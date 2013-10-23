GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP * Asian shares gained and the dollar wallowed near a two-year low against the euro on Wednesday after disappointing U.S. jobs data firmly pushed expectations for the tapering of Federal Reserve stimulus into next year. * The dollar wobbled near two-year low against the euro on Wednesday after disappointing U.S. jobs data cemented expectations that the Federal Reserve will keep its stimulus in place at least until early next year. * U.S. oil prices sank below $98 to their lowest in nearly four months on Tuesday, while European Brent held firm, as fears of a near-term U.S. crude surplus pushed the spread between the two oil contracts to its widest gap since April. * U.S. Treasuries yields fell to the lowest in three months on Tuesday after data showed September job growth slowed to its weakest pace in 15 months, reducing expectations that the Federal Reserve would pare its bond purchases this year. LOCAL MARKETS PREVIOUS CLOSE * BSE index 20,864.97 (-0.14 pct) * NSE index 6,202.80 (-0.03 pct) * Rupee 61.6550/6650 per dlr (61.52/53 per dlr) * 10-year bond yield 8.61 pct (8.60 pct) * 5-year OIS rate 8.23 pct (8.24 pct) * 1-year OIS rate 8.42 pct (8.43 pct) * Call money 8.95/9.00 pct (9.0/9.05 pct) FACTORS TO WATCH * RBI to sell 120 billion rupees of treasury bills. MAJOR DEBT SALES/LOANS/MERGERS * Indian cellular operator, Aircel, 74% owned by Malaysia's Maxis Communications, is close to refinancing its Rs140bn (US$2.27bn) debt. Like most other Indian telecoms firms, Aircel is also bulking under pressure from intense competition, lower tariffs and high interest rates onshore. (IFR) * Elsewhere, Idea Cellular plans to start the international roadshows for its Rs30bn (US$487m) qualified institutional placement next week, after the second-quarter earnings are released on Oct. 24.(IFR) * HSBC, State Bank of India and Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corp have launched a US$250m five-year bullet loan for state-owned Rural Electrification Corp. The unsecured loan offers a margin of 150bp over Libor. (IFR) USD/INR NDFs (NY closing prices) * For up-to-date prices, double click Close Open High Low Volume 61.63-67 62.05 62.08 61.60 High FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net dollars) Oct. 22* $128.93 mln# Month-to-date** $1.57 bln Year-to-date** $15.22 bln * Provisional NSE data ** Source: Data as per custodial filing as on Oct. 22 on SEBI website. #(As per Reuters conversion, $1 = 61.66 rupees) FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Dollars) * Debt Oct. 21 -$187.03 mln Month-to-date -$1.44 bln Year-to-date -$7.11 bln * Source: Data as per custodial filing as on Oct. 22 on SEBI website. GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees) Oct. 22 Foreign Banks 14.9 bln Public Sector Banks 6.11 bln Private Sector Banks -12.68 bln Mutual Funds -1.67 bln Others -2.36 bln Primary Dealers -4.29 bln Source: Clearing Corp of India Ltd MONEY MARKET INFLOWS Instrument Payment Date Amount (mln rupees) SDL 05.60%, 2014 Interest Oct 23 2100.08 (28 States) SDL 07.97%, 2018 Interest Oct 23 79.70 (HIMACHAL PRADESH) SDL 08.07%, 2018 Interest Oct 23 1250.85 (3 States) SDL 08.11%, 2018 Interest Oct 23 405.50 (ANDHRA PRADESH) SDL 08.50%, 2018 Interest Oct 23 269.88 (2 States) SDL 08.58%, 2018 Interest Oct 23 68.64 (NAGALAND) SDL 08.60%, 2018 Interest Oct 23 796.79 (WEST BENGAL) 91 days T-Bill Redemption Oct 24 162709.10 182 days T-Bill Redemption Oct 24 50000.00 SDL 08.24%, 2023 Interest Oct 25 515.00 (2 States) SDL 08.25%, 2023 Interest Oct 25 1237.50 (3 States) SDL 08.26%, 2023 Interest Oct 25 413.00 (WEST BENGAL) SDL 08.27%, 2023 Interest Oct 25 82.70 (JAMMU & KASHMIR) SDL 08.58%, 2016 Interest Oct 25 429.00 (KARNATAKA) SDL 08.79%, 2022 Interest Oct 25 439.50 (GUJARAT) SDL 08.80%, 2022 Interest Oct 25 1320.00 (3 States) SDL 08.81%, 2022 Interest Oct 25 477.94 (3 States) SDL 09.14%, 2022 Interest Oct 25 982.55 (3 States) SDL 09.16%, 2022 Interest Oct 25 29.77 (MIZORAM) SDL 09.31%, 2022 Interest Oct 25 1163.75 (WEST BENGAL) For the full table see: ISSUANCES PAPER AMOUNT (In Bln Rupees) DATE T-Bills 120 Oct 23 LIQUIDITY * The RBI accepted all 64 bids for 407.86 billion rupees at its one-day repo auction. It also accepted both bids for 60 million rupees at its one-day reverse repo auction, through which it absorbs excess liquidity from the banking system.Ÿ * Indian banks' refinancing with RBI rises to 429.2 billion rupees. * Indian banks' cash balances with RBI rise to 3.15 trillion rupees. (Compiled by Subhadip Sircar; Editing by Sunil Nair)