GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP
* A stronger yen depressed Japanese stocks on Friday, while
the dollar was hemmed in near a two-year low against the euro,
reflecting expectations the U.S. Federal Reserve will continue
its stimulus into 2014.
* The dollar struggled near a two-year low against the euro
in early Asian trade on Friday, as strengthened expectations the
U.S. Federal Reserve will maintain its asset purchases through
early next year undermined the greenback.
* U.S. oil futures recouped losses in choppy trade on
Thursday while European Brent crude slid, as traders bet that an
abrupt slump earlier this week in the hotly traded Brent-WTI
spread had gone too far.
* U.S. Treasuries yields edged up from three-month lows on
Thursday as buying tied to the view the Federal Reserve will not
shrink its bond-purchase program until next year faded.
LOCAL MARKETS PREVIOUS CLOSE
* BSE index 20,725.43 (-0.2 pct)
* NSE index 6,164.35 (-0.23 pct)
* Rupee 61.46/47 per dlr (61.59/60 per dlr)
* 10-year bond yield 8.58 pct (8.63 pct)
* 5-year OIS rate 8.23 pct (8.23 pct)
* 1-year OIS rate 8.40 pct (8.42 pct)
* Call money 8.95/9.00 pct (8.95/9.00 pct)
OVERNIGHT NEWS
* India's finance minister is finding it harder and harder
to meet the government's budget promises and may sweep as much
as $15 billion in subsidy costs into next year's accounts to
ensure he hits fiscal targets ahead of national elections,
ministry officials say.
FACTORS TO WATCH
* RBI to release forex reserves, bank lending data.
MAJOR DEBT SALES/LOANS/MERGERS
* HDFC Bank priced a rare three-year bond at tighter price
than where its bonds trade in the secondary market. The
transaction, priced last night, paves the way for other lenders
in the region to take advantage of what appears to be a sweet
spot in India for three-year paper. (IFR)
* Sole bookrunner Axis Bank has closed a Rs25.43bn (US$414m)
13-year loan for Korba West Power Co, promoted by the Avantha
Group. (IFR)
* Renewable Power Ventures has raised a Rs4.6bn 13-year loan
via Yes Bank. The loan saw participation from Central Bank of
India and Vijaya Bank. Borrowed via a SPV, the loan will be used
for setting up a 84.65MW of wind farm. (IFR)
USD/INR NDFs (NY closing prices)
Close Open High Low Volume
62.00-02 62.05 62.04 61.89 High
FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net dollars)
Oct. 24* $161.52 mln#
Month-to-date** $1.81 bln
Year-to-date** $15.45 bln
* Provisional NSE data
** Source: Data as per custodial filing as on Oct. 24 on
SEBI website.
#(As per Reuters conversion, $1 = 61.4175 rupees)
FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Dollars) *
Debt
Oct. 23 -$188.49 mln
Month-to-date -$1.86 bln
Year-to-date -$7.53 bln
* Source: Data as per custodial filing as on Oct. 24 on SEBI
website.
GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees)
Oct. 24
Foreign Banks -5.57 bln
Public Sector Banks 704.6 mln
Private Sector Banks 6.61 bln
Mutual Funds 660.0 mln
Others 68.7 mln
Primary Dealers -2.47 bln
Source: Clearing Corp of India Ltd
MONEY MARKET INFLOWS
Instrument Payment Date Amount
(mln rupees)
SDL 08.24%, 2023 Interest Oct 25 515.00
(2 States)
SDL 08.25%, 2023 Interest Oct 25 1237.50
(3 States)
SDL 08.26%, 2023 Interest Oct 25 413.00
(WEST BENGAL)
SDL 08.27%, 2023 Interest Oct 25 82.70
(JAMMU & KASHMIR)
SDL 08.58%, 2016 Interest Oct 25 429.00
(KARNATAKA)
SDL 08.79%, 2022 Interest Oct 25 439.50
(GUJARAT)
SDL 08.80%, 2022 Interest Oct 25 1320.00
(3 States)
SDL 08.81%, 2022 Interest Oct 25 477.94
(3 States)
SDL 09.14%, 2022 Interest Oct 25 982.55
(3 States)
SDL 09.16%, 2022 Interest Oct 25 29.77
(MIZORAM)
SDL 09.31%, 2022 Interest Oct 25 1163.75
(WEST BENGAL)
LIQUIDITY
* The RBI accepted all 64 bids for 407.94 billion rupees at
its one-day repo auction. It also accepted both bids for 260
million rupees at its one-day reverse repo auction, through
which it absorbs excess liquidity from the banking system.Ÿ
* Indian banks' refinancing with RBI falls to 428.95 billion
rupees.
* Indian banks' cash balances with RBI fall to 3.18 trillion
rupees.
(Compiled by Subhadip Sircar)