GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP
* Asian shares were pressured on Tuesday despite an
overnight rise in global markets, with investors on tenterhooks
for news of the Fed's plans for its stimulus programme from the
two-day monetary meeting starting later in the session.
* The U.S. dollar hovered above a two-month low against the
yen on Tuesday but uncertainty ahead of the outcome of the U.S.
Federal Reserve meeting is likely to cap further gains.
* Brent crude oil futures touched a 10-week high close to
$107 a barrel on Monday as tensions in the Middle East rose, but
prices finished slightly lower on the day after a late sell-off
in U.S. gasoline futures.
* U.S. longer-dated government debt prices fell on Monday a
day before the Federal Reserve meets for a two-day policy
meeting on concerns the central bank might be moving closer to
announcing it will trim bond purchases, though trade was
volatile and volume was light.
LOCAL MARKETS PREVIOUS CLOSE
* BSE index 19,325.87 (0.77 pct)
* NSE index 5,850.05 (0.72 pct)
* Rupee 57.87/88 per dollar (57.515/525)
* 10-year bond yield 7.25 pct (7.31 pct)
* 5-year OIS rate 6.94 pct (6.97 pct)
* 1-year OIS rate 7.19 pct (7.21 pct)
* Call money 7.20/7.30 pct (7.15/7.20 pct)
OVERNIGHT NEWS
* India will sell 150 billion rupees ($2.59 billion) of
bonds on June 21, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) said on
Monday.
MAJOR DEALS/ACQUISITIONS
* JK Cement has signed a 12 billion rupees ($208 million)
13-year loan via IDBI Bank. Proceeds will be used for the
development of an integrated cement manufacturing unit and a
grinding unit at Haryana. (IFR)
* Another cement company, Andhra Cements, closed a 1 billion
rupee seven-month facility via Yes Bank. Karur Vysya Bank also
participated. Proceeds will be used for working capital
purposes. (IFR)
USD/INR NDFs (NY closing prices)
Close Open High Low Volume
58.56-59 58.03 58.63 58.05 High
FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net dollars)
June 17* -$28.55 mln#
Month-to-date** -$298.05 mln
Year-to-date** $15.05 bln
* Provisional NSE data
** Source: Data as per custodial filing as on June 17 on
SEBI website.
#(As per Reuters conversion, $1 = 57.785 rupees)
FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Dollars) *
Debt
June 14 -$545.38 mln
Month-to-date -$3.53 bln
Year-to-date $957.50 mln
* Source: Data as per custodial filing as on June 17 on SEBI
website.
GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees)
June 17
Foreign Banks -19.54 bln
Public Sector Banks -18.39 bln
Private Sector Banks 48.60 bln
Mutual Funds -14.10 bln
Others 3.56 bln
Primary Dealers -121.62 mln
Source: Clearing Corp of India Ltd
MONEY MARKET INFLOWS
Instrument Payment Date Amount
(mln rupees)
SDL 08.39%, 2017 Interest Jun 19 314.63
(2 States)
SDL 08.40%, 2017 Interest Jun 19 126.00
(2 States)
SDL 08.41%, 2017 Interest Jun 19 378.45
(PUNJAB)
SDL 08.42%, 2017 Interest Jun 19 86.66
(4 States)
SDL 08.43%, 2017 Interest Jun 19 210.75
(MADHYA PRADESH)
SDL 08.58%, 2017 Interest Jun 19 131.73
(JAMMU & KASHMIR)
SDL 08.89%, 2022 Interest Jun 19 444.50
(GUJARAT)
SDL 08.90%, 2022 Interest Jun 19 1585.31
(4 States)
SDL 08.93%, 2022 Interest Jun 19 379.53
(KERALA)
SDL 08.99%, 2022 Interest Jun 19 449.50
(BIHAR)
SDL 09.00%, 2022 Interest Jun 19 495.00
(2 States)
SDL 09.01%, 2022 Interest Jun 19 225.25
(UTTARAKHAND)
SDL 09.03%, 2022 Interest Jun 19 903.00
(WEST BENGAL)
SDL 08.45%, 2017 Interest Jun 20 380.25
(2 States)
SDL 08.46%, 2017 Interest Jun 20 211.50
(RAJASTHAN)
SDL 08.48%, 2017 Interest Jun 20 440.79
(3 States)
SDL 08.49%, 2017 Interest Jun 20 265.31
(MADHYA PRADESH)
SDL 08.52%, 2017 Interest Jun 20 170.83
(ASSAM)
SDL 08.57%, 2017 Interest Jun 20 42.85
(JAMMU & KASHMIR)
SDL 08.89%, 2022 Interest Jun 20 711.20
(2 States)
SDL 08.90%, 2022 Interest Jun 20 89.00
(JHARKHAND)
SDL 08.91%, 2022 Interest Jun 20 356.40
(HARYANA)
SDL 08.92%, 2022 Interest Jun 20 669.00
(UTTAR PRADESH)
SDL 08.95%, 2022 Interest Jun 20 223.75
(WEST BENGAL)
LIQUIDITY
* The RBI accepted all 30 bids for 713.40 billion rupees at
its one-day repo auction, through which it injects liquidity
into the banking system. It also accepted the sole bid received
for 50 million rupees at its reverse repo auction, through which
it absorbs excess liquidity from the banking system.Ÿ
* Indian banks' refinancing with RBI rises to 279.97 billion
rupees.
* Indian banks' cash balances with RBI fall to 2.92 trillion
rupees.
