GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP * Japanese stocks started trade on Wednesday with a spring in their step thanks to a positive lead from Wall Street and a softer yen, but the rest of Asia was restrained as investors waited for clarity on the Federal Reserve's next policy step. * All the major currencies marked time in Asia on Wednesday as investors waited anxiously to see if the Federal Reserve could clarify the outlook for policy without sending markets into a fresh frenzy. * Oil prices ended slightly higher on Tuesday in sluggish trading as the market awaited the Federal Reserve's policy statement on Wednesday that is expected to show whether it will reduce its monetary stimulus. * Most U.S. Treasuries were little changed on Tuesday in light, choppy trading, as investors awaited the outcome of the Federal Reserve's two-day meeting for signs whether the U.S. central bank might scale back its current stimulus program. LOCAL MARKETS PREVIOUS CLOSE * BSE index 19,223.28 (-0.53 pct) * NSE index 5,813.60 (-0.62 pct) * Rupee 58.77/78 per dollar (57.87/88) * 10-year bond yield 7.28 pct (7.25 pct) * 5-year OIS rate 6.97 pct (6.94 pct) * 1-year OIS rate 7.21 pct (7.19 pct) * Call money 7.20/7.30 pct (7.20/7.30 pct) OVERNIGHT NEWS * A bipartisan group of more than 170 U.S. lawmakers joined with a coalition of U.S. business groups on Tuesday to demand increased U.S. pressure on India to change policies that they said threaten American exports, jobs and innovation. FACTORS TO WATCH * RBI to sell 120 billion rupees of t-bills. MAJOR DEALS/ACQUISITIONS * A U.S. appeals court on Tuesday let stand a 2011 decision by the U.S. Export-Import Bank to finance the sale of 30 Boeing wide-body jets to Air India in a legal challenge brought by Delta Air Lines. * ICICI Bank prices 650 million Renminbi 2015 bond. * State-owned NTPC last week signed a term loan agreement for 4.9 bln rupees (US$83.6m) with Central Bank of India. (IFR) USD/INR NDFs (NY closing prices) * For up-to-date prices, double click Close Open High Low Volume 59.14-17 58.88 59.28 59.00 High FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net dollars) June 18* -$101.59 mln# Month-to-date** -$316.02 mln Year-to-date** $15.04 bln * Provisional NSE data ** Source: Data as per custodial filing as on June 18 on SEBI website. #(As per Reuters conversion, $1 = 58.765 rupees) FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Dollars) * Debt June 17 $22.93 mln Month-to-date -$3.50 bln Year-to-date $980.40 mln * Source: Data as per custodial filing as on June 18 on SEBI website. GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees) June 18 Foreign Banks -22.29 bln Public Sector Banks 43.69 bln Private Sector Banks -22.02 bln Mutual Funds 3.70 bln Others 3.69 bln Primary Dealers -6.76 bln Source: Clearing Corp of India Ltd MONEY MARKET INFLOWS Instrument Payment Date Amount (mln rupees) SDL 08.39%, 2017 Interest Jun 19 314.63 (2 States) SDL 08.40%, 2017 Interest Jun 19 126.00 (2 States) SDL 08.41%, 2017 Interest Jun 19 378.45 (PUNJAB) SDL 08.42%, 2017 Interest Jun 19 86.66 (4 States) SDL 08.43%, 2017 Interest Jun 19 210.75 (MADHYA PRADESH) SDL 08.58%, 2017 Interest Jun 19 131.73 (JAMMU & KASHMIR) SDL 08.89%, 2022 Interest Jun 19 444.50 (GUJARAT) SDL 08.90%, 2022 Interest Jun 19 1585.31 (4 States) SDL 08.93%, 2022 Interest Jun 19 379.53 (KERALA) SDL 08.99%, 2022 Interest Jun 19 449.50 (BIHAR) SDL 09.00%, 2022 Interest Jun 19 495.00 (2 States) SDL 09.01%, 2022 Interest Jun 19 225.25 (UTTARAKHAND) SDL 09.03%, 2022 Interest Jun 19 903.00 (WEST BENGAL) SDL 08.45%, 2017 Interest Jun 20 380.25 (2 States) SDL 08.46%, 2017 Interest Jun 20 211.50 (RAJASTHAN) SDL 08.48%, 2017 Interest Jun 20 440.79 (3 States) SDL 08.49%, 2017 Interest Jun 20 265.31 (MADHYA PRADESH) SDL 08.52%, 2017 Interest Jun 20 170.83 (ASSAM) SDL 08.57%, 2017 Interest Jun 20 42.85 (JAMMU & KASHMIR) SDL 08.89%, 2022 Interest Jun 20 711.20 (2 States) SDL 08.90%, 2022 Interest Jun 20 89.00 (JHARKHAND) SDL 08.91%, 2022 Interest Jun 20 356.40 (HARYANA) SDL 08.92%, 2022 Interest Jun 20 669.00 (UTTAR PRADESH) SDL 08.95%, 2022 Interest Jun 20 223.75 (WEST BENGAL) For the full table on inflows see: LIQUIDITY * The RBI accepted all 28 bids for 668.45 billion rupees at its one-day repo auction, through which it injects liquidity into the banking system. It also accepted both bids received for 1.05 billion rupees at its reverse repo auction, through which it absorbs excess liquidity from the banking system.Ÿ * Indian banks' refinancing with RBI falls to 230.82 billion rupees. * Indian banks' cash balances with RBI fall to 2.78 trillion rupees. (Compiled by Subhadip Sircar; Editing by Sunil Nair)