GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP * Asian shares edged higher to reverse a four-day losing streak on Wednesday as investors took comfort from firm U.S. data underscoring an American recovery, and assurances from China's central bank to provide funds to institutions if needed. * The U.S. dollar was back on the front foot in Asia on Wednesday after the latest batch of U.S. economic data supported the Federal Reserve's recovery view and lifted U.S. Treasury yields. * Crude oil prices ended near flat in a sluggish day of trading on Tuesday as stronger equity markets put a floor under prices and Brent's premium over U.S. crude slid below $6. * U.S. Treasuries prices stabilised in Asia on Wednesday after yields rose sharply overnight as data, including housing, consumer confidence and business spending plans, suggested the U.S. economy was gaining momentum. LOCAL MARKETS PREVIOUS CLOSE * BSE index 18,629.15 (up 0.48 pct) * NSE index 5,609.1 (up 0.34 pct) * Rupee 59.66/67 per dollar (59.68/69) * 10-year bond yield 7.50 pct (7.52 pct) * 5-year OIS rate 7.30 pct (7.39 pct) * 1-year OIS rate 7.43 pct (7.47 pct) * Call money 6.75/6.85 pct (7.10/7.15 pct) OVERNIGHT NEWS * India's central bank told rural regional banks on Tuesday they could no longer provide loans against gold jewellery and coins - the latest move to discourage gold buying as the government seeks to reduce a record current account deficit. * India's market regulator approved an overhaul of rules for foreign investors, including easing registration procedures and simplifying categories, in a bid to attract vital flows needed to narrow a record high current account deficit. FACTORS TO WATCH * Representatives from India's mutual fund industry, which has seen record outflows from equity funds, gathers for an annual summit. * India-Money Supply 11.30 GMT MAJOR DEALS/ACQUISITIONS * State-run Oil India said today its consortium with ONGC, another state-owned company, has signed an agreement to buy a 10 pct stake in a Mozambique gas field from Videocon Group for $2.48 bln. FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net dollars) June 25* -$215.77 mln# Month-to-date** -$1.40 bln Year-to-date** $13.95 bln * Provisional NSE data ** Source: Data as per custodial filing as on June 25 on SEBI website. #(As per Reuters conversion, $1 = 59.6 rupees) FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Dollars) * Debt June 24 -$453.44 mln Month-to-date -$4.80 bln Year-to-date -$315.30 mln * Source: Data as per custodial filing as on June 25 on SEBI website. GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees) June 25 Foreign Banks 9.37 bln Public Sector Banks 3.41 bln Private Sector Banks -36.03 bln Mutual Funds 13.00 bln Others 5.18 bln Primary Dealers 5.08 bln Source: Clearing Corp of India Ltd MONEY MARKET INFLOWS Instrument Payment Date Amount 11.60% 2020 Interest Jun 27 2900.00 91 days T-Bill Redemption Jun 28 109215.70 364 days T-Bill Redemption Jun 28 50000.00 (mln rupees) For the full table on inflows see: LIQUIDITY * The RBI accepted all 20 bids for 629.25 billion rupees at its one-day repo auction, through which it injects liquidity into the banking system. It also accepted all six bids for 11.40 billion rupees at its reverse repo auction, through which it absorbs excess liquidity from the banking system.Ÿ * Indian banks' refinancing with RBI rises to 173.94 billion rupees. * Indian banks' cash balances with RBI rises to 3.02 trillion rupees. (Compiled by Archana Narayanan; Editing by Anand Basu)