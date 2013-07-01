GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP * Asian stocks got off to an uninspired start on Monday, while the U.S. dollar held firm at one-month highs after an influential Federal Reserve official suggested September could be the beginning of the end of easy money from the central bank. * The dollar was holding broadly firm on Monday after a flood of month-end flows left it well positioned for a week packed with major economic data and central bank meetings. * Brent crude oil futures fell in choppy trading on Friday to close lower for the third straight quarter, the longest stretch of quarterly declines in 15 years. * Prices for benchmark U.S. Treasuries slipped in choppy trading on Friday, ending a quarter in which yields shot to near two-year highs as investors, worried that the Fed could slow its massive bond-buying program, dumped government debt. LOCAL MARKETS PREVIOUS CLOSE * BSE index 19,395.81 (up 2.75 pct) * NSE index 5,842.20 (up 2.81 pct) * Rupee 59.385/395 per dollar (60.19/20) * 10-year bond yield 7.44 pct (7.56 pct) * 5-year OIS rate 7.34 pct (7.42 pct) * 1-year OIS rate 7.48 pct (7.56 pct) * Call money 7.20/7.25 pct (6.90/6.95 pct) OVERNIGHT NEWS * Indian banks should split wealth management and investment advisory services to avoid conflict of interest as well as address mis-selling of financial products, by creating a subsidiary, a draft report by a central bank panel said. * The Reserve Bank of India will sell 120 billion rupees ($2.02 billion) through treasury bills on July 3, including 70 billion rupees of 91-day t-bills and 50 billion rupees of 182 day t-bills, the central bank said on Friday. * India will raise 1.56 trillion rupees ($26.26 billion) of treasury bills in July-September, the Reserve Bank of India said on Friday. FACTORS TO WATCH * Manufacturing PMI for June (0500GMT) * Auto companies to release June sales figures. * May infrastructure data likely this week. * RBI deputy governor Khan at event in Bhubaneshwar. USD/INR NDFs (NY closing prices) * For up-to-date prices, double click Close Open High Low Volume 60.05-10 59.73 60.10 59.65 High FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net dollars) June 28* $189.15 mln# Month-to-date** -$1.85 bln Year-to-date** $13.50 bln * Provisional NSE data ** Source: Data as per custodial filing as on June 28 on SEBI website. #(As per Reuters conversion, $1 = 59.425 rupees) FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Dollars) * Debt June 27 -$114.09 mln Month-to-date -$5.68 bln Year-to-date -$1.20 bln * Source: Data as per custodial filing as on June 28 on SEBI website. GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees) June 28 Foreign Banks -7.60 bln Public Sector Banks -8.90 bln Private Sector Banks 9.89 bln Mutual Funds 6.65 bln Others -4.13 bln Primary Dealers 4.08 bln Source: Clearing Corp of India Ltd MONEY MARKET INFLOWS Instrument Payment Date Amount (mln rupees) 8.49% FRB 2015 Interest Jul 02 2547.00 12.30% 2016 Interest Jul 02 8074.86 8.87% FRB 2017 Interest Jul 02 1330.50 6.25% 2018 Interest Jul 02 5277.13 5.64% 2019 Interest Jul 02 2820.00 6.35% 2020 Interest Jul 02 19367.50 8.30% 2040 Interest Jul 02 29880.00 SDL 08.38%, 2021 Interest Jul 05 209.50 (GUJARAT) SDL 08.39%, 2020 Interest Jul 05 262.19 (TAMIL NADU) SDL 08.39%, 2021 Interest Jul 05 587.30 (2 States) SDL 08.42%, 2021 Interest Jul 05 201.70 (JAMMU & KASHMIR) SDL 08.22%, 2020 Interest Jul 06 41.10 (HIMACHAL PRADESH) SDL 08.23%, 2020 Interest Jul 06 82.30 (PUNJAB) SDL 08.30%, 2020 Interest Jul 06 622.50 (2 States) SDL 08.32%, 2020 Interest Jul 06 1062.05 (2 States) SDL 08.33%, 2020 Interest Jul 06 624.75 (GUJARAT) SDL 08.64%, 2021 Interest Jul 06 324.00 (TAMIL NADU) SDL 08.65%, 2021 Interest Jul 06 519.00 (2 States) SDL 08.66%, 2021 Interest Jul 06 779.40 (ANDHRA PRADESH) SDL 08.69%, 2021 Interest Jul 06 651.75 (UTTAR PRADESH) 91 days T-Bill Redemption Jul 06 85200.00 182 days T-Bill Redemption Jul 06 40000.00 SDL 05.80%, 2019 Interest Jul 07 290.00 (ANDHRA PRADESH) SDL 06.00%, 2019 Interest Jul 07 270.00 (MADHYA PRADESH) SDL 06.05%, 2019 Interest Jul 07 567.19 (GUJARAT) SDL 06.10%, 2019 Interest Jul 07 587.77 (4 States) SDL 08.12%, 2020 Interest Jul 07 81.20 (UTTARAKHAND) SDL 08.15%, 2020 Interest Jul 07 509.38 (2 States) SDL 08.16%, 2020 Interest Jul 07 382.50 (TAMIL NADU) SDL 08.17%, 2020 Interest Jul 07 408.50 (WEST BENGAL) SDL 08.19%, 2020 Interest Jul 07 409.50 (UTTAR PRADESH) SDL 08.26%, 2020 Interest Jul 07 206.50 (JAMMU & KASHMIR) For the full table on inflows see: LIQUIDITY * The RBI accepted all 48 bids for 877.45 billion rupees at its 2 three-day repo auctions, through which it injects liquidity into the banking system. It accepted all 18 bids for 115.55 billion rupees at its reverse repo auction, through which it absorbs excess liquidity from the banking system.Ÿ * Indian banks' refinancing with RBI falls to 171.83 billion rupees. * Indian banks' cash balances with RBI fall to 2.94 trillion rupees. (Compiled by Subhadip Sircar)