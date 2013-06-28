GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP * Asian shares edged higher to extend gains for a third day on Friday, tracking an overnight rise in global equities on easing fears of an early end to U.S. monetary stimulus, but caution remained about the recently volatile Chinese markets. * The dollar hovered just below a four-week peak early in Asia on Friday, having lost only a bit of ground after two more Federal Reserve officials sought to play down fears over the central bank's plan to gradually reduce stimulus. * Crude oil futures rose for a fourth straight session on Thursday, gaining over $1 a barrel, as conviction strengthened that monetary stimulus measures from major central banks would stay in place for the time being. * U.S. Treasuries prices gained on Thursday, and a sale of seven-year debt drew more aggressive bidding than markets had expected, in a sign that the bond market is stabilizing after a sharp selloff. LOCAL MARKETS PREVIOUS CLOSE * BSE index 18,875.95 (up 1.75 pct) * NSE index 5,682.35 (up 1.68 pct) * Rupee 60.19/20 per dollar (60.7150/7250) * 10-year bond yield 7.56 pct (7.58 pct) * 5-year OIS rate 7.42 pct (7.44 pct) * 1-year OIS rate 7.56 pct (7.53 pct) * Call money 6.90/6.95 pct (7.40/7.50 pct) OVERNIGHT NEWS * India took the unpopular step of approving a gas price rise for the first time in three years on Thursday, a move which could inject much needed investment in local production but boost imports of more costly liquefied natural gas (LNG). * The Reserve Bank of India squeezed gold buyers further on Thursday, ruling out any credit transactions for imports unless they were intended to make jewellery for export, as it looks to rein in a record current account deficit. FACTORS TO WATCH * Reserve Bank of India Deputy Governor Urjit Patel will attend a workshop on India's direct cash payout schemes to poor at 11 GMT. * Indian banks' annual loan and deposit growth, 11.30 GMT. USD/INR NDFs (NY closing prices) * For up-to-date prices, double click Close Open High Low Volume 60.44-49 60.69 60.82 60.45 High FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net dollars) June 27* -$173.26 mln# Month-to-date** -$1.71 bln Year-to-date** $13.64 bln * Provisional NSE data ** Source: Data as per custodial filing as on June 27 on SEBI website. #(As per Reuters conversion, $1 = 60.2 rupees) FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Dollars) * Debt June 26 -$166.31 mln Month-to-date -$5.57 bln Year-to-date -$1.08 bln * Source: Data as per custodial filing as on June 27 on SEBI website. GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees) June 27 Foreign Banks -7.76 bln Public Sector Banks 15.86 bln Private Sector Banks 1.70 bln Mutual Funds -18.82 bln Others 3.89 bln Primary Dealers 5.14 bln Source: Clearing Corp of India Ltd MONEY MARKET INFLOWS Instrument Payment Date Amount 91 days T-Bill Redemption Jun 28 109215.70 364 days T-Bill Redemption Jun 28 50000.00 (mln rupees) For the full table on inflows see: LIQUIDITY * The RBI accepted all 25 bids for 596.40 billion rupees at its one-day repo auction, through which it injects liquidity into the banking system. It accepted all eight bids for 69.75 billion rupees at its reverse repo auction, through which it absorbs excess liquidity from the banking system.Ÿ * Indian banks' refinancing with RBI rises to 255.11 billion rupees. * Indian banks' cash balances with RBI rises to 3.02 trillion rupees. (Compiled by Archana Narayanan; Editing by Jijo Jacob)