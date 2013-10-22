GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP * Asian shares pulled backed from a five-month high and the dollar stabilised after recent heavy losses as markets waited for U.S. jobs data that could shape expectations as to whether the Federal Reserve will start withdrawing stimulus this year. * The U.S. dollar found its footing in early Asian trading on Tuesday, holding above eight-month lows as investors hedged their bets in case the delayed U.S. payrolls report for September was stronger than expected. * U.S. crude oil prices on Monday tumbled below $100 a barrel for the first time since July, while the discount versus European Brent hit its widest in six months as diminished Midwest inventories began to grow. * U.S. Treasuries prices fell on Monday, a day ahead of the release of the government's September employment data, which was delayed by the 16-day partial federal government shutdown. LOCAL MARKETS PREVIOUS CLOSE * BSE index 20,893.89 (0.05 pct) * NSE index 6,204.95 (0.25 pct) * Rupee 61.52/53 per dlr (61.27/28 per dlr) * 10-year bond yield 8.60 pct (8.55 pct) * 5-year OIS rate 8.24 pct (8.20 pct) * 1-year OIS rate 8.43 pct (8.41 pct) * Call money 9.00/9.05 pct (8.80/8.85 pct) OVERNIGHT NEWS * In India's biggest bullion market, Mumbai's Zaveri Bazaar, gold dealers are busy -- not filling orders for customers, but busy avoiding phone calls because they don't have any gold to sell. FACTORS TO WATCH * India's Finance Minister P. Chidambaram will meet with heads of state-run banks to review their performance against the targets set by the government. (0700GMT) MAJOR DEBT SALES/LOANS/MERGERS * Indian state-owned oil company ONGC is interested in exploring for oil and gas in the Arctic offshore with Russian partners, leaders of the two countries said after summit talks in Moscow on Monday. * The Indian government will start roadshows today in the United States for the 91 billion rupees (US$1.5bn) offer for sale in Coal India. The roadshows will move to Europe next week and then to Asia. Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Credit Suisse, Deutsche Bank, Goldman Sachs, JM Financial, Kotak Mahindra and SBI Capital are the selling agents. (IFR) * State-owned entity, Power Grid Corp is also planning to launch the international roadshows for its 78 billion rupee (US$1.3bn) follow-on offer in early November. Citigroup, ICICI Securities, Kotak, SBI Capital and UBS have been hired to manage the sale. The company is planning a 787 million share follow-on offer which will total a maximum 78 billion rupees at the October 19 close of Rs 99.50. (IFR) * The $1.75 billion multicurrency loan for Reliance Industries has received two more commitments in general syndication, bringing the number of banks joining to 11, sources said. The deal is slated to close this week, sources said. (IFR) * Hindustan Petroleum Corp has mandated three banks on a $400 million three-year term loan, which will be launched into syndication next week, sources said. DBS Bank, RBS and State Bank of India are the mandated leads on the facility, which comes with a $100 million greenshoe. Price talk is north of 200bp over Libor. (IFR) USD/INR NDFs (NY closing prices) * For up-to-date prices, double click Close Open High Low Volume 62.10-13 61.94 62.11 61.97 High FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net dollars) Oct. 21* $167.80 mln# Month-to-date** $1.41 bln Year-to-date** $15.06 bln * Provisional NSE data ** Source: Data as per custodial filing as on Oct. 21 on SEBI website. #(As per Reuters conversion, $1 = 61.5 rupees) FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Dollars) * Debt Oct. 18 -$140.44 mln Month-to-date -$1.25 bln Year-to-date -$6.92 bln * Source: Data as per custodial filing as on Oct. 21 on SEBI website. GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees) Oct. 21 Foreign Banks 2.46 bln Public Sector Banks 5.18 bln Private Sector Banks -8.46 bln Mutual Funds 6.30 bln Others 6.32 bln Primary Dealers -11.80 bln Source: Clearing Corp of India Ltd MONEY MARKET INFLOWS Instrument Payment Date Amount (mln rupees) 8.24% 2018 Interest Oct 22 30900.00 10.70% 2020 Interest Oct 22 3210.00 SDL 05.60%, 2014 Interest Oct 23 2100.08 (28 States) SDL 07.97%, 2018 Interest Oct 23 79.70 (HIMACHAL PRADESH) SDL 08.07%, 2018 Interest Oct 23 1250.85 (3 States) SDL 08.11%, 2018 Interest Oct 23 405.50 (ANDHRA PRADESH) SDL 08.50%, 2018 Interest Oct 23 269.88 (2 States) SDL 08.58%, 2018 Interest Oct 23 68.64 (NAGALAND) SDL 08.60%, 2018 Interest Oct 23 796.79 (WEST BENGAL) For the full table see: ISSUANCES PAPER AMOUNT (In Bln Rupees) DATE T-Bills 120 Oct 23 LIQUIDITY * The RBI accepted all 64 bids for 407.96 billion rupees at its one-day repo auction. It also accepted the sole bid for 10 million rupees at its one-day reverse repo auction, through which it absorbs excess liquidity from the banking system.Ÿ * Indian banks' refinancing with RBI falls to 427.1 billion rupees. * Indian banks' cash balances with RBI at 3.13 trillion rupees. (Compiled by Subhadip Sircar)