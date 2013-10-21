GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP * Australian shares climbed to a five-year peak on Monday, taking cues from the U.S. S&P 500's record high as investors bet the Federal Reserve will not start winding back its cheap money policies until next year. * The dollar was mired near an eight-month low against a basket of currencies on Monday on growing expectations the U.S. Federal Reserve will have to delay scaling back its stimulus following a 16-day government shutdown. * Oil prices settled moderately higher on Friday as China reported that its economy grew in the third quarter at its quickest pace this year, and as the U.S. dollar weakened. * U.S. Treasuries ended little changed on Friday after yields earlier hit their lowest in nearly three months as investors bet that the Federal Reserve is unlikely to pare back its bond purchase program anytime soon and focused on the release of delayed government data next week. LOCAL MARKETS PREVIOUS CLOSE * BSE index 20,882.89 (2.29 pct) * NSE index 6,189.35 (2.37 pct) * Rupee 61.27/28 per dlr (61.23/24 per dlr) * 10-year bond yield 8.55 pct (8.60 pct) * 5-year OIS rate 8.20 pct (8.20 pct) * 1-year OIS rate 8.41 pct (8.46 pct) * Call money 8.80/8.85 pct (8.95/9.00 pct) MAJOR DEBT SALES/LOANS/MERGERS * Bharti Airtel Ltd, India's top telecommunications carrier, said it bought out Qualcomm Inc's stake from a fourth-generation (4G) broadband joint venture in the country, taking full ownership of the business more than a year earlier than planned. USD/INR NDFs (NY closing prices) * For up-to-date prices, double click Close Open High Low Volume 61.73-76 61.80 61.77 61.63 High FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net dollars) Oct. 18* $286.23 mln# Month-to-date** $1.13 bln Year-to-date** $14.77 bln * Provisional NSE data ** Source: Data as per custodial filing as on Oct. 18 on SEBI website. #(As per Reuters conversion, $1 = 61.245 rupees) FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Dollars) * Debt Oct. 17 $2.32 mln Month-to-date -$1.11 bln Year-to-date -$6.78 bln * Source: Data as per custodial filing as on Oct. 18 on SEBI website. GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees) Oct. 18 Foreign Banks -5.46 bln Public Sector Banks -4.57 bln Private Sector Banks 3.93 bln Mutual Funds 12.35 bln Others 6.00 bln Primary Dealers -12.25 bln Source: Clearing Corp of India Ltd MONEY MARKET INFLOWS Instrument Payment Date Amount (mln rupees) SDL 07.45%, 2015 Interest Oct 21 111.75 (KERALA) SDL 08.30%, 2017 Interest Oct 21 762.36 (5 States) SDL 08.44%, 2021 Interest Oct 21 748.21 (WEST BENGAL) 7.32% 2014 Interest Oct 21 6588.00 8.24% 2018 Interest Oct 22 30900.00 10.70% 2020 Interest Oct 22 3210.00 SDL 05.60%, 2014 Interest Oct 23 2100.08 (28 States) SDL 07.97%, 2018 Interest Oct 23 79.70 (HIMACHAL PRADESH) SDL 08.07%, 2018 Interest Oct 23 1250.85 (3 States) SDL 08.11%, 2018 Interest Oct 23 405.50 (ANDHRA PRADESH) SDL 08.50%, 2018 Interest Oct 23 269.88 (2 States) SDL 08.58%, 2018 Interest Oct 23 68.64 (NAGALAND) SDL 08.60%, 2018 Interest Oct 23 796.79 (WEST BENGAL) For the full table see: ISSUANCES PAPER AMOUNT (In Bln Rupees) DATE T-Bills 120 Oct 23 LIQUIDITY * The RBI accepted all 68 bids for 380.4 billion rupees at its three-day repo auction. It also accepted three bids for 2.11 billion rupees at its three-day reverse repo auction, through which it absorbs excess liquidity from the banking system.Ÿ * Indian banks' refinancing with RBI falls to 414.61 billion rupees. * Indian banks' cash balances with RBI fall to 3.07 trillion rupees. (Compiled by Subhadip Sircar)