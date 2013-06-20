GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP * Asian shares deepened losses on Thursday after U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke confirmed market fears that the Fed would begin reducing its stimulus later this year as the economy improved. * The U.S. dollar held firm in Asia on Thursday, having posted its best one-day gain in over a month after the Federal Reserve confirmed that it would begin to dial down stimulus this year if the economy continued to recover as it expected. * Oil prices were pressured on Wednesday after U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke said the Fed might reduce the amount of money it pumps into the economy later this year, while higher crude stocks in the United States also hurt prices. * Benchmark U.S. Treasury yields surged to their highest levels in 15 months on Wednesday as Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke suggested the U.S. central bank was prepared to reduce bond purchases if its economic outlook proves correct, even though the U.S. economy remained stuck at a sluggish pace. LOCAL MARKETS PREVIOUS CLOSE * BSE index 19,245.70 (0.12 pct) * NSE index 5,822.25 (0.15 pct) * Rupee 58.71/72 per dollar (58.77/78) * 10-year bond yield 7.26 pct (7.28 pct) * 5-year OIS rate 6.95 pct (6.97 pct) * 1-year OIS rate 7.20 pct (7.21 pct) * Call money 7.25/7.30 pct (7.20/7.30 pct) OVERNIGHT NEWS * The Reserve Bank of India will sell 10 billion rupees ($170.17 million) of 1.44 percent 2023 inflation-indexed government bonds on June 25 via uniform price method, it said on Wednesday. FACTORS TO WATCH * India to auction $7.15 bln in debt quotas for foreign investors. MAJOR DEALS/ACQUISITIONS * ICICI Bank plans to offer bonds totalling up to 50 billion yen ($525 million) to Japanese institutional investors in a rare test of Japanese appetite for an Indian credit. (IFR) USD/INR NDFs (NY closing prices) * For up-to-date prices, double click Close Open High Low Volume 59.95-00 59.24 59.83 59.10 High FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net dollars) June 19* -$92.78 mln# Month-to-date** -$412.24 mln Year-to-date** $14.94 bln * Provisional NSE data ** Source: Data as per custodial filing as on June 19 on SEBI website. #(As per Reuters conversion, $1 = 58.74 rupees) FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Dollars) * Debt June 18 -$99.89 mln Month-to-date -$3.60 bln Year-to-date $880.50 mln * Source: Data as per custodial filing as on June 19 on SEBI website. GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees) June 19 Foreign Banks -40.99 bln Public Sector Banks 6.75 bln Private Sector Banks 24.33 bln Mutual Funds 3.75 bln Others -950.63 mln Primary Dealers 7.12 bln Source: Clearing Corp of India Ltd MONEY MARKET INFLOWS Instrument Payment Date Amount (mln rupees) SDL 08.45%, 2017 Interest Jun 20 380.25 (2 States) SDL 08.46%, 2017 Interest Jun 20 211.50 (RAJASTHAN) SDL 08.48%, 2017 Interest Jun 20 440.79 (3 States) SDL 08.49%, 2017 Interest Jun 20 265.31 (MADHYA PRADESH) SDL 08.52%, 2017 Interest Jun 20 170.83 (ASSAM) SDL 08.57%, 2017 Interest Jun 20 42.85 (JAMMU & KASHMIR) SDL 08.89%, 2022 Interest Jun 20 711.20 (2 States) SDL 08.90%, 2022 Interest Jun 20 89.00 (JHARKHAND) SDL 08.91%, 2022 Interest Jun 20 356.40 (HARYANA) SDL 08.92%, 2022 Interest Jun 20 669.00 (UTTAR PRADESH) SDL 08.95%, 2022 Interest Jun 20 223.75 (WEST BENGAL) SDL 08.78%, 2021 Interest Jun 21 676.06 (2 States) SDL 08.79%, 2021 Interest Jun 21 879.00 (MAHARASHTRA) SDL 08.80%, 2021 Interest Jun 21 1284.36 (3 States) SDL 08.81%, 2021 Interest Jun 21 572.65 (WEST BENGAL) SDL 08.83%, 2021 Interest Jun 21 176.60 (2 States) SDL 08.88%, 2021 Interest Jun 21 222.00 (RAJASTHAN) SDL 08.90%, 2021 Interest Jun 21 66.75 (NAGALAND) 8.15% FRB 2020 Interest Jun 21 5297.50 91 days T-Bill Redemption Jun 21 87059.00 182 days T-Bill Redemption Jun 21 50000.00 For the full table on inflows see: LIQUIDITY * The RBI accepted all 24 bids for 603.40 billion rupees at its one-day repo auction, through which it injects liquidity into the banking system. It also accepted both bids received for 3.05 billion rupees at its reverse repo auction, through which it absorbs excess liquidity from the banking system.Ÿ * Indian banks' refinancing with RBI marginally lower at 229.14 billion rupees. * Indian banks' cash balances with RBI rise to 3.22 trillion rupees. (Compiled by Subhadip Sircar; Editing by Sunil Nair)