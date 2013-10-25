GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP * A stronger yen depressed Japanese stocks on Friday, while the dollar was hemmed in near a two-year low against the euro, reflecting expectations the U.S. Federal Reserve will continue its stimulus into 2014. * The dollar struggled near a two-year low against the euro in early Asian trade on Friday, as strengthened expectations the U.S. Federal Reserve will maintain its asset purchases through early next year undermined the greenback. * U.S. oil futures recouped losses in choppy trade on Thursday while European Brent crude slid, as traders bet that an abrupt slump earlier this week in the hotly traded Brent-WTI spread had gone too far. * U.S. Treasuries yields edged up from three-month lows on Thursday as buying tied to the view the Federal Reserve will not shrink its bond-purchase program until next year faded. LOCAL MARKETS PREVIOUS CLOSE * BSE index 20,725.43 (-0.2 pct) * NSE index 6,164.35 (-0.23 pct) * Rupee 61.46/47 per dlr (61.59/60 per dlr) * 10-year bond yield 8.58 pct (8.63 pct) * 5-year OIS rate 8.23 pct (8.23 pct) * 1-year OIS rate 8.40 pct (8.42 pct) * Call money 8.95/9.00 pct (8.95/9.00 pct) OVERNIGHT NEWS * India's finance minister is finding it harder and harder to meet the government's budget promises and may sweep as much as $15 billion in subsidy costs into next year's accounts to ensure he hits fiscal targets ahead of national elections, ministry officials say. FACTORS TO WATCH * RBI to release forex reserves, bank lending data. MAJOR DEBT SALES/LOANS/MERGERS * HDFC Bank priced a rare three-year bond at tighter price than where its bonds trade in the secondary market. The transaction, priced last night, paves the way for other lenders in the region to take advantage of what appears to be a sweet spot in India for three-year paper. (IFR) * Sole bookrunner Axis Bank has closed a Rs25.43bn (US$414m) 13-year loan for Korba West Power Co, promoted by the Avantha Group. (IFR) * Renewable Power Ventures has raised a Rs4.6bn 13-year loan via Yes Bank. The loan saw participation from Central Bank of India and Vijaya Bank. Borrowed via a SPV, the loan will be used for setting up a 84.65MW of wind farm. (IFR) USD/INR NDFs (NY closing prices) * For up-to-date prices, double click Close Open High Low Volume 62.00-02 62.05 62.04 61.89 High FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net dollars) Oct. 24* $161.52 mln# Month-to-date** $1.81 bln Year-to-date** $15.45 bln * Provisional NSE data ** Source: Data as per custodial filing as on Oct. 24 on SEBI website. #(As per Reuters conversion, $1 = 61.4175 rupees) FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Dollars) * Debt Oct. 23 -$188.49 mln Month-to-date -$1.86 bln Year-to-date -$7.53 bln * Source: Data as per custodial filing as on Oct. 24 on SEBI website. GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees) Oct. 24 Foreign Banks -5.57 bln Public Sector Banks 704.6 mln Private Sector Banks 6.61 bln Mutual Funds 660.0 mln Others 68.7 mln Primary Dealers -2.47 bln Source: Clearing Corp of India Ltd MONEY MARKET INFLOWS Instrument Payment Date Amount (mln rupees) SDL 08.24%, 2023 Interest Oct 25 515.00 (2 States) SDL 08.25%, 2023 Interest Oct 25 1237.50 (3 States) SDL 08.26%, 2023 Interest Oct 25 413.00 (WEST BENGAL) SDL 08.27%, 2023 Interest Oct 25 82.70 (JAMMU & KASHMIR) SDL 08.58%, 2016 Interest Oct 25 429.00 (KARNATAKA) SDL 08.79%, 2022 Interest Oct 25 439.50 (GUJARAT) SDL 08.80%, 2022 Interest Oct 25 1320.00 (3 States) SDL 08.81%, 2022 Interest Oct 25 477.94 (3 States) SDL 09.14%, 2022 Interest Oct 25 982.55 (3 States) SDL 09.16%, 2022 Interest Oct 25 29.77 (MIZORAM) SDL 09.31%, 2022 Interest Oct 25 1163.75 (WEST BENGAL) For the full table see: LIQUIDITY * The RBI accepted all 64 bids for 407.94 billion rupees at its one-day repo auction. It also accepted both bids for 260 million rupees at its one-day reverse repo auction, through which it absorbs excess liquidity from the banking system.Ÿ * Indian banks' refinancing with RBI falls to 428.95 billion rupees. * Indian banks' cash balances with RBI fall to 3.18 trillion rupees. (Compiled by Subhadip Sircar)