GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP * Asian stocks rose on Tuesday with Tokyo's Nikkei extending gains after encouraging manufacturing data in Europe and the United States helped cheer a market fretting about a slowing Chinese economy. * The U.S. dollar and yen were both on the back foot on Tuesday as a swathe of global industry data suggested an improvement in growth without being strong enough to risk any reduction in monetary stimulus from the Federal Reserve. * Oil futures rose on Monday, the first day of the third quarter, with gains in U.S. crude outpacing the rest of the oil complex and pushing the U.S. contract's discount to Brent to a 2-1/2 year low amid a broad commodities rally. * U.S. Treasuries traded slightly higher on Monday after a key manufacturing employment index fell in June, fuelling speculation that the Fed could keep its bond buying programme in place to support the labour market. LOCAL MARKETS PREVIOUS CLOSE * BSE index 19,577.39 (up 0.94 pct) * NSE index 5,898.85 (up 0.97 pct) * Rupee 59.51/52 per dollar (59.385/395) * 10-year bond yield 7.46 pct (7.44 pct) * 5-year OIS rate 7.38 pct (7.34 pct) * 1-year OIS rate 7.52 pct (7.48 pct) * Call money Not traded on Monday OVERNIGHT NEWS * India will sell 150 billion rupees ($2.5 billion) of bonds on July 5, the Reserve Bank of India said in a statement on Monday. * India has failed to persuade the World Trade Organization (WTO) to dismiss a trade complaint brought by the United States, according to a preliminary ruling published on the WTO's website on Monday. DEALS * Indian outsourcing services provider Zensar Technologies Ltd is in acquisition talks with at least two U.S.-based companies to boost its offerings in its largest export market. * Reliance Communications (RCOM) announced full repayment of two of its syndicated external commercial borrowings loan facilities totalling $1 billion. The facilities of $500 million each were repaid in the quarter that ended on June 30, the company said. These loans were from a group of international banks. (IFR) USD/INR NDFs (NY closing prices) * For up-to-date prices, double click Close Open High Low Volume 59.70-75 59.61 59.93 59.60 High FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net dollars) July 1* -$247,300# Month-to-date** N.A. Year-to-date** N.A. * Provisional NSE data #(As per Reuters conversion, $1 = 59.43 rupees) FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Dollars) * Debt June 28 N.A. Month-to-date N.A. Year-to-date N.A. GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees) July 1 Foreign Banks -9.88 bln Public Sector Banks 21.3 bln Private Sector Banks 63.1 mln Mutual Funds -5.68 bln Others 2.58 bln Primary Dealers -8.35 bln Source: Clearing Corp of India Ltd MONEY MARKET INFLOWS Instrument Payment Date Amount (mln rupees) 8.49% FRB 2015 Interest Jul 02 2547.00 12.30% 2016 Interest Jul 02 8074.86 8.87% FRB 2017 Interest Jul 02 1330.50 6.25% 2018 Interest Jul 02 5277.13 5.64% 2019 Interest Jul 02 2820.00 6.35% 2020 Interest Jul 02 19367.50 8.30% 2040 Interest Jul 02 29880.00 SDL 08.38%, 2021 Interest Jul 05 209.50 (GUJARAT) SDL 08.39%, 2020 Interest Jul 05 262.19 (TAMIL NADU) SDL 08.39%, 2021 Interest Jul 05 587.30 (2 States) SDL 08.42%, 2021 Interest Jul 05 201.70 (JAMMU & KASHMIR) SDL 08.22%, 2020 Interest Jul 06 41.10 (HIMACHAL PRADESH) SDL 08.23%, 2020 Interest Jul 06 82.30 (PUNJAB) SDL 08.30%, 2020 Interest Jul 06 622.50 (2 States) SDL 08.32%, 2020 Interest Jul 06 1062.05 (2 States) SDL 08.33%, 2020 Interest Jul 06 624.75 (GUJARAT) SDL 08.64%, 2021 Interest Jul 06 324.00 (TAMIL NADU) SDL 08.65%, 2021 Interest Jul 06 519.00 (2 States) SDL 08.66%, 2021 Interest Jul 06 779.40 (ANDHRA PRADESH) SDL 08.69%, 2021 Interest Jul 06 651.75 (UTTAR PRADESH) 91 days T-Bill Redemption Jul 06 85200.00 182 days T-Bill Redemption Jul 06 40000.00 SDL 05.80%, 2019 Interest Jul 07 290.00 (ANDHRA PRADESH) SDL 06.00%, 2019 Interest Jul 07 270.00 (MADHYA PRADESH) SDL 06.05%, 2019 Interest Jul 07 567.19 (GUJARAT) SDL 06.10%, 2019 Interest Jul 07 587.77 (4 States) SDL 08.12%, 2020 Interest Jul 07 81.20 (UTTARAKHAND) SDL 08.15%, 2020 Interest Jul 07 509.38 (2 States) SDL 08.16%, 2020 Interest Jul 07 382.50 (TAMIL NADU) SDL 08.17%, 2020 Interest Jul 07 408.50 (WEST BENGAL) SDL 08.19%, 2020 Interest Jul 07 409.50 (UTTAR PRADESH) SDL 08.26%, 2020 Interest Jul 07 206.50 (JAMMU & KASHMIR) For the full table on inflows see: LIQUIDITY * Indian banks' refinancing with RBI falls to 168.62 billion rupees. * Indian banks' cash balances with RBI fall to 2.8 trillion rupees. (Compiled by Subhadip Sircar; Editing by Jijo Jacob)