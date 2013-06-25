GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP * Asian shares slipped further on Tuesday and investors braced for more volatility in Chinese markets as worries spread that tight liquidity could impede China's economic growth and take the shine off an emerging U.S. recovery. * The rally in the U.S. dollar took a breather in Asia on Tuesday after two top Federal Reserve officials downplayed market fears of an imminent end to stimulus, with one saying the Fed's exit strategy was still way out in the future. * Brent and U.S. crude prices rose on Monday, rebounding off a three-week low as record flooding in Canada's main oil-producing province threatened exports to the United States. * U.S. government bond prices bounced back on Monday, with yields falling from near two-year highs, though investors remained nervous that the Federal Reserve could soon pare back its bond purchase programme. LOCAL MARKETS PREVIOUS CLOSE * BSE index 18,540.89 (-1.24 pct) * NSE index 5,590.25 (-1.37 pct) * Rupee 59.68/69 per dollar (59.27/28) * 10-year bond yield 7.52 pct (7.43 pct) * 5-year OIS rate 7.39 pct (7.25 pct) * 1-year OIS rate 7.47 pct (7.42 pct) * Call money 7.10/7.15 pct (7.20/7.30 pct) OVERNIGHT NEWS * India's central bank has made it easier for property developers to access foreign money in an effort to spur low-cost housing projects, such as slum rehabilitation. * India's Mahindra & Mahindra has dropped plans to enter mainstream banking, suggesting that new rules intended to make bank accounts more widely available may be proving too hard for businesses to implement. FACTORS TO WATCH * India's Finance Minister P. Chidambaram will speak at an event around 6.00 IST (12.30GMT), organised by rating agency CRISIL, an Indian arm of global rating agency S&P which is launching an index to measure financial inclusion in India. * India's market regulator will hold its quarterly board meeting in Mumbai in the backdrop of fears about FIIs unwinding emerging market positions and record outflows from India's equity markets by domestic institutions. MAJOR DEALS/ACQUISITIONS * ACB India has refiled the draft prospectus for its IPO of up to $150 mln. * Cochin Shipyard is planning an IPO to fund its expansion plan of around 15 bln rupees. FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net dollars) June 24* -$260.13 mln# Month-to-date** -$1.14 bln Year-to-date** $14.21 bln * Provisional NSE data ** Source: Data as per custodial filing as on June 24 on SEBI website. #(As per Reuters conversion, $1 = 59.7 rupees) FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Dollars) * Debt June 21 -$164.83 mln Month-to-date -$4.35 bln Year-to-date $138.10 mln * Source: Data as per custodial filing as on June 24 on SEBI website. GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees) June 24 Foreign Banks -8.41 bln Public Sector Banks 16.72 bln Private Sector Banks -0.61 bln Mutual Funds -5.05 bln Others 0.81 bln Primary Dealers -3.46 bln Source: Clearing Corp of India Ltd MONEY MARKET INFLOWS Instrument Payment Date Amount 11.60% 2020 Interest Jun 27 2900.00 91 days T-Bill Redemption Jun 28 109215.70 364 days T-Bill Redemption Jun 28 50000.00 (mln rupees) For the full table on inflows see: LIQUIDITY * The RBI accepted all 22 bids for 802.15 billion rupees at its one-day repo auction, through which it injects liquidity into the banking system. It also accepted all 6 bids for 22.85 billion rupees at its reverse repo auction, through which it absorbs excess liquidity from the banking system.Ÿ * Indian banks' refinancing with RBI lower at 172.94 billion rupees. * Indian banks' cash balances with RBI fall to 2.86 trillion rupees. (Compiled by Archana Narayanan; Editing by Jijo Jacob)