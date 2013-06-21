GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP * Asian stocks extended losses on Friday as the U.S. Federal Reserve's plan to scale back stimulus drove MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan down another 0.6 percent after it hit a nine-month low on Thursday. * The U.S. dollar, euro and sterling were all in demand on Friday as the prospect of an end to super-easy money from the Federal Reserve drove a mass migration out of emerging markets and into developed world assets. * Brent crude oil futures dropped $4 on Thursday in the biggest one-day decline since November as part of a cross-market rout sparked by the U.S. Federal Reserve's plan to wind down monetary stimulus. * Fears about the Federal Reserve buying fewer bonds later this year pummelled the U.S. bond market on Thursday, pushing benchmark yields to the highest levels since August 2011, with few signs of when the month-long rout will end. LOCAL MARKETS PREVIOUS CLOSE * BSE index 18,719.29 (-2.74 pct) * NSE index 5,655.90 (-2.86 pct) * Rupee 59.57/58 per dollar (58.71/72) * 10-year bond yield 7.39 pct (7.26 pct) * 5-year OIS rate 7.25 pct (6.95 pct) * 1-year OIS rate 7.44 pct (7.20 pct) * Call money 7.20/7.25 pct (7.25/7.30 pct) OVERNIGHT NEWS * Short positions in the Indonesian rupiah and the Malaysian ringgit rose to the highest levels in more than four years as investor sentiment toward emerging Asian currencies soured, a Reuters poll showed. * India saw moderate interest from foreign investors in an auction for government bond quotas on Thursday after a slump in the rupee to a record low sparked a sell-off in domestic debt markets. * India's monsoon rains could ease soon after hitting 89 percent over averages in the week to June 19, according to weather office sources, in a third straight week of downpours that have caused major flooding in north India. FACTORS TO WATCH * India to sell 150 bln rupees of bonds. * India forex reserves, bank lending data. MAJOR DEALS/ACQUISITIONS * Steelmaker Essar Steel raised $1 billion through a foreign currency loan to refinance its rupee-denominated debt. A large group of banks led by ICICI Bank and IDBI Bank participated in the deal, which has an average maturity of seven years. (IFR) * Bharti Airtel is said to be planning a four-year US dollar loan. According to sources, the company is looking at price levels of 230bp-240bp over Libor. The company's last visit in the loan markets was in June 2012 when it did a $150 million 12-month bilateral loan with Axis Bank. (IFR) USD/INR NDFs (NY closing prices) * For up-to-date prices, double click Close Open High Low Volume 60.40-43 60.15 60.54 60.12 High FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net dollars) June 20* -$350.46 mln# Month-to-date** -$490.33 mln Year-to-date** $14.86 bln * Provisional NSE data ** Source: Data as per custodial filing as on June 20 on SEBI website. #(As per Reuters conversion, $1 = 59.75 rupees) FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Dollars) * Debt June 19 -$64.94 mln Month-to-date -$3.67 bln Year-to-date $815.60 mln * Source: Data as per custodial filing as on June 20 on SEBI website. GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees) June 20 Foreign Banks -47.43 bln Public Sector Banks 63.12 bln Private Sector Banks -26.47 bln Mutual Funds 5.90 bln Others 15.46 bln Primary Dealers -10.58 bln Source: Clearing Corp of India Ltd MONEY MARKET INFLOWS Instrument Payment Date Amount (mln rupees) SDL 08.78%, 2021 Interest Jun 21 676.06 (2 States) SDL 08.79%, 2021 Interest Jun 21 879.00 (MAHARASHTRA) SDL 08.80%, 2021 Interest Jun 21 1284.36 (3 States) SDL 08.81%, 2021 Interest Jun 21 572.65 (WEST BENGAL) SDL 08.83%, 2021 Interest Jun 21 176.60 (2 States) SDL 08.88%, 2021 Interest Jun 21 222.00 (RAJASTHAN) SDL 08.90%, 2021 Interest Jun 21 66.75 (NAGALAND) 8.15% FRB 2020 Interest Jun 21 5297.50 91 days T-Bill Redemption Jun 21 87059.00 182 days T-Bill Redemption Jun 21 50000.00 For the full table on inflows see: LIQUIDITY * The RBI accepted all 28 bids for 717.40 billion rupees at its one-day repo auction, through which it injects liquidity into the banking system. It also accepted the sole bid received for 150 million rupees at its reverse repo auction, through which it absorbs excess liquidity from the banking system.Ÿ * Indian banks' refinancing with RBI higher at 233.42 billion rupees. * Indian banks' cash balances with RBI remain at 3.22 trillion rupees. (Compiled by Subhadip Sircar; Editing by Jijo Jacob)