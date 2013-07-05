GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP * Asian stocks rose on Friday, while the euro and sterling nursed losses after the two most important central banks in Europe surprised by assuring investors they were in no hurry to wind down stimulus. * The U.S. dollar sped higher on the euro and sterling on Friday after the ECB and BoE both blindsided markets with decidedly dovish policy guidance, leaving the Federal Reserve as the only major central bank with any inclination to rein back stimulus. * Oil slipped towards $105 a barrel on Thursday after Egypt's army ousted its president, helping ease concerns over the threat of supply disruption in the Middle East. * U.S. Treasuries prices fell on Wednesday in a shortened pre-holiday session with investors nervously awaiting labour market data on Friday. LOCAL MARKETS PREVIOUS CLOSE * BSE index 19,410.84 (1.22 pct) * NSE index 5,836.95 (1.14 pct) * Rupee 60.13/14 per dollar (60.215/225) * 10-year bond yield 7.42 pct (7.50 pct) * 5-year OIS rate 7.38 pct (7.51 pct) * 1-year OIS rate 7.40 pct (7.56 pct) * Call money 6.30/6.35 pct (6.50/6.60 pct) OVERNIGHT NEWS * India's monsoon rains could ease next week over the main crop areas after heavy downpours in the first month of the June-September season, weather officials said, speeding up planting of summer crops. DEALS * Global drinks firm Diageo said on Thursday it had acquired a 25 percent stake in India's United Spirits, considerably less than the London-listed firm had originally hoped for. * BGR Energy Systems Ltd said it would sell 2.2 million shares representing 3.02 percent of its equity share capital. * The $400 million five-year term loan for Jindal Steel & Power has received another commitment in general syndication, bringing the number of lenders joining the deal to five. Taiwan Cooperative Bank has joined with a $10 million ticket. (IFR) * Piramal Enterprises has raised a 21.85 billion rupee (US$363 million) short-term loan via Axis Bank. Signed on June 29, the loan saw participation from three other lenders besides Axis. The loan matures on Sept. 10. (IFR) FACTORS TO WATCH * RBI deputy Chakrabarty at banking conference (0530GMT) * RBI to release forex reserves, bank credit data. USD/INR NDFs (NY closing prices) * For up-to-date prices, double click Close Open High Low Volume 60.43-45 60.66 60.65 60.43 High FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net dollars) July 4* $27.45 mln# Month-to-date** $106.28 mln Year-to-date** $13.61 bln * Provisional NSE data ** Source: Data as per custodial filing as on July 4 on SEBI website. #(As per Reuters conversion, $1 = 60.115 rupees) FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Dollars) * Debt July 3 -$180.02 mln Month-to-date -$562.31 mln Year-to-date -$1.76 bln * Source: Data as per custodial filing as on July 4 on SEBI website. GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees) July 4 Foreign Banks -4.85 bln Public Sector Banks 4.55 bln Private Sector Banks 17.06 bln Mutual Funds -13.6 bln Others -9.16 bln Primary Dealers 6.0 bln Source: Clearing Corp of India Ltd MONEY MARKET INFLOWS Instrument Payment Date Amount (mln rupees) SDL 08.38%, 2021 Interest Jul 05 209.50 (GUJARAT) SDL 08.39%, 2020 Interest Jul 05 262.19 (TAMIL NADU) SDL 08.39%, 2021 Interest Jul 05 587.30 (2 States) SDL 08.42%, 2021 Interest Jul 05 201.70 (JAMMU & KASHMIR) SDL 08.22%, 2020 Interest Jul 06 41.10 (HIMACHAL PRADESH) SDL 08.23%, 2020 Interest Jul 06 82.30 (PUNJAB) SDL 08.30%, 2020 Interest Jul 06 622.50 (2 States) SDL 08.32%, 2020 Interest Jul 06 1062.05 (2 States) SDL 08.33%, 2020 Interest Jul 06 624.75 (GUJARAT) SDL 08.64%, 2021 Interest Jul 06 324.00 (TAMIL NADU) SDL 08.65%, 2021 Interest Jul 06 519.00 (2 States) SDL 08.66%, 2021 Interest Jul 06 779.40 (ANDHRA PRADESH) SDL 08.69%, 2021 Interest Jul 06 651.75 (UTTAR PRADESH) 91 days T-Bill Redemption Jul 06 85200.00 182 days T-Bill Redemption Jul 06 40000.00 SDL 05.80%, 2019 Interest Jul 07 290.00 (ANDHRA PRADESH) SDL 06.00%, 2019 Interest Jul 07 270.00 (MADHYA PRADESH) SDL 06.05%, 2019 Interest Jul 07 567.19 (GUJARAT) SDL 06.10%, 2019 Interest Jul 07 587.77 (4 States) SDL 08.12%, 2020 Interest Jul 07 81.20 (UTTARAKHAND) SDL 08.15%, 2020 Interest Jul 07 509.38 (2 States) SDL 08.16%, 2020 Interest Jul 07 382.50 (TAMIL NADU) SDL 08.17%, 2020 Interest Jul 07 408.50 (WEST BENGAL) SDL 08.19%, 2020 Interest Jul 07 409.50 (UTTAR PRADESH) SDL 08.26%, 2020 Interest Jul 07 206.50 (JAMMU & KASHMIR) For the full table on inflows see: LIQUIDITY * The RBI accepted all 6 bids for 116.90 billion rupees at its one-day repo auction, through which it injects liquidity into the banking system. It accepted all 10 bids for 54.70 billion rupees at its reverse repo auction, through which it absorbs excess liquidity from the banking system.Ÿ * Indian banks' refinancing with RBI rises to 170.14 billion rupees. * Indian banks' cash balances with RBI rise to 3.39 trillion rupees. (Compiled by Subhadip Sircar; Editing by Jijo Jacob)