GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP * Japan's Nikkei fell to a two-week low on Thursday and the Swiss franc held near a two-year high against the dollar, sparked by concerns about China's economic outlook. * The dollar edged up against major counterparts in early Asian trade on Thursday, but was hemmed in recent ranges as investors remained cautious about liquidity conditions in China. * Oil prices fell on Wednesday in volatile spread trading following a surge in U.S. crude oil inventories to the highest level since June. * U.S. Treasuries yields fell to their lowest in three months on Wednesday, prompted by more bets that the Federal Reserve will not pare its bond purchase stimulus until next year in the aftermath of a disappointing jobs report on Tuesday. LOCAL MARKETS PREVIOUS CLOSE * BSE index 20,767.88 (-0.47 pct) * NSE index 6,178.35 (-0.39 pct) * Rupee 61.59/60 per dlr (61.655/665 per dlr) * 10-year bond yield 8.63 pct (8.61 pct) * 5-year OIS rate 8.23 pct (8.23 pct) * 1-year OIS rate 8.42 pct (8.42 pct) * Call money 8.95/9.00 pct (8.95/9.00 pct) OVERNIGHT NEWS * India's third biggest gold fund will begin accepting fresh investments again after shutting off new buy-ins three months ago to support government efforts to curb bullion demand and control a rising trade deficit. * India's central bank will sell 10 billion rupees of 1.44 percent, 2023 inflation indexed bonds on Oct. 30, it said in a statement on Wednesday. MAJOR DEBT SALES/LOANS/MERGERS * HDFC Bank was back in the market after an eight-month absence with a new three-year senior unsecured bond. The Baa2/BBB- rated issuer is marketing the November 2016 bonds at initial price talk of the 280bp area over US Treasuries. (IFR) * The US$370m five-year loan for Indian conglomerate Larsen & Toubro has received its first commitment, sources said. Commonwealth Bank of Australia has joined with a US$15m ticket. (IFR) * The US$500m six-year loan for state-owned Bharat Petroleum Corp has been launched, sources said. The amortising term loan features three equal repayments at the end of the fourth, fifth and sixth years, translating to an average life of five years. The deal offers a margin of 175bp over one-, three- and six-month Libor. (IFR) USD/INR NDFs (NY closing prices) * For up-to-date prices, double click Close Open High Low Volume 62.10-15 62.08 62.15 62.00 High FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net dollars) Oct. 23* $104.71 mln# Month-to-date** $1.70 bln Year-to-date** $15.35 bln * Provisional NSE data ** Source: Data as per custodial filing as on Oct. 23 on SEBI website. #(As per Reuters conversion, $1 = 61.6 rupees) FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Dollars) * Debt Oct. 22 -$232.71 mln Month-to-date -$1.67 bln Year-to-date -$7.34 bln * Source: Data as per custodial filing as on Oct. 23 on SEBI website. GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees) Oct. 23 Foreign Banks -2.80 bln Public Sector Banks 7.33 bln Private Sector Banks 155.83 mln Mutual Funds -1.01 bln Others -2.80 bln Primary Dealers -882.0 mln Source: Clearing Corp of India Ltd MONEY MARKET INFLOWS Instrument Payment Date Amount (mln rupees) 91 days T-Bill Redemption Oct 24 162709.10 182 days T-Bill Redemption Oct 24 50000.00 SDL 08.24%, 2023 Interest Oct 25 515.00 (2 States) SDL 08.25%, 2023 Interest Oct 25 1237.50 (3 States) SDL 08.26%, 2023 Interest Oct 25 413.00 (WEST BENGAL) SDL 08.27%, 2023 Interest Oct 25 82.70 (JAMMU & KASHMIR) SDL 08.58%, 2016 Interest Oct 25 429.00 (KARNATAKA) SDL 08.79%, 2022 Interest Oct 25 439.50 (GUJARAT) SDL 08.80%, 2022 Interest Oct 25 1320.00 (3 States) SDL 08.81%, 2022 Interest Oct 25 477.94 (3 States) SDL 09.14%, 2022 Interest Oct 25 982.55 (3 States) SDL 09.16%, 2022 Interest Oct 25 29.77 (MIZORAM) SDL 09.31%, 2022 Interest Oct 25 1163.75 (WEST BENGAL) LIQUIDITY * The RBI accepted all 65 bids for 408.06 billion rupees at its one-day repo auction. It also accepted the sole bid for 5 million rupees at its one-day reverse repo auction, through which it absorbs excess liquidity from the banking system.Ÿ * Indian banks' refinancing with RBI rises to 436.32 billion rupees. * Indian banks' cash balances with RBI rise to 3.19 trillion rupees. (Compiled by Subhadip Sircar)