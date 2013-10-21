GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP
* Australian shares climbed to a five-year peak on Monday,
taking cues from the U.S. S&P 500's record high as
investors bet the Federal Reserve will not start winding back
its cheap money policies until next year.
* The dollar was mired near an eight-month low against a
basket of currencies on Monday on growing expectations the U.S.
Federal Reserve will have to delay scaling back its stimulus
following a 16-day government shutdown.
* Oil prices settled moderately higher on Friday as China
reported that its economy grew in the third quarter at its
quickest pace this year, and as the U.S. dollar weakened.
* U.S. Treasuries ended little changed on Friday after
yields earlier hit their lowest in nearly three months as
investors bet that the Federal Reserve is unlikely to pare back
its bond purchase program anytime soon and focused on the
release of delayed government data next week.
LOCAL MARKETS PREVIOUS CLOSE
* BSE index 20,882.89 (2.29 pct)
* NSE index 6,189.35 (2.37 pct)
* Rupee 61.27/28 per dlr (61.23/24 per dlr)
* 10-year bond yield 8.55 pct (8.60 pct)
* 5-year OIS rate 8.20 pct (8.20 pct)
* 1-year OIS rate 8.41 pct (8.46 pct)
* Call money 8.80/8.85 pct (8.95/9.00 pct)
MAJOR DEBT SALES/LOANS/MERGERS
* Bharti Airtel Ltd, India's top
telecommunications carrier, said it bought out Qualcomm Inc's
stake from a fourth-generation (4G) broadband joint
venture in the country, taking full ownership of the business
more than a year earlier than planned.
USD/INR NDFs (NY closing prices)
Close Open High Low Volume
61.73-76 61.80 61.77 61.63 High
FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net dollars)
Oct. 18* $286.23 mln#
Month-to-date** $1.13 bln
Year-to-date** $14.77 bln
* Provisional NSE data
** Source: Data as per custodial filing as on Oct. 18 on
SEBI website.
#(As per Reuters conversion, $1 = 61.245 rupees)
FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Dollars) *
Debt
Oct. 17 $2.32 mln
Month-to-date -$1.11 bln
Year-to-date -$6.78 bln
* Source: Data as per custodial filing as on Oct. 18 on SEBI
website.
GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees)
Oct. 18
Foreign Banks -5.46 bln
Public Sector Banks -4.57 bln
Private Sector Banks 3.93 bln
Mutual Funds 12.35 bln
Others 6.00 bln
Primary Dealers -12.25 bln
Source: Clearing Corp of India Ltd
MONEY MARKET INFLOWS
Instrument Payment Date Amount
(mln rupees)
SDL 07.45%, 2015 Interest Oct 21 111.75
(KERALA)
SDL 08.30%, 2017 Interest Oct 21 762.36
(5 States)
SDL 08.44%, 2021 Interest Oct 21 748.21
(WEST BENGAL)
7.32% 2014 Interest Oct 21 6588.00
8.24% 2018 Interest Oct 22 30900.00
10.70% 2020 Interest Oct 22 3210.00
SDL 05.60%, 2014 Interest Oct 23 2100.08
(28 States)
SDL 07.97%, 2018 Interest Oct 23 79.70
(HIMACHAL PRADESH)
SDL 08.07%, 2018 Interest Oct 23 1250.85
(3 States)
SDL 08.11%, 2018 Interest Oct 23 405.50
(ANDHRA PRADESH)
SDL 08.50%, 2018 Interest Oct 23 269.88
(2 States)
SDL 08.58%, 2018 Interest Oct 23 68.64
(NAGALAND)
SDL 08.60%, 2018 Interest Oct 23 796.79
(WEST BENGAL)
ISSUANCES
PAPER AMOUNT (In Bln Rupees) DATE
T-Bills 120 Oct 23
LIQUIDITY
* The RBI accepted all 68 bids for 380.4 billion rupees at
its three-day repo auction. It also accepted three bids for 2.11
billion rupees at its three-day reverse repo auction, through
which it absorbs excess liquidity from the banking system.Ÿ
* Indian banks' refinancing with RBI falls to 414.61 billion
rupees.
* Indian banks' cash balances with RBI fall to 3.07 trillion
rupees.
