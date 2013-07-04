GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP * Asian stocks opened to little fanfare on Thursday with investors cautious as key events including the European Central Bank meeting and the U.S. non-farm payrolls report loomed. * The U.S. dollar steadied in Asia on Thursday, having veered lower overnight as investors trimmed back long positions into a U.S. holiday and a raft of potentially market-moving events, including the all-important payrolls report. * Oil prices ended higher for a third consecutive day on Wednesday, with the New York contract settling at a 14-month high, as traders fretted about unrest in Egypt and reacted to rapidly tightening supplies in the U.S. domestic market. * U.S. Treasuries prices fell on Wednesday in a shortened pre-holiday session with investors nervously awaiting labour market data on Friday that could help shed more light on the U.S. Federal Reserve's bond buying programme. LOCAL MARKETS PREVIOUS CLOSE * BSE index 19,177.76 (-1.47 pct) * NSE index 5,770.90 (-1.48 pct) * Rupee 60.215/225 per dollar (59.66/67) * 10-year bond yield 7.50 pct (7.46 pct) * 5-year OIS rate 7.51 pct (7.43 pct) * 1-year OIS rate 7.56 pct (7.52 pct) * Call money 6.50/6.60 pct (7.00/7.10 pct) OVERNIGHT NEWS * The Indian government launched a $22 billion welfare scheme on Wednesday to give cheap food to hundreds of millions of people, a centrepiece of the ruling Congress party's plan to win a third term in elections due by May 2014. * Foreign direct investment (FDI) inflows into India rose an annual 25 percent in April to $2.32 billion, the highest in the calendar year, the government said on Wednesday. DEALS * India raised 2.6 billion rupees ($43 million) by selling shares in state-run Hindustan Copper Ltd on Wednesday, as part of the government's plans to raise 400 billion rupees through asset sales in the fiscal year ending March 2014. FACTORS TO WATCH * RBI chief to address press after board meet in Chennai. USD/INR NDFs (NY closing prices) * For up-to-date prices, double click Close Open High Low Volume 60.63-67 60.65 60.69 60.56 High FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net dollars) July 3* -$116.98 mln# Month-to-date** $203.71 mln Year-to-date** $13.70 bln * Provisional NSE data ** Source: Data as per custodial filing as on July 3 on SEBI website. #(As per Reuters conversion, $1 = 60.2675 rupees) FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Dollars) * Debt July 2 -$341.37 mln Month-to-date -$382.29 mln Year-to-date -$1.58 bln * Source: Data as per custodial filing as on July 3 on SEBI website. GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees) July 3 Foreign Banks -6.98 bln Public Sector Banks 14.94 bln Private Sector Banks -566.8 mln Mutual Funds -1.40 bln Others -5.07 bln Primary Dealers -924.2 mln Source: Clearing Corp of India Ltd MONEY MARKET INFLOWS Instrument Payment Date Amount (mln rupees) SDL 08.38%, 2021 Interest Jul 05 209.50 (GUJARAT) SDL 08.39%, 2020 Interest Jul 05 262.19 (TAMIL NADU) SDL 08.39%, 2021 Interest Jul 05 587.30 (2 States) SDL 08.42%, 2021 Interest Jul 05 201.70 (JAMMU & KASHMIR) SDL 08.22%, 2020 Interest Jul 06 41.10 (HIMACHAL PRADESH) SDL 08.23%, 2020 Interest Jul 06 82.30 (PUNJAB) SDL 08.30%, 2020 Interest Jul 06 622.50 (2 States) SDL 08.32%, 2020 Interest Jul 06 1062.05 (2 States) SDL 08.33%, 2020 Interest Jul 06 624.75 (GUJARAT) SDL 08.64%, 2021 Interest Jul 06 324.00 (TAMIL NADU) SDL 08.65%, 2021 Interest Jul 06 519.00 (2 States) SDL 08.66%, 2021 Interest Jul 06 779.40 (ANDHRA PRADESH) SDL 08.69%, 2021 Interest Jul 06 651.75 (UTTAR PRADESH) 91 days T-Bill Redemption Jul 06 85200.00 182 days T-Bill Redemption Jul 06 40000.00 SDL 05.80%, 2019 Interest Jul 07 290.00 (ANDHRA PRADESH) SDL 06.00%, 2019 Interest Jul 07 270.00 (MADHYA PRADESH) SDL 06.05%, 2019 Interest Jul 07 567.19 (GUJARAT) SDL 06.10%, 2019 Interest Jul 07 587.77 (4 States) SDL 08.12%, 2020 Interest Jul 07 81.20 (UTTARAKHAND) SDL 08.15%, 2020 Interest Jul 07 509.38 (2 States) SDL 08.16%, 2020 Interest Jul 07 382.50 (TAMIL NADU) SDL 08.17%, 2020 Interest Jul 07 408.50 (WEST BENGAL) SDL 08.19%, 2020 Interest Jul 07 409.50 (UTTAR PRADESH) SDL 08.26%, 2020 Interest Jul 07 206.50 (JAMMU & KASHMIR) For the full table on inflows see: LIQUIDITY * The RBI accepted all 14 bids for 172.15 billion rupees at its one-day repo auction, through which it injects liquidity into the banking system. It accepted all 11 bids for 63.35 billion rupees at its reverse repo auction, through which it absorbs excess liquidity from the banking system.Ÿ * Indian banks' refinancing with RBI falls to 164.93 billion rupees. * Indian banks' cash balances with RBI rise to 3.29 trillion rupees. (Compiled by Subhadip Sircar)