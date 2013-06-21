GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP
* Asian stocks extended losses on Friday as the U.S. Federal
Reserve's plan to scale back stimulus drove MSCI's broadest
index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan down
another 0.6 percent after it hit a nine-month low on Thursday.
* The U.S. dollar, euro and sterling were all in demand on
Friday as the prospect of an end to super-easy money from the
Federal Reserve drove a mass migration out of emerging markets
and into developed world assets.
* Brent crude oil futures dropped $4 on Thursday in the
biggest one-day decline since November as part of a cross-market
rout sparked by the U.S. Federal Reserve's plan to wind down
monetary stimulus.
* Fears about the Federal Reserve buying fewer bonds later
this year pummelled the U.S. bond market on Thursday, pushing
benchmark yields to the highest levels since August 2011, with
few signs of when the month-long rout will end.
LOCAL MARKETS PREVIOUS CLOSE
* BSE index 18,719.29 (-2.74 pct)
* NSE index 5,655.90 (-2.86 pct)
* Rupee 59.57/58 per dollar (58.71/72)
* 10-year bond yield 7.39 pct (7.26 pct)
* 5-year OIS rate 7.25 pct (6.95 pct)
* 1-year OIS rate 7.44 pct (7.20 pct)
* Call money 7.20/7.25 pct (7.25/7.30 pct)
OVERNIGHT NEWS
* Short positions in the Indonesian rupiah and the Malaysian
ringgit rose to the highest levels in more than four years as
investor sentiment toward emerging Asian currencies soured, a
Reuters poll showed.
* India saw moderate interest from foreign investors in an
auction for government bond quotas on Thursday after a slump in
the rupee to a record low sparked a sell-off in domestic debt
markets.
* India's monsoon rains could ease soon after hitting 89
percent over averages in the week to June 19, according to
weather office sources, in a third straight week of downpours
that have caused major flooding in north India.
FACTORS TO WATCH
* India to sell 150 bln rupees of bonds.
* India forex reserves, bank lending data.
MAJOR DEALS/ACQUISITIONS
* Steelmaker Essar Steel raised $1 billion through a foreign
currency loan to refinance its rupee-denominated debt. A large
group of banks led by ICICI Bank and IDBI Bank participated in
the deal, which has an average maturity of seven years. (IFR)
* Bharti Airtel is said to be planning a four-year US dollar
loan. According to sources, the company is looking at price
levels of 230bp-240bp over Libor. The company's last visit in
the loan markets was in June 2012 when it did a $150 million
12-month bilateral loan with Axis Bank. (IFR)
USD/INR NDFs (NY closing prices)
* For up-to-date prices, double click
Close Open High Low Volume
60.40-43 60.15 60.54 60.12 High
FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net dollars)
June 20* -$350.46 mln#
Month-to-date** -$490.33 mln
Year-to-date** $14.86 bln
* Provisional NSE data
** Source: Data as per custodial filing as on June 20 on
SEBI website.
#(As per Reuters conversion, $1 = 59.75 rupees)
FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Dollars) *
Debt
June 19 -$64.94 mln
Month-to-date -$3.67 bln
Year-to-date $815.60 mln
* Source: Data as per custodial filing as on June 20 on SEBI
website.
GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees)
June 20
Foreign Banks -47.43 bln
Public Sector Banks 63.12 bln
Private Sector Banks -26.47 bln
Mutual Funds 5.90 bln
Others 15.46 bln
Primary Dealers -10.58 bln
Source: Clearing Corp of India Ltd
MONEY MARKET INFLOWS
Instrument Payment Date Amount
(mln rupees)
SDL 08.78%, 2021 Interest Jun 21 676.06
(2 States)
SDL 08.79%, 2021 Interest Jun 21 879.00
(MAHARASHTRA)
SDL 08.80%, 2021 Interest Jun 21 1284.36
(3 States)
SDL 08.81%, 2021 Interest Jun 21 572.65
(WEST BENGAL)
SDL 08.83%, 2021 Interest Jun 21 176.60
(2 States)
SDL 08.88%, 2021 Interest Jun 21 222.00
(RAJASTHAN)
SDL 08.90%, 2021 Interest Jun 21 66.75
(NAGALAND)
8.15% FRB 2020 Interest Jun 21 5297.50
91 days T-Bill Redemption Jun 21 87059.00
182 days T-Bill Redemption Jun 21 50000.00
For the full table on inflows see:
LIQUIDITY
* The RBI accepted all 28 bids for 717.40 billion rupees at
its one-day repo auction, through which it injects liquidity
into the banking system. It also accepted the sole bid received
for 150 million rupees at its reverse repo auction, through
which it absorbs excess liquidity from the banking system.Ÿ
* Indian banks' refinancing with RBI higher at 233.42
billion rupees.
* Indian banks' cash balances with RBI remain at 3.22
trillion rupees.
(Compiled by Subhadip Sircar; Editing by Jijo Jacob)