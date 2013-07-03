GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP
* The U.S. dollar hovered at one-month highs against a
basket of major currencies on Wednesday, while Asia shares
drooped after a batch of U.S. data reinforced views that the
days of easy money from the Federal Reserve are numbered.
* The dollar extended gains against the yen on Wednesday to
its highest level since late May, lifted ahead of a U.S. holiday
and key jobs data that could heighten expectations that the U.S.
Federal Reserve will begin to reduce its monetary stimulus in
the coming months.
* U.S. crude jumped to a nine-month high above $99 a barrel
on Tuesday as turmoil in the Middle East unsettled investors,
while signs of tightening supply in the U.S. Midwest
strengthened prompt U.S. crude prices relative to other
contracts.
* Interest rates on some Treasury bills briefly turned
negative on Tuesday as investors scrambled for cash-like assets
in case Friday's U.S. payrolls data leads to volatile trading.
LOCAL MARKETS PREVIOUS CLOSE
* BSE index 19,463.82 (-0.58 pct)
* NSE index 5,857.55 (-0.7 pct)
* Rupee 59.66/67 per dollar (59.51/52)
* 10-year bond yield 7.46 pct (7.46 pct)
* 5-year OIS rate 7.43 pct (7.38 pct)
* 1-year OIS rate 7.52 pct (7.52 pct)
* Call money 7.00/7.10 pct (7.20/7.25 pct)
OVERNIGHT NEWS
* India's central bank on Tuesday said it would introduce
incremental provisioning and capital requirements for bank
exposures to corporates with unhedged foreign currency
exposures.
DEALS
* The Government of Singapore Investment Corp (GIC)
, investment firm Temasek and Oman's State
General Reserve Fund have committed to invest $200 million in a
real estate fund run by Indian mortgage lender HDFC, a source
with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters.
FACTORS TO WATCH
* India Services PMI
* Fin Min to address head of state-run banks (0700GMT)
* RBI chief in Chennai for board meeting on Thursday.
* India cabinet to discuss food security programme.
* RBI to sell 120 bln rupees of treasury bills.
USD/INR NDFs (NY closing prices)
Close Open High Low Volume
60.20-24 59.71 60.24 59.86 High
FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net dollars)
July 2* -$7.24 mln#
Month-to-date** $204.80 mln
Year-to-date** $13.71 bln
* Provisional NSE data
** Source: Data as per custodial filing as on July 2 on SEBI
website.
#(As per Reuters conversion, $1 = 59.6725 rupees)
FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Dollars) *
Debt
July 1 -$40.92 mln
Month-to-date -$40.92 mln
Year-to-date -$1.24 bln
* Source: Data as per custodial filing as on July 2 on SEBI
website.
GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees)
July 2
Foreign Banks -14.37 bln
Public Sector Banks 27.49 bln
Private Sector Banks -13.71 bln
Mutual Funds -7.50 bln
Others 11.93 bln
Primary Dealers -3.84 bln
Source: Clearing Corp of India Ltd
MONEY MARKET INFLOWS
Instrument Payment Date Amount
(mln rupees)
SDL 08.38%, 2021 Interest Jul 05 209.50
(GUJARAT)
SDL 08.39%, 2020 Interest Jul 05 262.19
(TAMIL NADU)
SDL 08.39%, 2021 Interest Jul 05 587.30
(2 States)
SDL 08.42%, 2021 Interest Jul 05 201.70
(JAMMU & KASHMIR)
SDL 08.22%, 2020 Interest Jul 06 41.10
(HIMACHAL PRADESH)
SDL 08.23%, 2020 Interest Jul 06 82.30
(PUNJAB)
SDL 08.30%, 2020 Interest Jul 06 622.50
(2 States)
SDL 08.32%, 2020 Interest Jul 06 1062.05
(2 States)
SDL 08.33%, 2020 Interest Jul 06 624.75
(GUJARAT)
SDL 08.64%, 2021 Interest Jul 06 324.00
(TAMIL NADU)
SDL 08.65%, 2021 Interest Jul 06 519.00
(2 States)
SDL 08.66%, 2021 Interest Jul 06 779.40
(ANDHRA PRADESH)
SDL 08.69%, 2021 Interest Jul 06 651.75
(UTTAR PRADESH)
91 days T-Bill Redemption Jul 06 85200.00
182 days T-Bill Redemption Jul 06 40000.00
SDL 05.80%, 2019 Interest Jul 07 290.00
(ANDHRA PRADESH)
SDL 06.00%, 2019 Interest Jul 07 270.00
(MADHYA PRADESH)
SDL 06.05%, 2019 Interest Jul 07 567.19
(GUJARAT)
SDL 06.10%, 2019 Interest Jul 07 587.77
(4 States)
SDL 08.12%, 2020 Interest Jul 07 81.20
(UTTARAKHAND)
SDL 08.15%, 2020 Interest Jul 07 509.38
(2 States)
SDL 08.16%, 2020 Interest Jul 07 382.50
(TAMIL NADU)
SDL 08.17%, 2020 Interest Jul 07 408.50
(WEST BENGAL)
SDL 08.19%, 2020 Interest Jul 07 409.50
(UTTAR PRADESH)
SDL 08.26%, 2020 Interest Jul 07 206.50
(JAMMU & KASHMIR)
For the full table on inflows see:
LIQUIDITY
* The RBI accepted all 23 bids for 747.80 billion rupees at
its one-day repo auction, through which it injects liquidity
into the banking system. It accepted all 3 bids for 22.90
billion rupees at its reverse repo auction, through which it
absorbs excess liquidity from the banking system.Ÿ
* Indian banks' refinancing with RBI falls to 168.62 billion
rupees on July 1.
* Indian banks' cash balances with RBI fall to 2.89 trillion
rupees on June 27.
(Compiled by Subhadip Sircar; Editing by Supriya Kurane)