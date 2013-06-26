GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP
* Asian shares edged higher to reverse a four-day losing
streak on Wednesday as investors took comfort from firm U.S.
data underscoring an American recovery, and assurances from
China's central bank to provide funds to institutions if needed.
* The U.S. dollar was back on the front foot in Asia on
Wednesday after the latest batch of U.S. economic data supported
the Federal Reserve's recovery view and lifted U.S. Treasury
yields.
* Crude oil prices ended near flat in a sluggish day of
trading on Tuesday as stronger equity markets put a floor under
prices and Brent's premium over U.S. crude slid below $6.
* U.S. Treasuries prices stabilised in Asia on Wednesday
after yields rose sharply overnight as data, including housing,
consumer confidence and business spending plans, suggested the
U.S. economy was gaining momentum.
LOCAL MARKETS PREVIOUS CLOSE
* BSE index 18,629.15 (up 0.48 pct)
* NSE index 5,609.1 (up 0.34 pct)
* Rupee 59.66/67 per dollar (59.68/69)
* 10-year bond yield 7.50 pct (7.52 pct)
* 5-year OIS rate 7.30 pct (7.39 pct)
* 1-year OIS rate 7.43 pct (7.47 pct)
* Call money 6.75/6.85 pct (7.10/7.15 pct)
OVERNIGHT NEWS
* India's central bank told rural regional banks on Tuesday
they could no longer provide loans against gold jewellery and
coins - the latest move to discourage gold buying as the
government seeks to reduce a record current account deficit.
* India's market regulator approved an overhaul of rules for
foreign investors, including easing registration procedures and
simplifying categories, in a bid to attract vital flows needed
to narrow a record high current account deficit.
FACTORS TO WATCH
* Representatives from India's mutual fund industry, which
has seen record outflows from equity funds, gathers for an
annual summit.
* India-Money Supply 11.30 GMT
MAJOR DEALS/ACQUISITIONS
* State-run Oil India said today its consortium with ONGC,
another state-owned company, has signed an agreement to buy a 10
pct stake in a Mozambique gas field from Videocon Group for
$2.48 bln.
FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net dollars)
June 25* -$215.77 mln#
Month-to-date** -$1.40 bln
Year-to-date** $13.95 bln
* Provisional NSE data
** Source: Data as per custodial filing as on June 25 on
SEBI website.
#(As per Reuters conversion, $1 = 59.6 rupees)
FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Dollars) *
Debt
June 24 -$453.44 mln
Month-to-date -$4.80 bln
Year-to-date -$315.30 mln
* Source: Data as per custodial filing as on June 25 on SEBI
website.
GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees)
June 25
Foreign Banks 9.37 bln
Public Sector Banks 3.41 bln
Private Sector Banks -36.03 bln
Mutual Funds 13.00 bln
Others 5.18 bln
Primary Dealers 5.08 bln
Source: Clearing Corp of India Ltd
MONEY MARKET INFLOWS
Instrument Payment Date Amount
11.60% 2020 Interest Jun 27 2900.00
91 days T-Bill Redemption Jun 28 109215.70
364 days T-Bill Redemption Jun 28 50000.00
(mln rupees)
For the full table on inflows see:
LIQUIDITY
* The RBI accepted all 20 bids for 629.25 billion rupees at
its one-day repo auction, through which it injects liquidity
into the banking system. It also accepted all six bids for 11.40
billion rupees at its reverse repo auction, through which it
absorbs excess liquidity from the banking system.Ÿ
* Indian banks' refinancing with RBI rises to 173.94 billion
rupees.
* Indian banks' cash balances with RBI rises to 3.02
trillion rupees.
(Compiled by Archana Narayanan; Editing by Anand Basu)