GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP * The U.S. dollar hovered at one-month highs against a basket of major currencies on Wednesday, while Asia shares drooped after a batch of U.S. data reinforced views that the days of easy money from the Federal Reserve are numbered. * The dollar extended gains against the yen on Wednesday to its highest level since late May, lifted ahead of a U.S. holiday and key jobs data that could heighten expectations that the U.S. Federal Reserve will begin to reduce its monetary stimulus in the coming months. * U.S. crude jumped to a nine-month high above $99 a barrel on Tuesday as turmoil in the Middle East unsettled investors, while signs of tightening supply in the U.S. Midwest strengthened prompt U.S. crude prices relative to other contracts. * Interest rates on some Treasury bills briefly turned negative on Tuesday as investors scrambled for cash-like assets in case Friday's U.S. payrolls data leads to volatile trading. LOCAL MARKETS PREVIOUS CLOSE * BSE index 19,463.82 (-0.58 pct) * NSE index 5,857.55 (-0.7 pct) * Rupee 59.66/67 per dollar (59.51/52) * 10-year bond yield 7.46 pct (7.46 pct) * 5-year OIS rate 7.43 pct (7.38 pct) * 1-year OIS rate 7.52 pct (7.52 pct) * Call money 7.00/7.10 pct (7.20/7.25 pct) OVERNIGHT NEWS * India's central bank on Tuesday said it would introduce incremental provisioning and capital requirements for bank exposures to corporates with unhedged foreign currency exposures. DEALS * The Government of Singapore Investment Corp (GIC) , investment firm Temasek and Oman's State General Reserve Fund have committed to invest $200 million in a real estate fund run by Indian mortgage lender HDFC, a source with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters. FACTORS TO WATCH * India Services PMI * Fin Min to address head of state-run banks (0700GMT) * RBI chief in Chennai for board meeting on Thursday. * India cabinet to discuss food security programme. * RBI to sell 120 bln rupees of treasury bills. USD/INR NDFs (NY closing prices) * For up-to-date prices, double click Close Open High Low Volume 60.20-24 59.71 60.24 59.86 High FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net dollars) July 2* -$7.24 mln# Month-to-date** $204.80 mln Year-to-date** $13.71 bln * Provisional NSE data ** Source: Data as per custodial filing as on July 2 on SEBI website. #(As per Reuters conversion, $1 = 59.6725 rupees) FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Dollars) * Debt July 1 -$40.92 mln Month-to-date -$40.92 mln Year-to-date -$1.24 bln * Source: Data as per custodial filing as on July 2 on SEBI website. GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees) July 2 Foreign Banks -14.37 bln Public Sector Banks 27.49 bln Private Sector Banks -13.71 bln Mutual Funds -7.50 bln Others 11.93 bln Primary Dealers -3.84 bln Source: Clearing Corp of India Ltd MONEY MARKET INFLOWS Instrument Payment Date Amount (mln rupees) SDL 08.38%, 2021 Interest Jul 05 209.50 (GUJARAT) SDL 08.39%, 2020 Interest Jul 05 262.19 (TAMIL NADU) SDL 08.39%, 2021 Interest Jul 05 587.30 (2 States) SDL 08.42%, 2021 Interest Jul 05 201.70 (JAMMU & KASHMIR) SDL 08.22%, 2020 Interest Jul 06 41.10 (HIMACHAL PRADESH) SDL 08.23%, 2020 Interest Jul 06 82.30 (PUNJAB) SDL 08.30%, 2020 Interest Jul 06 622.50 (2 States) SDL 08.32%, 2020 Interest Jul 06 1062.05 (2 States) SDL 08.33%, 2020 Interest Jul 06 624.75 (GUJARAT) SDL 08.64%, 2021 Interest Jul 06 324.00 (TAMIL NADU) SDL 08.65%, 2021 Interest Jul 06 519.00 (2 States) SDL 08.66%, 2021 Interest Jul 06 779.40 (ANDHRA PRADESH) SDL 08.69%, 2021 Interest Jul 06 651.75 (UTTAR PRADESH) 91 days T-Bill Redemption Jul 06 85200.00 182 days T-Bill Redemption Jul 06 40000.00 SDL 05.80%, 2019 Interest Jul 07 290.00 (ANDHRA PRADESH) SDL 06.00%, 2019 Interest Jul 07 270.00 (MADHYA PRADESH) SDL 06.05%, 2019 Interest Jul 07 567.19 (GUJARAT) SDL 06.10%, 2019 Interest Jul 07 587.77 (4 States) SDL 08.12%, 2020 Interest Jul 07 81.20 (UTTARAKHAND) SDL 08.15%, 2020 Interest Jul 07 509.38 (2 States) SDL 08.16%, 2020 Interest Jul 07 382.50 (TAMIL NADU) SDL 08.17%, 2020 Interest Jul 07 408.50 (WEST BENGAL) SDL 08.19%, 2020 Interest Jul 07 409.50 (UTTAR PRADESH) SDL 08.26%, 2020 Interest Jul 07 206.50 (JAMMU & KASHMIR) For the full table on inflows see: LIQUIDITY * The RBI accepted all 23 bids for 747.80 billion rupees at its one-day repo auction, through which it injects liquidity into the banking system. It accepted all 3 bids for 22.90 billion rupees at its reverse repo auction, through which it absorbs excess liquidity from the banking system.Ÿ * Indian banks' refinancing with RBI falls to 168.62 billion rupees on July 1. * Indian banks' cash balances with RBI fall to 2.89 trillion rupees on June 27. (Compiled by Subhadip Sircar; Editing by Supriya Kurane)