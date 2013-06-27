GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP * Asian shares extended gains on Thursday, buoyed by rising global equities overnight on expectations the U.S. Federal Reserve will not rush to end its stimulus programme, but investor caution over Chinese markets capped the upside. * The euro nursed broad losses in early Asian trade on Thursday as investors turned on the common currency after European Central Bank officials made clear any policy tightening remained a very distant prospect. * Brent crude rose for a fourth session in a row on Thursday to trade near $102 a barrel as weak U.S. economic data eased concerns the U.S. Federal Reserve will soon reduce its monetary stimulus, underpinning commodities. * U.S. Treasuries prices ended higher on Wednesday on weaker than expected economic data, though thin demand for the U.S. Treasury's new five-year notes, even at higher yields, showed that jitters persist over when the Federal Reserve is likely to pare back its purchase programme. LOCAL MARKETS PREVIOUS CLOSE * BSE index 18,552.12 (down 0.41 pct) * NSE index 5,588.7 (down 0.36 pct) * Rupee 60.7150/7250 per dollar (59.66/67) * 10-year bond yield 7.58 pct (7.50 pct) * 5-year OIS rate 7.44 pct (7.30 pct) * 1-year OIS rate 7.53 pct (7.43 pct) * Call money 7.40/7.50 pct (6.75/6.85 pct) OVERNIGHT NEWS * Gold premiums doubled in India on Wednesday as suppliers struggled to meet surging demand after a ban on consignment imports, but futures prices fell to their lowest in more than a month as international gold prices fell due to a strong dollar. FACTORS TO WATCH * Finance Minister P. Chidambaram will be speaking at an event of National Skill Development Council at 10.20 a.m. (4.50 GMT) at the ministry. * The Reserve Bank of India will release its half-yearly June-2013 financial stability report, which will be embargoed until 5 pm/1130 GMT. MAJOR DEALS/ACQUISITIONS * Reliance Industries is raising some $3.9 bln of loans from a number of export credit agencies to fund its proposed expansion of the petrochemical plant, according to IFR's sister publication PFI. * The $400 mln five-year term loan for Jindal Steel & Power has received four commitments in general syndication. * BILT Graphic Paper Products has closed a $78.48 mln facility via Credit Agricole CIB. Maturing in August 2015, the deal saw participation from Rabobank International and Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ. Proceeds will be used for refinancing purposes. * ING Vysya Bank has launched a 14.4-million-share qualified institutional placement totalling $146 mln-$148 mln). FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net dollars) June 26* -$90.28 mln# Month-to-date** -$1.62 bln Year-to-date** $13.73 bln * Provisional NSE data ** Source: Data as per custodial filing as on June 26 on SEBI website. #(As per Reuters conversion, $1 = 60.7 rupees) FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Dollars) * Debt June 25 -$602.65 mln Month-to-date -$5.40 bln Year-to-date -$918.00 mln * Source: Data as per custodial filing as on June 26 on SEBI website. GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees) June 26 Foreign Banks -17.47 bln Public Sector Banks 33.98 bln Private Sector Banks 9.44 bln Mutual Funds -13.76 bln Others 1.24 bln Primary Dealers -13.42 bln Source: Clearing Corp of India Ltd MONEY MARKET INFLOWS Instrument Payment Date Amount 11.60% 2020 Interest Jun 27 2900.00 91 days T-Bill Redemption Jun 28 109215.70 364 days T-Bill Redemption Jun 28 50000.00 (mln rupees) For the full table on inflows see: LIQUIDITY * The RBI accepted all 20 bids for 368.90 billion rupees at its one-day repo auction, through which it injects liquidity into the banking system. It got no bids at its reverse repo auction, through which it absorbs excess liquidity from the banking system.Ÿ * Indian banks' refinancing with RBI falls to 172.58 billion rupees. * Indian banks' cash balances with RBI falls to 2.99 trillion rupees. (Compiled by Archana Narayanan; Editing by Sunil Nair)