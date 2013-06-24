GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP * The dollar rose on Monday as the prospect of an improving U.S. economy that has prompted the Federal Reserve to consider toning down its stimulus drive in coming months, but Asian shares were capped as investors adapted to the Fed's evolving plan. * The dollar scaled a fresh two-week peak against a basket of major currencies in Asia on Monday, having posted its best weekly gain in 19 months as momentum builds after the Federal Reserve laid out a roadmap for scaling back stimulus. * Brent crude futures traded below $101 a barrel on Monday, hurt by a stronger dollar and concerns over slower growth in demand for oil in the United States and China. * U.S. Treasuries prices fell on Friday and yields rose to their highest in over 22 months, marking a miserable week for the bond market as investors fled in the wake of a signal from the Federal Reserve that it might pare its bond purchases later this year. LOCAL MARKETS PREVIOUS CLOSE * BSE index 18,774.24 (0.29 pct) * NSE index 5,667.65 (0.21 pct) * Rupee 59.27/28 per dollar (59.57/58) * 10-year bond yield 7.43 pct (7.39 pct) * 5-year OIS rate 7.25 pct (7.25 pct) * 1-year OIS rate 7.42 pct (7.44 pct) * Call money 7.20/7.30 pct (7.20/7.25 pct) OVERNIGHT NEWS * India has decided to allow some power companies to pass on the costs of foreign coal to customers, a minister said on Friday, a move likely to boost imports and investment in power generation but bring higher prices. FACTORS TO WATCH * The second day of U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry's three-day visit to India. MAJOR DEALS/ACQUISITIONS * Brahmaputra Metallics signed a 4.3 billion rupees ($72 mln) corporate debt restructuring plan via SBI Caps. The multi-tranche loan restructures the existing debt besides providing some fresh debt to fund the company's capex plans. * Royal Orchid Hotels has also restructured its debt via a 1.181 billion rupees facility. USD/INR NDFs (NY closing prices) * For up-to-date prices, double click Close Open High Low Volume 60.03-08 59.80 60.10 59.63 High FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net dollars) June 21* -$298.25 mln# Month-to-date** -$848.17 mln Year-to-date** $14.50 bln * Provisional NSE data ** Source: Data as per custodial filing as on June 21 on SEBI website. #(As per Reuters conversion, $1 = 59.3 rupees) FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Dollars) * Debt June 20 -$5.13 mln Month-to-date -$4.18 bln Year-to-date $303.00 mln * Source: Data as per custodial filing as on June 21 on SEBI website. GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees) June 21 Foreign Banks -19.60 bln Public Sector Banks 16.76 bln Private Sector Banks 22.04 bln Mutual Funds -4.86 bln Others -1.34 bln Primary Dealers -12.98 bln Source: Clearing Corp of India Ltd MONEY MARKET INFLOWS Instrument Payment Date Amount SDL 06.34%, 2018 Interest Jun 24 61.96 (JHARKHAND) SDL 06.38%, 2018 Interest Jun 24 255.20 (KERALA) SDL 06.40%, 2018 Interest Jun 24 320.00 (TAMIL NADU) SDL 06.41%, 2018 Interest Jun 24 372.42 (RAJASTHAN) SDL 06.43%, 2018 Interest Jun 24 285.40 (WEST BENGAL) SDL 06.45%, 2018 Interest Jun 24 241.88 (BIHAR) SDL 07.80%, 2019 Interest Jun 24 19.50 (MEGHALAYA) SDL 07.82%, 2019 Interest Jun 24 195.50 (PUNJAB) SDL 07.83%, 2019 Interest Jun 24 1526.85 (6 States) SDL 07.84%, 2019 Interest Jun 24 196.00 (UTTAR PRADESH) SDL 07.89%, 2019 Interest Jun 24 394.50 (BIHAR) SDL 08.09%, 2020 Interest Jun 24 202.25 (RAJASTHAN) SDL 08.11%, 2020 Interest Jun 24 405.50 (ANDHRA PRADESH) SDL 08.13%, 2020 Interest Jun 24 325.20 (UTTAR PRADESH) SDL 08.35%, 2019 Interest Jun 24 417.50 (2 States) SDL 08.36%, 2019 Interest Jun 24 418.00 (TAMIL NADU) SDL 08.37%, 2019 Interest Jun 24 194.60 (PUNJAB) SDL 08.40%, 2019 Interest Jun 24 84.00 (2 States) SDL 08.42%, 2019 Interest Jun 24 421.00 (WEST BENGAL) SDL 08.44%, 2019 Interest Jun 24 633.00 (UTTAR PRADESH) 11.60% 2020 Interest Jun 27 2900.00 91 days T-Bill Redemption Jun 28 109215.70 364 days T-Bill Redemption Jun 28 50000.00 (mln rupees) For the full table on inflows see: LIQUIDITY * The RBI accepted all 26 bids for 682.95 billion rupees at its three-day repo auction, through which it injects liquidity into the banking system. It also accepted both bids received for 2.7 billion rupees at its reverse repo auction, through which it absorbs excess liquidity from the banking system.Ÿ * Indian banks' refinancing with RBI lower at 180.59 billion rupees. * Indian banks' cash balances with RBI fell to 2.92 trillion rupees. (Compiled by Archana Narayanan; Editing by Jijo Jacob)