GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP * Asian shares were pressured on Tuesday despite an overnight rise in global markets, with investors on tenterhooks for news of the Fed's plans for its stimulus programme from the two-day monetary meeting starting later in the session. * The U.S. dollar hovered above a two-month low against the yen on Tuesday but uncertainty ahead of the outcome of the U.S. Federal Reserve meeting is likely to cap further gains. * Brent crude oil futures touched a 10-week high close to $107 a barrel on Monday as tensions in the Middle East rose, but prices finished slightly lower on the day after a late sell-off in U.S. gasoline futures. * U.S. longer-dated government debt prices fell on Monday a day before the Federal Reserve meets for a two-day policy meeting on concerns the central bank might be moving closer to announcing it will trim bond purchases, though trade was volatile and volume was light. LOCAL MARKETS PREVIOUS CLOSE * BSE index 19,325.87 (0.77 pct) * NSE index 5,850.05 (0.72 pct) * Rupee 57.87/88 per dollar (57.515/525) * 10-year bond yield 7.25 pct (7.31 pct) * 5-year OIS rate 6.94 pct (6.97 pct) * 1-year OIS rate 7.19 pct (7.21 pct) * Call money 7.20/7.30 pct (7.15/7.20 pct) OVERNIGHT NEWS * India will sell 150 billion rupees ($2.59 billion) of bonds on June 21, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) said on Monday. MAJOR DEALS/ACQUISITIONS * JK Cement has signed a 12 billion rupees ($208 million) 13-year loan via IDBI Bank. Proceeds will be used for the development of an integrated cement manufacturing unit and a grinding unit at Haryana. (IFR) * Another cement company, Andhra Cements, closed a 1 billion rupee seven-month facility via Yes Bank. Karur Vysya Bank also participated. Proceeds will be used for working capital purposes. (IFR) USD/INR NDFs (NY closing prices) * For up-to-date prices, double click Close Open High Low Volume 58.56-59 58.03 58.63 58.05 High FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net dollars) June 17* -$28.55 mln# Month-to-date** -$298.05 mln Year-to-date** $15.05 bln * Provisional NSE data ** Source: Data as per custodial filing as on June 17 on SEBI website. #(As per Reuters conversion, $1 = 57.785 rupees) FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Dollars) * Debt June 14 -$545.38 mln Month-to-date -$3.53 bln Year-to-date $957.50 mln * Source: Data as per custodial filing as on June 17 on SEBI website. GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees) June 17 Foreign Banks -19.54 bln Public Sector Banks -18.39 bln Private Sector Banks 48.60 bln Mutual Funds -14.10 bln Others 3.56 bln Primary Dealers -121.62 mln Source: Clearing Corp of India Ltd MONEY MARKET INFLOWS Instrument Payment Date Amount (mln rupees) SDL 08.39%, 2017 Interest Jun 19 314.63 (2 States) SDL 08.40%, 2017 Interest Jun 19 126.00 (2 States) SDL 08.41%, 2017 Interest Jun 19 378.45 (PUNJAB) SDL 08.42%, 2017 Interest Jun 19 86.66 (4 States) SDL 08.43%, 2017 Interest Jun 19 210.75 (MADHYA PRADESH) SDL 08.58%, 2017 Interest Jun 19 131.73 (JAMMU & KASHMIR) SDL 08.89%, 2022 Interest Jun 19 444.50 (GUJARAT) SDL 08.90%, 2022 Interest Jun 19 1585.31 (4 States) SDL 08.93%, 2022 Interest Jun 19 379.53 (KERALA) SDL 08.99%, 2022 Interest Jun 19 449.50 (BIHAR) SDL 09.00%, 2022 Interest Jun 19 495.00 (2 States) SDL 09.01%, 2022 Interest Jun 19 225.25 (UTTARAKHAND) SDL 09.03%, 2022 Interest Jun 19 903.00 (WEST BENGAL) SDL 08.45%, 2017 Interest Jun 20 380.25 (2 States) SDL 08.46%, 2017 Interest Jun 20 211.50 (RAJASTHAN) SDL 08.48%, 2017 Interest Jun 20 440.79 (3 States) SDL 08.49%, 2017 Interest Jun 20 265.31 (MADHYA PRADESH) SDL 08.52%, 2017 Interest Jun 20 170.83 (ASSAM) SDL 08.57%, 2017 Interest Jun 20 42.85 (JAMMU & KASHMIR) SDL 08.89%, 2022 Interest Jun 20 711.20 (2 States) SDL 08.90%, 2022 Interest Jun 20 89.00 (JHARKHAND) SDL 08.91%, 2022 Interest Jun 20 356.40 (HARYANA) SDL 08.92%, 2022 Interest Jun 20 669.00 (UTTAR PRADESH) SDL 08.95%, 2022 Interest Jun 20 223.75 (WEST BENGAL) For the full table on inflows see: LIQUIDITY * The RBI accepted all 30 bids for 713.40 billion rupees at its one-day repo auction, through which it injects liquidity into the banking system. It also accepted the sole bid received for 50 million rupees at its reverse repo auction, through which it absorbs excess liquidity from the banking system.Ÿ * Indian banks' refinancing with RBI rises to 279.97 billion rupees. * Indian banks' cash balances with RBI fall to 2.92 trillion rupees. (Compiled by Subhadip Sircar)