10-year bond yield 7.31 pct (7.33 pct)
* 5-year OIS rate 6.97 pct (7.01 pct)
* 1-year OIS rate 7.21 pct (7.24 pct)
* Call money 7.15/7.20 pct (7.25/7.30 pct)
KEY FACTORS/EVENTS TO WATCH
* RBI monetary policy review at 0530GMT.
OVERNIGHT NEWS
* Softening headline inflation alone will no longer be
enough to spur the Reserve Bank of India to cut interest rates
at a time when it faces other pressing challenges such as a
record low rupee and the risk of potentially destabilising
capital outflows.
* A powerful Indian regional party pulled out of the main
opposition alliance on Sunday, a split that could hobble the
rise of a controversial Hindu nationalist leader who hopes to
oust the ruling Congress party in elections due by May 2014.
MAJOR DEALS/ACQUISITIONS
* State-owned United Bank of India has become the first
Indian issuer to obtain a rating for its planned issue of Basel
III-compliant Tier 2 bonds. (IFR)
* The due date for the submission of proposals for the
Mumbai Trans Harbour Link project has been pushed back from May
24 to July 5. This gives the five shortlisted bidders more time
to factor in the new sweetener from the government, Project
Finance International, IFR's sister publication reported. (IFR)
USD/INR NDFs (NY closing prices)
* For up-to-date prices, double click
Close Open High Low Volume
57.98-03 57.90 58.00 57.77 High
FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net dollars)
June 14* -$53.17 mln#
Month-to-date** -$244.39 mln
Year-to-date** $15.11 bln
* Provisional NSE data
** Source: Data as per custodial filing as on June 14 on
SEBI website.
#(As per Reuters conversion, $1 = 57.55 rupees)
FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Dollars) *
Debt
June 13 -$339.97 mln
Month-to-date -$2.98 bln
Year-to-date $1.50 bln
* Source: Data as per custodial filing as on June 14 on SEBI
website.
GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees)
June 14
Foreign Banks 27.30 bln
Public Sector Banks -5.94 bln
Private Sector Banks -17.69 bln
Mutual Funds -8.46 bln
Others -978.34 mln
Primary Dealers 5.77 bln
Source: Clearing Corp of India Ltd
MONEY MARKET INFLOWS
Instrument Payment Date Amount
(mln rupees)
SDL 07.33%, 2015 Interest Jun 17 132.36
(KERALA)
SDL 08.39%, 2017 Interest Jun 19 314.63
(2 States)
SDL 08.40%, 2017 Interest Jun 19 126.00
(2 States)
SDL 08.41%, 2017 Interest Jun 19 378.45
(PUNJAB)
SDL 08.42%, 2017 Interest Jun 19 86.66
(4 States)
SDL 08.43%, 2017 Interest Jun 19 210.75
(MADHYA PRADESH)
SDL 08.58%, 2017 Interest Jun 19 131.73
(JAMMU & KASHMIR)
SDL 08.89%, 2022 Interest Jun 19 444.50
(GUJARAT)
SDL 08.90%, 2022 Interest Jun 19 1585.31
(4 States)
SDL 08.93%, 2022 Interest Jun 19 379.53
(KERALA)
SDL 08.99%, 2022 Interest Jun 19 449.50
(BIHAR)
SDL 09.00%, 2022 Interest Jun 19 495.00
(2 States)
SDL 09.01%, 2022 Interest Jun 19 225.25
(UTTARAKHAND)
SDL 09.03%, 2022 Interest Jun 19 903.00
(WEST BENGAL)
SDL 08.45%, 2017 Interest Jun 20 380.25
(2 States)
SDL 08.46%, 2017 Interest Jun 20 211.50
(RAJASTHAN)
SDL 08.48%, 2017 Interest Jun 20 440.79
(3 States)
SDL 08.49%, 2017 Interest Jun 20 265.31
(MADHYA PRADESH)
SDL 08.52%, 2017 Interest Jun 20 170.83
(ASSAM)
SDL 08.57%, 2017 Interest Jun 20 42.85
(JAMMU & KASHMIR)
SDL 08.89%, 2022 Interest Jun 20 711.20
(2 States)
SDL 08.90%, 2022 Interest Jun 20 89.00
(JHARKHAND)
SDL 08.91%, 2022 Interest Jun 20 356.40
(HARYANA)
SDL 08.92%, 2022 Interest Jun 20 669.00
(UTTAR PRADESH)
SDL 08.95%, 2022 Interest Jun 20 223.75
(WEST BENGAL)
LIQUIDITY
* The RBI accepted all 50 bids for 753.25 billion rupees at
its 2 three-day repo auctions, through which it injects
liquidity into the banking system. It also accepted all six bids
received for 5.60 billion rupees at its reverse repo auction,
through which it absorbs excess liquidity from the banking
system.Ÿ
* Indian banks' refinancing with RBI falls to 180.84 billion
rupees.
* Indian banks' cash balances with RBI rise to 2.94 trillion
rupees.
(Compiled by Subhadip Sircar; Editing by Supriya Kurane)